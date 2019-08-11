In 1923, Walter Siler and wife (Betty) and his two sons (Walter, Jr., and Owen), moved from Seattle to settle on an 8-acre plot of land near Orcutt and accepted a teaching position with the Santa Maria Union High School. Two other children, Kathryn and Winston, were later born in Santa Maria.
Walter Siler began his career at the high school, teaching business courses and math, thus beginning a career that would end with his retirement during World War II.
Owen Wesley Siler, born on Jan. 10, 1922 in Seattle, attended Orcutt Elementary School before entering Santa Maria Union High School.
Although Owen’s grade school years were uneventful, he began to show leadership qualities during his high school years when he participated in track events, was a member of the California Scholarship Foundation for all four years, and became president of HiY. He served as student body president during his senior year.
As the 1938 graduation approached, 16-year-old Owen began to face the prospects of planning for his future. Since, for as long as he could remember, he was interested in the sea, it was only natural for him to seek a career in the Coast Guard.
However, since he was not old enough to apply for admission in the Coast Guard Academy, he enrolled in Santa Maria Junior College (now Allan Hancock College) and graduated in 1940 with an Associate of Arts degree.
Upon completion of this two-year course, he took the Coast Guard Academy’s entrance exam and was among the top 12 applicants.
Siler became a cadet at the Academy in New London, Connecticut in July of 1940. He graduated in June of 1943 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering, and a commission as Ensign with the United States Coast Guard. Because the country was in the midst of World War II, the normal 4-year curriculum was reduced to three years.
Siler served 35 years with the Coast Guard, with each assignment being more important and responsible than the last. His first assignment was aboard the assault troop transport USS Hunter Liggett where he saw military action in the November of 1943 invasion of Bougainville, serving at different times as Gunnery officer, Assistant Navigator and Deck Watch Officer.
During his military career, he received many official commendations and medals for each assignment.
It became clear that the United States Coast Guard had big plans for Siler when he received orders to report for duty at the Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D. C. where he became Aide to the Commandant.
While Siler was serving as Commanding Officer of the Coast Guard Air Station in Miami during the mid-1960s, the station received a Coast Guard Unit Commendation for the Cuban Exodus operations. During this period, the Air Station Guard units, helped deliver 8,100 refugees to Key West.
In 1967, after spending a year as a student at the National War College, Siler began his second tour of duty at the Coast Guard headquarters as Chief of the Administrative Management Division.
In February of 1968, after having earned an MS Degree in International Affairs from George Washington University, Siler became Assistant Chief of Staff for Management. The following year he assumed the post of Deputy Chief of Staff.
In January of 1971, Siler became a permanent Rear Admiral of the United States Coast Guard and began his first assignment as flag officer as Commander of the Second Coast Guard District at St. Louis, Missouri.
In 1972, in recognition of his service during that tour of duty, he received the Meritorious Service Medal for directing successful efforts to avert a potential major disaster near Louisville, Kentucky, when a barge loaded with deadly chlorine had smashed into a dam.
In May of 1974, he received the Legion of Merit for his overall performance as Second District Commander.
In June of 1974, four months after being nominated by President Nixon to succeed the retiring Admiral Chester Bender as 15th Commandant of the United States Coast Guard, the newly appointed four-star Admiral Owen Wesley Siler took over the helm of this highest-ranking office of the U. S. Coast Guard.
During his tenure as commandant, he instituted a minority recruiting program and was instrumental in having women admitted to the U. S. Coast Guard Academy, making it the first the military service academy to do so.
Following his retirement in 1978, Siler and his wife moved to Savannah, Georgia. He died on July 17, 2007 at the age of 85 and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
Note: On Saturday, Aug. 17, Kevin Walthers, Ph.D, president of Hancock College, will be the guest speaker at The Heart of the Valley, the free monthly event that takes place on the third Saturday of the month at 10:15 a.m. in Shepard Hall of Santa Maria’s public library. The subject of Dr. Walthers’ talk will be: “Hancock College. Changing the odds for our community.”
Since the seats are limited, we suggest that you get there early