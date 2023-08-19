The 1948 Santa Maria Valley Athletic Club's Redskins football team is shown in a display from the Santa Maria Valley Sports History Club's memorabilia collection. Saturday's Valley Speaks will look back at the team's history.
The history of Santa Maria’s first semiprofessional football teams goes back to the end of World War II when returning veterans, like veterans everywhere, were trying to pick up the pieces of their lives. Some of them, who had been active in high school sports, hung out in Big Boy Holman’s store on North Broadway and often talked about the possibility of finding a track meet that they could enter.
Jim Gamble finally took action, contacted the Recreation Department in Los Angeles, and was told that, although a track meet was held there once a year, it was too late as the 1947 meet had already been held.
He was also told, ”However, if you guys had a football team, there are about 50 teams down here that are looking for games to play outside the Los Angeles area.”
Since Gamble already was aware of the many outstanding local football players who had played the sport in both high school and college, he put out the word and 50 men were ready to sign up by July 1.
A meeting was called at Tom Moore’s Café and in July of 1947, the Santa Maria Valley Athletic Club's Redskins was born. Gamble ordered 50 uniforms from Holman’s the next day.
Gamble was elected president of the team and later became the general manager, a position that he held until the club disbanded. Other officers included Gordon Taylor, as vice president, and George Gallison, as secretary/treasurer, with Bill Massa and Dewitt Hogle serving on the finance committee.
Officials included Frank Holt, Ed Jorgensen, Nello Dal Porte, Al Maguire and LeRoy McDonald.
Gamble had his work cut out for him. For the next six years, he not only scheduled and played the games, and managed the team, but he also kept the club organized.
The game, like today, was rough. However, unlike today, since football helmets didn’t have any nose guards, injuries were commonplace. Still, the men gave the game everything they had, and some of their experiences are still spoken of in wonder (sometimes in wonder of having survived).
Before the team played its first game in Santa Cruz, Irene Engle and Barbara Walters drove off with the team’s football helmets in the trunk of the car. The game was delayed while the Santa Cruz Police put out an all-points bulletin for the ladies.
As many former members of the Redskins will attest, none of the games went without mishap and there were memorable times when pulling in enough men to play the game seemed like an impossibility. However, much to the amazement of the players, they never missed a game.
The 1947 season ended with the death of Marty Martinez, the team’s head coach. The following November, after the football season was over, Gamble received a frantic call from the manager of the Tahquetz Packers (in Hemet) saying that the team was in a bind. A Thanksgiving game had been scheduled and the other team had backed out. Since all the tickets had been sold and issuing a refund to 2,400 fans was out of the question, the manager of the Packers offered to pay extra money if the Redskins would fill in.
Gamble began making telephone calls and was able to round up 24 men who were willing to forgo Thanksgiving dinner and go down to Hemet.
When the Santa Maria team arrived at the field and began to dress for the game, instead of 24 players, only 12 had shown up and one of the players was subject to muscle spasms.
George Gallison, who had come along to fill in for manager Dick Trefts, was suited up and quickly went from manager to player. When the father-in-law of another player was suited up, the Santa Maria Redskins was a team ready to go.
History was made that day when Gallison, who had never played in a game before, caught a 35-yard pass in the end zone to tie the game. With Frankie Reis kicking the extra point, the Redskins won the game 7-6.
On the way home, Gallison bought dinner for everyone. The hero of the day never played football again.
In 1948, when Santa Maria Mayor Glenn Seaman was able to secure a football field for the men next to the Elks baseball field along Miller Street, everything seemed to go well until the first home game was played against the Santa Barbara College Junior Varsity team.
Since the open field permitted spectators to watch the game without paying and the club wasn’t making any money, the team decided to move its home games to the Santa Maria High School field.
According to Joe Talaugon, there was a lot of camaraderie among the men and a lot of just plain hard-nosed football. They played for the love of the sport and had a good time, win or lose.
By the time Santa Maria’s semipro football team disbanded in 1953, the Redskins had won 30 games, lost 30 and had tied two.
Santa Maria’s second semipro team, originally named the Santa Maria Football Club, was formed in 1967 by Carl Duke. Duke rounded up as much used equipment as he could find and set up pickup games with teams from Morro Bay, San Fernando, Orange County and L.A.
In 1968, the team’s second year, a few of the players and fans such as Carroll Balderson, Don Moshier and Dale Claborn stepped in and bought the team from Carl Duke and renamed it the Santa Maria Hawks. The new board recruited the noted Santa Maria High School coach Roy Thomas, who helped to get the team organized and into the Western Football League (WFL) along with L.A., Orange County, San Fernando Valley, San Diego and Fresno.
In 1969, the Santa Maria Hawks players signed a contract with 20th Century Fox to be extras in a football scene filmed in in Griffith Park in L.A. for the movie "M*A*S*H*," starring Donald Sutherland and Elliot Gould. Some of the players included Bob Cox, Bill Roemling, Carroll Balderson, Ed Garcia Sr., Jim Stoppel, Sal Centeno, as well as Don and Mike Moshier.
In 1970, the Hawks played for the league championship in Santa Ana and lost on the last play to Santa Ana.
The Santa Maria Hawks record in 1967 was 0-7; in 1968, 5-5; in 1969, 9-4 and in 1970, 11-2.
The team disbanded in 1970.
