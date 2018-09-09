Often meeting at the home of the Robert Eastmans for a social evening of music, the Santa Maria Community Orchestra, which flourished between 1925 and 1935, was initially made up of aspiring musicians from the area. Although everyone was encouraged to participate by either singing or playing a musical instrument, some chose to play card games organized by Mrs. Easton.
Not everyone was an accomplished musician and some were just learning to play their chosen musical instruments, but the fact that they had an interest in music was the main ingredient for the enjoyment of the group. L.C. Palmtag, the trumpet player, acted as leader to this group of budding musicians.
The group had no serious plans of expanding into a community orchestra until the spring of 1925 when Captain G. Allan Hancock (an accomplished cellist), along with a member of his business staff, William E. Strobridge, came to Santa Maria.
In addition to being a noted piano player, Strobridge was also a brilliant musician who had served as manager for the Philharmonic Orchestra of Los Angeles as well as organizing manager during the first difficult years of the Hollywood Bowl.
After the two men sat in with the group of musicians at the Eastman home, Hancock, a normally quiet man, was so impressed with the group’s talent that he proposed the formation of a community orchestra that would be a credit to the people in the entire valley. Thus, the Community Orchestra of Santa Maria was born.
A concert, which proved to be the springboard from which the Community Orchestra came into being, took place June 4, 1925, when Hancock brought in a quintet and soloist from L.A. to give a concert to help raise funds for a planned clubhouse for the Minerva Club. With tickets selling for 50 cents each, the concert was performed before a sellout crowd in the high school auditorium.
On Jan. 3, 1926, Hancock brought in Hugo Hirchoffer, a noted chorus leader from L.A. to lead the city in a community sing. The event marked the first appearance of the new Community Orchestra whose members consisted of a meter reader, laundryman, mail carrier, butcher, oil driller, clerical workers, teachers and housewives and students.
In June of that year, Hancock, who had been badly injured in the Santa Barbara earthquake that had killed his only son, was unable to play his cello. However, on Sept. 8., he was again able to return to the valley and play with the group. Despite of the captain’s physical struggles to play the cello, his injuries didn’t mar his happiness in being able to play again.
In the winter of that year, Sidney C. Peck, a noted violinist from the L.A. area came to the valley to serve as manager of the radio station that had been built in connection with the Valley Railroad, a business owned by Hancock. Peck immediately joined the group of musicians and served as alternate director to Strobridge.
As the group grew in size, it became apparent that a larger rehearsal hall was needed. They began rehearsing in the music room of the high school. As more and more people began to show up with their instruments, L.H. Dart, of San Luis Obispo, joined the group as accompanying pianist, leaving Strobridge to devote all of his energies to the art of directing.
The encouragement and help of Palmtag, coupled with the magnetic personality, enthusiasm and fine leadership of Strobridge, inspired the players to put forth their best efforts.