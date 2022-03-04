Mar. 23, 1850: A legislative act was passed, designating the 2nd Month day of April and every 2 years thereafter, an election day for county offices.
March 1861: Congress passed a law providing for regular mail service in California. Mails were to be delivered 3 times a week between Monterey and Los Angeles, and once a week on horseback, as far as San Diego.
Mar. 5, 1863: Juana Estudillo, after stepping in to bail Antonio Arellanes out, acquired the Rancho Guadalupe as well as part of the Casmalia and El Cojo Ranchos.
March 1891: Santa Maria Union High School was one of the first to be inaugurated under the Union High School Act.
March 1901: The Ladies Literary Club sent its first letter to Andrew Carnegie, asking for his help in building a community library.
Mar. 31, 1902: Southern Pacific completed the coast railroad line between San Francisco and Los Angles via San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara.
March 2, 1906: The Ladies Literary Club’s name was changed to the Minerva Library Club of Santa Maria.
March 12, 1906: The Santa Maria Realty, predecessor the the Santa Maria Gas and Power Company, organized, with Madison Thornburg serving its first president, Thomas B. Adam serving as it first vice-president and John E Walker serving as its first secretary.
March 9, 1926: The Auto Club of Southern California opened a branch office at the northwestern corner of Broadway and Church and operating independent of the San Luis and Santa Barbara offices.
March 26, 1926: Santa Barbara’s first radio station was opened by Hancock in a studio located at the Santa Maria Valley Railroad in the office building at Jones and McClelland.
March 9, 1929: Organization of the Hancock Foundation College of aeronautics was announced. Six days later 250 men applied for admission.
March 2, 1933: The two banks in Santa Maria, the Bank of America and Security First National Bank of Los Angeles, were closed under the protection of Governor James Ralph, Jr. in order that the state legislature could enact laws to protect both investors and depositors throughout California.
March 3, 1933: The California governor ordered a 3-day bank holiday but allowed patrons access to safe deposit boxes.
March 5, 1933: President Roosevelt ordered a 4-day bank holiday.
March 16, 1933: It was announced that $400,000 deposits were made in Santa Maria banks on the first day of business following the bankers’ holiday.
March 31, 1939: A kick-off dinner to help raise funds for the Sisters Hospital was held at the social hall of the Methodist Church. Our Lady of Perpetual Help opened in May of 1940. The building became the Marian Residence in 1967 when the new Marian Hospital opened.
March 1941: The U.S. Army acquired approximately 86,000 acres of land , comprised of parts of the Mexican land grants Casmalia, Guadalupe, Mission de la Purisima, Ranchos Lompoc and Todos Santos y San Antonio. A 6th grant, Jesus Maria (42 acres) was transferred virtually intact.
March 1942: The flag erected in August of 1918 at the corner of Main and Broadway as a memorial to those who served in World War was moved to the City Hall grounds. The flag was dedicated as a historical landmark in November of 1973.
March 1944: The Federal Government ordered the construction of a Prisoner of War camp to house the hundreds of German military members captured overseas.
Prisoners, earning about 80 cents per day, were contracted out to local farmers to pick peas, tomatoes, carrots and sugar beets.
March 25, 1949: Parking meters became official in Guadalupe.
March 30, 1953: Rent controls in Santa Maria and other parts of Camp Cooke critical defense housing areas were lifted.
March 23, 1954: The first naturalization class for Japanese who wanted to become U. S. citizens was held in the Japanese community center at 134 No Western Avenue in Santa Maria.
March 15, 1959: His Eminence, Cardinal McIntyre, dedicated the new St. Mary’s Church.
March, 1963: St. Louis de Montfort church was built to ease the Santa Maria and Orcutt growth.
March 24, 1963: Groundbreaking of Orcutt’s Presbyterian Church on Patterson Road took place.
March 16, 1964: KCOY TV, Channel 23, went on the air and began serving the central coast.
March 22, 1966: The name, “Whiskey Row,” was finally erased from all city documents. Don Melby, Chairman of the Council Advisory committee, formally requested that the council consider “Central Plaza” as the new and official name.
March 4, 1967: The 4-story, 125-bed Marian Hospital opened on a ten-acre site donated by Allan Hancock.
March 29, 1968: First services were held at the new St. Joseph’s church in Nipomo, a church that replaced the little church at the corner of Tefft and Thompson Road that had been built in 1903.
March 2, 1971: the 127 foot tall Richfield Tower, located for 44 years at the Arco Service Station at 2236 South Broadway, was torn down.
March 29, 1972: Ground was broken for the Stowell Center Plaza.
March 11, 1982: Richard Wilkanoski was the first baby born at Marian Hospital, the same day that the hospital had opened.
March 1988: Robin Ventura played with the U. S. Olympic baseball team in Seoul, batting .409 for the gold medal winning squad.
March 12, 1988: A major fire took place at the Hitching Post in Casmalia. The Hitching Post was known as the Casmalia Hotel until 1920.
March 18, 1988: Raul Orozco, Steve Pasos and Gerry Freese received second and third degree burns when an explosion took place in the warehouse of the sugar plant in Betteravia.
March 1, 1992: The Nature Conservatory took over the management of the Oso Flaco Lake from the state Parks and Recreation.
March 15, 1994: The Melby clock, formerly standing at 109 West Main Street, was designated as an Object of Historical Merit by the City Manager’s Office.
March 31, 1995: Unocal (Union Oil) donated 107 acres of land for the Elks Rodeo’s new home. Less than 3 months later, the first rodeo was held there.
March 1, 2001: Santa Maria’s Community Bank of Santa Maria opened its doors for business at 1493 South Broadway. One year later the bank moved to the J. C. Penney Shopping Center. The main office is now located at 2739 Santa Maria Way.
March 4, 2004: Quarterback Mark Brunell (St. Joseph’s High School graduate) signed a contract with the Washington Redskins.
March 2005: Longtime Hancock College Men’s Basketball Coach, Bob White, announced his retirement from coaching, but would stay on as a full-time mathematics instructor.
March 25, 2006: Hancock’s Bulldog Field was dedicated as the John Osborne Field. Osborne was a long-time baseball coach and athletic director at the college.