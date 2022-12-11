Shirley Contreras: Christmas celebrations and parties
’Tis the season for Christmas parties and celebrations. 

 Contributed photo from 1894

“And he dreamed, and behold a ladder set up on earth, and the top of it reached to heaven, and behold the angels of God ascending and descending on it.” -- Genesis 28:12

Since our early settlers found Christmas trees to be both expensive and scarce, out of necessity they turned to Scripture for help in coming up with a symbol that they could use in place of a tree.

Although lacking money, the pioneers were not short of ingenuity. They decorated a ladder from the barn as a symbol of Jacob’s dream.

