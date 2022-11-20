 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Santa Maria's early days: Not for the weak of heart | Heart of the Valley

Santa Maria's early days: Not for the weak of heart
Buy Now

The Hart House (later the Bradley Hotel) officially opened with a grand ball held at McMillan’s Hall on Aug. 1, 1888.

 Contributed photo

The normal peacefulness of the early-morning hours of Santa Maria in the late 1880s was disturbed by a pistol shot when a man stepped out of the shadows of the Hart House, aimed his pistol at Dover Rice and pulled the trigger. Instead of hitting Rice, the bullet went through a window of the Hart House dining room. 

At a later inquest, Rice said that he had been headed home and riding his horse and buggy along the street at a slow trot when, not only did he see the man step from behind the shadows but, glancing to his left, he was astonished to see another man, wearing goggles, standing against the wheels of his buggy and holding a pistol “that was leveled at me. Since not a word was spoken, I thought that I was in the hands of robbers.

“Raising in my buggy, I struck the man with the gun with the light buggy whip I was holding, and as I struck he fired. I tell you I was scared. I was sure that I'd been shot.

Shirley Contreras has written written for the Santa Maria Times since 1991. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.

0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Local News

Breaking News

News Alerts