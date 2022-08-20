The first Santa Maria Union High School was opened for the fall semester in 1891 with sessions being held in a room located in a brick grammar school on Main Street. The school’s first principal George Russell received a salary of $80 per month.
The second- and third-year high school classes were held in Lucas Hall on West Main Street. However, this was a temporary arrangement as plans for a new building were underway.
Then, as now, there was the ever-present problem of money, or the lack of it. The founding trustees were faced with the problem of trying to pass a 10-year bond issue of $13,000 against heavy opposition. Since many people felt that eight years of schooling were enough for any youngster, the bond was defeated.
To obtain funds to build the school, a special tax was levied, but this action quickly stirred up a hornet's nest when opponents threatened to quit paying their taxes. When the town's citizens questioned the trustee’s right to levy such a tax, the question was put to rest when a court decision involving the same type of bond issue at another high school district supported the levy.
The debate continued as the question of location of the high school came up for voting. Although some of the board members favored using donated land known as the Fairlawn Addition, with the influence of board member L.E. Blochman, 8 acres were purchased for $1,500 from Ezra Morrison on South Broadway.
Construction began on the new high school in January 1894, and a building measuring 72 feet 6 inches by 60 feet 6 inches was completed in June of the same year. The school was mostly constructed of brick with a seating capacity of about 210.
All classrooms were equipped with desks or chairs and a 4-foot blackboard.
When the high school opened, 44 students were enrolled -- 14 were freshmen, nine “middlers,” 18 juniors and three seniors.
The first graduation took place June 8, 1894, with four graduates: Zora De Witt, George Phoenix Merritt, Kenneth Adam and Ruth Libby.
The school colors, red and white, were adopted in 1903, the same year that the "Saint" mascot was installed.
In December 1905, additional construction was completed, which doubled the size of the high school.
The requirements and school programs were generally strict. The high school only admitted grammar school graduates. The students had to attend school for the full four years and average a 75 percent in all of their studies. For university acceptance, they had to attain an 85 percent in at least 15 certain studies. The studies were put together into courses, with four to five studies in each course. Since Santa Maria Union High School was fully accredited, students usually were admitted to the universities without difficulty.
Parents were advised of their children’s progress with quarterly report cards:
I: Good (Recommend for university)
II: Fair (passed for graduation)
From 1893 to 1904, a total of 225 students had graduated from Santa Maria Union High School.
In early 1902, it became obvious that the old school buildings weren't going to be large enough to house the growing numbers of incoming students. Bonds were passed providing $400,000 to tear down the old school buildings and put up new structures.
With buildings coming down as new structures were going up, the final project, completed around 1925, resulted in Santa Maria Union High School being one of the most modern architectural achievements in the nation.
The Breeze, the school newspaper, was first published in 1921 by the junior English class with the expert help of Ethel Pope. Although it was meant to be merely a class paper, it became a school endeavor with expenses covered by term subscriptions of 25 cents. The following year there were 175 subscribers and the paper grew to 10 pages.
The Santa Maria Union High School yearbook, “The Review,” was first printed in Santa Barbara. The first yearbook printed by the Santa Maria Times was published by the high school graduating class of 1923½ with Pope as adviser.
Pope, who was both an English and drama teacher, was vice principal for two years and was the dean of girls until her retirement July 1, 1951, after 31 years of service. Having a great love literature and the theater, Poppy (as she was known) staged many plays in the tile-roofed auditorium during her 31 years at the school. The Ethel Pope Auditorium was dedicated May 24, 1964.
Major changes took place in 1964 when the school was forced to conform to recently enacted earthquake codes. The 100-foot-tall original bell tower was torn down during the 1952 Christmas vacation and the auditorium and theater facilities were reduced in size. The second-story portion of the school was condemned and closed.
Since then, many changes have been made to the high school. As the population increased, so did the need for expansion. However, despite the school's growing pains, Santa Maria High School remains a monument to learning and to the many who have perpetuated its mission “to provide a quality education for all students by promoting literacy, high order things, personal accountability and social responsibility.”
Shirley Contreras lives in Orcutt and writes for the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society. She can be contacted at 934-3514 or at shirleycontreras2@yahoo.com. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories she’s written for the Santa Maria Times since 1991, is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.