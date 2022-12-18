'Rolllie' Goodman was known as The Orcutt Barber | Heart of the Valley

Although his given name was Rolla Charles Goodman, friends and family called him Rollie. To everyone else, he was known as The Orcutt Barber.
Goodman was born in Willow Ranch, Modoc County in 1879. He had two sisters. The older of the two was Annie, who died in childbirth, and the younger sister was Emma. Goodman was about 4 years old when his father died, and he was left to be raised by his grandparents. His mother later remarried a widower with five children, and they soon had three children.
As a young man, Goodman had a restless spirit. Shearing sheep, capturing wild horses for the cavalry and farming were not occupations that he found particularly inviting, so at age 20, he set off to make his mark in the big city.
It was 1899 and San Francisco was growing fast. Goodman often told his family stories of the Irish gang from Noe Valley and the Italian gang from Castro Valley clashing with each other. That could well have been the reason he took up boxing and became a bantam weight contender.
After attending barber school, he did his apprenticeship in a shop in Noe Valley. Yes, Goodman had great plans. However, his dream came to an abrupt and disastrous end on the morning of April 18, 1906, when the great quake that demolished San Francisco also took everything for which he’d worked so hard. While the city burned, he built a lean-to to live in, but finally gave up and returned to Willow Ranch.
Goodman and Ora Esther Chandler were married Oct. 6, 1906, in Willow Ranch. After his sons were born, Donald Howard in 1909 and Herman Wesley in 1911, he grew restless again. In 1914, he took his family back to San Francisco. However, this time it was different. His wife was worried about the boys wandering off and getting lost. He soon picked up stakes and moved his family to land that he’d bought in Chittenden, a small town located near Aromas.
Four years of severe drought made life difficult for the Goodmans, but when their apricot orchard was hit by a disease, they were forced to give up and sell out. It was time to move on.
The family came down to the Divide in the narrow gauge railroad at some time around 1918, where Goodman got a job with Tidewater Oil as a pump station operator.
Ora’s parents were now living in Nipomo, and the oil fields were continuing to increase production, thus needing more workers, a natural draw for the small family. The biggest problem was housing.
As Herman Goodman related in Bob Nelson’s Old Town Orcutt, “We first lived in a 16-foot square tent with the Kirkpatricks and their three sons with a perimeter boarding three feet high.” Four adults and five children occupied 256 feet! A short time later, the family was given a company home and stayed there two and a half years while Goodman serviced the pumps and Ora cooked for the workers. Their two sons learned the oil business from the ground up.
“We took over the cookhouse and my mother became the cook. That’s how we got home,” son Herman said.
Later, the couple bought a cabin on Clark Street in Orcutt and added on to it. Over the years, it was remodeled several times and was the home of Ora and Rollie, as well as their son and daughter-in-law, Herman and Rose, and their granddaughter, Dawn.
Through the years the Goodmans owned a house on Pacific Street, but lost it in bankruptcy. They later bought it back and eventually sold it, using the money to buy another house on First Street, where they lived until Goodman retired.
Although he left barbering and went into several businesses, Goodman eventually returned to barbering.
It’s been said that his first barber shop was located next door to a saloon and billiard hall, toward the right of the center in the 100 block of Clark. However, others say that it was inside the pool hall, and that there was a bath house partitioned off at the back of the building. Old photos show two poles with red and white stripes standing outside the shop. The barber shop was lost when all the buildings in the 100 block of East Carke burned down in the Coleman fire of 1922.
Goodman would tell stories of tired and dirty men coming into town. After cleaning up, they’d head to the barber shop for a shave and haircut, costing six bits (75 cents). Afterward, they’d head to the saloon for a game of pool.
The barbershop was open until the last man had been served. Sometimes Goodman would have only a few hours’ sleep in between shifts before he’d be back at work again. When the noon whistle blew and he had had a hot meal at home, he’d often take a well-deserved nap.
Son Donald remembered shining shoes at the back of the shop for 30 cents a pair. He did this for two years while attending high school. Although the fire closed the shop, it was set up in the mercantile until the new block was built.
The new barber shop was located in about the same place as the first, but was not as fancy. In later years, a ladies’ beauty shop was in the back, where there was a tall contraption that had long cords hanging down with clips on the end. This was a new way of giving permanents -- a most harrowing experience!
After World War II ended, Earl Jennings bought the shop for $2,000. The fountain that was located next door was later replaced by Walker’s 5 & 10 Variety Store. Both the barbershop and variety store are now Kay’s Country Kitchen.
By the time Goodman retired in 1947, he was cutting the hair of a third of Orcutt families.
After his retirement, both he and Ora left town for some time, but eventually returned and moved back into the Clark Street house.
However, Goodman's barbering days were not over.
When Hap Cory at the Wye Barber Shop, asked for help, the bored Goodman was ready to work part time. He always said that he would have never retired if he knew that he’d live so long. He died Oct. 9, 1974, at the age of 95. Ora died four years later on Sept. 8, 1978. She was 93. Both Ora and Rollie are buried in the Santa Maria Cemetery.
