Santa Maria's early days: Not for the weak of heart | Heart of the Valley

The normal peacefulness of the early-morning hours of Santa Maria in the late 1880s was disturbed by a pistol shot when a man stepped out of the shadows of the Hart House, aimed his pistol at Dover Rice and pulled the trigger. Instead of hitting Rice, the bullet went through a window of the Hart House dining room.
At a later inquest, Rice said that he had been headed home and riding his horse and buggy along the street at a slow trot when, not only did he see the man step from behind the shadows but, glancing to his left, he was astonished to see another man, wearing goggles, standing against the wheels of his buggy and holding a pistol “that was leveled at me. Since not a word was spoken, I thought that I was in the hands of robbers.
“Raising in my buggy, I struck the man with the gun with the light buggy whip I was holding, and as I struck he fired. I tell you I was scared. I was sure that I'd been shot.
“My horse shied and almost overturned the buggy," Rice continued. "As I was driving home at full speed, fully expecting another bullet to be sent after me. I stopped in front of Jimmie Beattie's to fasten a chain that had loosened, and regained my nerve. When I started out again, the sound of a hard ridden horse greeted my ear and in a few minutes the man, with the gun in his right hand, rode alongside my buggy.
“We rode thus to the railroad crossing, with not a word being spoken by either of us until we reached the track. I stopped and told him that I was unarmed and if he was going to shoot, to do it. He asked me who I was, and I told him my name was Rice, and I was going home.” When the would-be assassin lowered his pistol, Rice thought that it’d be the end of him, but the man suddenly turned and rode away. Although Rice called out for him to stop, his plea fell on deaf ears as the man kept riding.
Night watchman Lunbeck, the only eye witness to the shooting, told a story similar to Rice's.
The cause of the trouble turned out to be that a thief had stolen a horse and cart in Los Alamos and Constable Foxen took off after him. After arriving in Santa Maria, Foxen mistook Rice for the thief.
Although the reason that Foxen took a shot at Rice was something that he would have an opportunity to explain to a jury, Rice merely took offense at the man for using him as a target.
During those early days, Santa Maria was a small town, and with the “real protection” being as far away as Santa Barbara, people felt that sometimes they had to take things into their own hands. Thus, a vigilante group was formed. Although no one seems to know the names of the members, no one condemned them either.
When Michael Mulley, aka Tambo, came to town and opened the Delmonico, eyebrows were raised when fistfights became a common occurrence at the establishment, with Mulley always seeming to be in the middle of the fracas. Justice Thornburgh, in trying to stem the problem by arresting and fining Mulley, increased the fines with each offense. Still, the problems increased until finally the vigilante committee, fed up with the man’s shenanigans, ordered him to get out of town within 24 hours or “face dire consequences.”
Tambo went into hiding the next day, but at night he went back to his same old tricks. In mocking the vigilantes, he lined up his cronies, armed them with broomsticks and had them march up and down the room.
The vigilantes, who were furious, entered the Delmonico at midnight, seized Tambo and brought him to the center of town where a supply of tar and feathers was waiting for him. They stripped him and covered his body with a thick warm coat of tar before rolling his body in the feathers. After tying him to a eucalyptus pole, they carried him to the river.
When they reached the county line, Tambo was given his horse and warned to never come back unless he wanted to be stretched up by his neck. Thus, Michael Mulley became the first person in Santa Maria to be tarred and feathered.
By the 1890s, things hadn't improved. Whiskey Row, a row of taverns along East Main Street, had been the bane of the city’s existence for about 10 years.
When Ed Crisswell opened the “Seventy Six” saloon on East Main Street, people were alarmed as the man was a noted troublemaker. As expected, there were problems right from the start. When Crisswell started writing spurious remarks on the saloon’s blackboard about the town’s dressmaker and her fiance, the man complained to Doc Southard, the town’s constable.
Southard then went to the saloon, erased the remarks from the blackboard and admonished Crisswell to stop writing such trash. However, as soon as the constable left the tavern, Crisswell went back to the blackboard and started writing again. When Southard heard of the violation of a direct order, he went back to the tavern.
The two men met outside the building, angry words were exchanged and both drew their pistols. Three shots were fired, with Criswell firing first, striking Southard in the upper right chest. Southard fired the next two shots, with the first one hitting Criswell and the second one missing its target completely.
Dr. Lucas was called, and Southard was carried next door to Rianda’s Grocery Store where he died three hours later.
Crisswell was taken to his bedroom, a lean-to located at the rear of the saloon, and to everyone’s surprise, he began to get well. As he recovered, much to the consternation of the townspeople, he insisted on getting up and walking about the yard. Whereas Southard had been a popular officer, Criswell’s tavern had long been a stench to the community.
About a week later, a group of rifle-toting vigilantes entered Criswell’s room and threw blankets over the heads of the posted guards before leading them out of the room. The next step was to tie Criswell’s hands, throw a rope over the rafter above the bed and knot the other end around his neck before swinging him off. Criswell is buried in an unmarked grave in the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Neither an arrest nor investigation took place, as the feeling seemed to be that Criswell “had gotten his just desserts.”
However, the coroner’s jury felt differently.
“Who the responsible parties are we know not, though we must say that it is with deep regret that we are called upon to chronicle an occurrence of this kind and sincerely hope that it may be the last time. It makes no difference how low, extremely mean and desperate a character (is) with which a community has to deal. If lynching is resorted to, it reflects severely upon the citizens, however sober, law-abiding and intelligent they may be.”
The Santa Barbara Morning Press more candidly reported that “the act seems to meet with general approval -- there appears to be practically unanimous opinions in this community that the county is saved a heavy bill of costs and the sheriff an unpleasant job by the occurrence.”
Yes, life in the early days of Santa Maria wasn't for the weak at heart.
