Recalling the arrival of the Joneses to Central City

In a 1938 interview, Samuel Jefferson “Jeff” Jones told the weekly Santa Maria Courier, there wasn’t much to indicate that the barren and wind-swept valley would one day be a city in 1871, the year the Jones family arrived.
In addition to it not even having a name, he said, it could scarcely be called a town, because the townsite was not actually surveyed until 1874. Only one store serviced the scattered group of ranchers and farmers who lived in the area.
The valley was sometimes called Grangeville, a name suggested by a few of the settlers who had organized a Grange unit, but there was nothing official. The town really didn’t have an official name until the survey was registered in 1875.
The name adopted then was Central City, which the town went by for more than seven years. However, when the post office found considerable confusion when mail intended for Colorado (“Col”) wound up in California and mail intended for California (“Cal”) went to Colorado, it stepped in and revoked the name Central City, California.
In 1882, residents voted to make Santa Maria the name of the town.
Jeff Jones, along with his parents, and family, came across the Plains on the transcontinental railway, which was not always reliable, soon after the railroad was completed.
The Jones family left its home near Redfield, Iowa, traveled to Des Moines and boarded another so-called “emigrant” train. These trains were dispatched by the railroads to carry people from the East and Midwest who were heading for California to settle the West.
As a boy of 16, Jones got a big thrill out of the trip. It was a slow journey, he recalled, taking six days to reach San Francisco.
“Of course, there were a lot of delays,” he told the Courier. “There wasn’t any serious train trouble but the emigrant train often had to wait for the mail trains to pass.”
In addition to having to wait on a siding for hours until the mail trains passed, they often had to wait for the fast freights to pass.
The emigrants lived and slept in the day coaches, and since they were taking their belongings to their new homes in the West, everyone carried a lot of baggage. Although ingenious arrangements were contrived to make comfortable sleeping quarters in the coaches, everyone was glad when the train finally reached San Francisco.
No difficulties were encountered in crossing the mountains, even by the routes laid out in those days. Although the trains were crowded, all in all, according to Jeff Jones, “it was a trip to be remembered throughout a lifetime.”
After living in Santa Cruz for a short time, the family came to the Santa Maria Valley to establish a home.
Shortly after Jeff Jones came here with his folks, his father, Thomas A. Jones, opened a small carpenter shop, and Jeff joined him in the business. After a time, they added a small stock of hardware, particularly that used in building. Other stock was added later.
“This developed into a mercantile business under the name of T.A. Jones & Son," Jeff Jones said in the Courier interview. "For 50 years, from that small start, the store was continuously in business here -- from 1876 to 1927. “
The post office in those early days was located in the T.A. Jones & Son store, where Jeff made the lock boxes by hand in the carpenter shop, which turned out furniture for the settlers' homes.
Although by today's standards, the furniture would seem to be crude, it served its purpose.
Wagons as well as other articles of wood used by the early settlers in their work, as well as in their homes, were also made in the shop.
After the settlement began to grow into a good-sized village, a number of residents began to raise fruit. Jeff Jones, who was associated with O.W. Maulsby in handling nursery stock, also engaged in fruit raising, and owned and operated large orchards.
The fruit grown in the valley proved to be as fine as any in the state. Apricots, in particular, were a prize crop. After a few years, though, the fruit trees stopped meeting their former standards. A slack market and a prolonged slump in prices dealt a final blow to the grand plans for a fruit-raising center here, and the settlers gradually turned to other crops.
Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.