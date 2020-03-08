Shirley Contreras: Allan Hancock and a rich history of aviation

In October of 1928, Los Angeles businessman Capt. G. Allan Hancock established a flying school in Santa Maria, a school that offered training to pilots and airplane mechanics in order to help bring some kind of order to the barnstorming image of the aviation profession.

In keeping with the rapid advances being made in aviation, on March 8, 1929, the Santa Maria Daily Times announced that Captain Hancock had said that Santa Maria would make her greatest bid to become the “West Point of the Air” with the opening of the Hancock Foundation College of Aeronautics on or about May 1. This opening would make it the first non-profit making institution of its kind in the country. The college was to be patterned after the current army and navy schools and would have the same curriculum and semi-military discipline.

Tuition for the school would be nominal, but requirements would be stiff and discipline firm.

Lt. Ross McBride, of Los Angeles would head the faculty while W. E. Strobridge, already well known in Santa Maria, would be the head of welfare. Both the mechanical and flying divisions were under highly trained experts. E. A. Underhill, chief flight instructor, had formerly been in command of artillery spotting and aerial photography at Fort Sill.