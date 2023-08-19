Valley Speaks to look back at sports history Saturday
The 1948 Santa Maria Valley Athletic Club's Redskins football team is shown in a display from the Santa Maria Valley Sports History Club's memorabilia collection. Saturday's Valley Speaks will look back at the team's history. 

 Contributed photo

The history of Santa Maria’s first semiprofessional football teams goes back to the end of World War II when returning veterans, like veterans everywhere, were trying to pick up the pieces of their lives. Some of them, who had been active in high school sports, hung out in Big Boy Holman’s store on North Broadway and often talked about the possibility of finding a track meet that they could enter.

Jim Gamble finally took action, contacted the Recreation Department in Los Angeles, and was told that, although a track meet was held there once a year, it was too late as the 1947 meet had already been held.

He was also told, ”However, if you guys had a football team, there are about 50 teams down here that are looking for games to play outside the Los Angeles area.”

Redskins, Hawks: Santa Maria's semipro football teams
Former players of the Santa Maria Athletic Club's Redskins celebrate the club's 50-year reunion in 1997.

Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.

