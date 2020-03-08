Shirley Contreras: Allan Hancock and a rich history of aviation

In October of 1928, Los Angeles businessman Capt. G. Allan Hancock established a flying school in Santa Maria, a school that offered training to pilots and airplane mechanics in order to help bring some kind of order to the barnstorming image of the aviation profession.
In keeping with the rapid advances being made in aviation, on March 8, 1929, the Santa Maria Daily Times announced that Captain Hancock had said that Santa Maria would make her greatest bid to become the “West Point of the Air” with the opening of the Hancock Foundation College of Aeronautics on or about May 1. This opening would make it the first non-profit making institution of its kind in the country. The college was to be patterned after the current army and navy schools and would have the same curriculum and semi-military discipline.
Tuition for the school would be nominal, but requirements would be stiff and discipline firm.
Lt. Ross McBride, of Los Angeles would head the faculty while W. E. Strobridge, already well known in Santa Maria, would be the head of welfare. Both the mechanical and flying divisions were under highly trained experts. E. A. Underhill, chief flight instructor, had formerly been in command of artillery spotting and aerial photography at Fort Sill.
In explaining the importance of instrument flying, Lt. McBride said that the mechanical division of aeronautics was the most important part of all. “Nearly anyone can learn to fly, but there are few real mechanics. For that reason, we are going to put every student here through a complete theoretical course in airplane mechanics, as when something goes wrong, all of his piloting won’t help him. Therefore, the mechanical end will be one of the points of emphasis in our course.”
J. G. Stone, who had been serving with the U. S. Navy for 23 years and, for the past two years, had served as head of all airplane repairs at the naval base in San Diego, became chief of the school’s mechanical division.
Equipment at the school would be the last word in efficiency. There would be an administration building, a restaurant, a dormitory, and classroom building, an airplane building, mechanical and overhaul shop, and five hangars at the disposal of the college. In addition, there’d be a field fueling station, compass station, aerial photography checking station, radio station, weather bureau and U. S. weather ticker service, aerial camera equipment and a recreation field.
The privately owned and operated Allan Hancock College of Aeronautics opened on May 1, 1929 on Hancock Field and ten- week classes were offered to the 49 prospective candidates. Graduation of the first 34 students took place on May 21, 1929. The 5-acre Hancock Field was destined to grow to 210 acres by 1944.
In 1939, with war on the horizon, Henry “Hap” Arnold, Chief of the Army Air Force, called together 8 operators of training schools and asked that they begin to train pilots for the Air Force. Unfortunately, no funding could be provided until an appropriate bill could be passed by Congress. This was quite an undertaking as no one could be certain that such a bill would even be passed.
Still, all eight schools stepped up to the plate and agreed to do the appropriate training, which began on September 17, 1939.
Training continued until June of 1944, during which time, many of the former Hancock students went on to distinguish themselves in battle. On June 26, 1944, instructors flew the last of the last of the PT-13 Stearman “Yellow Peril” to storage.
After the war ended, the Hancock school was leased to the University of Southern California and used to support a 4-year course of instruction towards an Aeronautics degree.
During the Korean War, the school trained aviation mechanics for the United States Air Force.
In 1954, the Santa Maria Junior College, now the G. Allan Hancock Community College, purchased 40 acres of the airport site.
