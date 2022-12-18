 Skip to main content
HEART OF THE VALLEY

'Rolllie' Goodman was known as The Orcutt Barber | Heart of the Valley

Heart of the Valley: 'Rolllie' Goodman was known as The Orcutt Barber

At right, Rolla "Rollie" Charles Goodwin, The Orcutt Barber. 

 Photo courtesy of Dawn Goodman

Although his given name was Rolla Charles Goodman, friends and family called him Rollie. To everyone else, he was known as The Orcutt Barber.

Goodman was born in Willow Ranch, Modoc County in 1879. He had two sisters. The older of the two was Annie, who died in childbirth, and the younger sister was Emma. Goodman was about 4 years old when his father died, and he was left to be raised by his grandparents. His mother later remarried a widower with five children, and they soon had three children.

As a young man, Goodman had a restless spirit. Shearing sheep, capturing wild horses for the cavalry and farming were not occupations that he found particularly inviting, so at age 20, he set off to make his mark in the big city.

Shirley Contreras has written for the Santa Maria Times since 1991. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of of her columns focused on the history of the Santa Maria Valley, is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.

