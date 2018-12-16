Without a doubt, the man was a genius in his field. Not only could he fix any machine, but he could make any existing machine better.
Angelo Novo was no ordinary man.
When Joe and Louisa Novo brought their seven children to the United States from The Azores in 1916, Angelo was about 10 years old. The Novos first settled in Boston before moving west to join Joe’s brothers, Frank, Angelo and Morris who operated a blacksmith shop in Santa Maria.
About nine years later, when Joe died, thoughts of his older sons furthering their education were put aside when they took upon the responsibilities of taking care of their mother as well as their younger brothers and sisters.
The boys purchased a house for their mother on Campodonico Street in Guadalupe, and it was there that the family lived while the younger children attended local schools.
The sons of Joe and Louisa all learned the blacksmith trade by working in their uncles’ blacksmith shops. Uncle Angelo’s shop was at 400 W. Main St., while Uncle Morris’ shop was located in Guadalupe on Eleventh Street. He later moved and built a hardware store and blacksmith shop at the present site of Guadalupe Hardware on Guadalupe Street.
Although all of the boys became qualified blacksmiths, young Angelo seemed to have a special knack for his work. It soon became clear to his uncles that the young man was no ordinary person in the field of metal work. A bachelor at the time, Angelo worked both day and night in trying to perfect each of his many inventions.
During the early 1930’s, Angelo decided to build a car and a matching trailer. When he purchased a 1929 Chevy, whose body had been totaled in an accident, but the engine, frame and running gear were in good shape, he began to formulate his plans.
Taking his newly purchased $100 totaled out car, and with neither blueprints nor wind-tunnel tests, Angelo began to fashion a 20-inch scale model of his future project.
In his Uncle Angelo’s shop in Santa Maria, young Angelo began the job of completely modifying the vehicle’s chassis. He built a steel web-like framework resembling a monkey’s cage, and covered it with a body that looked something like a bug. Others, though, felt that it looked more like something from a Buck Rogers’ comic strip.
After Angelo stripped his “Bug” from the frame, he then moved the engine and three-speed manual transmission to the rear of the car, using a special short drive shaft hook-up. His next step was to run a series of rods from a “shifting box” located in the front of the car to the transmission where it tied into arms on either side of the transmission housing and onto the gear shift ball.
Angelo continued making adjustments that only he could understand, and he followed the sealing and sanding by two coats of aluminum paint, polishing it to reflect the same surface as the car’s body. The bug’s door was located in front.
The trailer’s interior was finished off in varnished plywood, with linoleum covering a plywood floor. It was equipped with water under air pressure, a sink, small gasoline stove, icebox, closet and a double bed.
While it had plumbing for the water tank and wiring for lights, it did not have a battery nor was it self-contained.
Finished, the trailer was seven feet wide, six feet high, approximately 14 feet long and weighed 1300 pounds.
When Angelo finished building his trailer, he took it for a test drive behind his “Bug,” and found that it handled easily at 55-60 mph and followed the car perfectly.
All of Angelo’s nephews, including Albert and Earl, learned to drive on the “bug.”
When Angelo’s interests turned elsewhere, he gave “the bug” to a friend, but not before he had driven it more than 100,000 miles. The friend drove it many more miles before finally setting it aside, later destroying it.
At one point Angelo went to work for Union Sugar as a machinist, but he later moved up to the San Francisco area. However, when Union Sugar began to experience electrical problems and couldn’t find anyone to fix them, Angelo, the mechanical genius, and the one person that the company knew who could take care of its problems, was called in.
After WWII ended Angelo worked in a company in the Berkeley area where he invented what became a boon to the beverage industry, the flip-top can. He remained in the Berkeley area for the rest of his life.