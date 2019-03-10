The Santa Maria Community Orchestra, which flourished between 1925 and 1935, was initially made up of aspiring musicians who often met at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Easton for a social evening of music. Although everyone was encouraged to participate by either singing or playing a musical instrument, some chose to play card games organized by Mrs. Easton.
Even though not everyone was an accomplished musician and some were just learning, their interest in music was the main ingredient for the enjoyment of the group. L.C. Palmtag, the trumpet player, acted as leader to this group of budding musicians.
The group had no serious plans of expanding into a community orchestra until the spring of 1925, when Capt. G. Allan Hancock (an accomplished cellist), along with a member of his business staff, William E. Strobridge, came to Santa Maria.
In addition to being a noted piano player, Strobridge was also a brilliant musician who had served as manager for the Philharmonic Orchestra of Los Angeles and was the organizing manager during its first difficult years at the Hollywood Bowl.
After the two men sat in with the group of musicians at the Easton home, Hancock, a normally quiet man, was so impressed with the group’s talent that he proposed the formation of a community orchestra that would be a credit to the entire Santa Maria Valley. Thus, the Community Orchestra of Santa Maria was born.
A concert, which proved to be the springboard from which the Community Orchestra came into being, took place June 4, 1925, when Hancock brought in a quintet and a soloist from L.A. to give a concert to help raise funds for a planned clubhouse for the Minerva Club.
With tickets selling for 50 cents each, the concert was performed before a sell-out crowd in the high school auditorium.
On Jan. 3, 1926, Hancock brought in Hugo Hirchoffer, a noted chorus leader from L.A. to lead the city in a community sing, which marked the first appearance of the new Community Orchestra. Members consisted of C.E. Ball, Mrs. A.B. Bigler, Clyde and Claude Campbell, L.H. Dart, J.H. Docker, Robert Easton, Charles Galbraith, Mrs. N. B. Gibbs, Clyde C. Greenwood, Hancock, Lester Hays, E. E. Horn, Louis Itria, L.J. Lefosser, Ramona Little, Phil Martin, William Matchen, H. Metcalf, L.C. Palmtag, C.W. Peck, Sydney Peck, Allen Righetti, E. C. Schwafel, James L. Scott, George Sellers, Mrs. Sink, Kathryn Smith, Vergile D. Smith, George Sumter, D.F. Sutherland, W.P. Swanson, Emory Taylor, Fred Walroff and Mabel Winter.
Valley residents were overjoyed with their orchestra and within a short time the 40 musicians appearing every week to play under the baton of Strobridge included a meter reader, laundryman, mail carrier, butcher, oil driller, clerical workers, teachers, as well as housewives and students.
In June, Hancock, who had been badly injured in the Santa Barbara earthquake that had killed his only son, was unable to play his cello. However, in September he returned to the group. In spite of his physical struggles, nothing marred his happiness in being able to play the cello again.
In the winter of 1926, Sidney C. Peck, a noted violinist from the L.A. area came to the valley to serve as manager of the broadcasting radio station that had been built in connection with the Valley Railroad, a business owned by Hancock. Peck immediately joined the group of musicians and served as alternate director to Strobridge.