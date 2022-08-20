The first Santa Maria Union High School was opened for the fall semester in 1891 with sessions being held in a room located in a brick grammar school on Main Street. The school’s first principal George Russell received a salary of $80 per month.

The second- and third-year high school classes were held in Lucas Hall on West Main Street. However, this was a temporary arrangement as plans for a new building were underway.

Then, as now, there was the ever-present problem of money, or the lack of it. The founding trustees were faced with the problem of trying to pass a 10-year bond issue of $13,000 against heavy opposition. Since many people felt that eight years of schooling were enough for any youngster, the bond was defeated.

