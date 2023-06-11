Recalling the arrival of the Joneses to Central City
Buy Now

Jeff and Viola Jones.

 Photo courtesy of Santa Maria Valley Historical Museum

In a 1938 interview, Samuel Jefferson “Jeff” Jones told the weekly Santa Maria Courier, there wasn’t much to indicate that the barren and wind-swept valley would one day be a city in 1871, the year the Jones family arrived.

In addition to it not even having a name, he said, it could scarcely be called a town, because the townsite was not actually surveyed until 1874. Only one store serviced the scattered group of ranchers and farmers who lived in the area.

The valley was sometimes called Grangeville, a name suggested by a few of the settlers who had organized a Grange unit, but there was nothing official. The town really didn’t have an official name until the survey was registered in 1875.

Shirley Contreras: June history highlights include the first Elks Rodeo in 1944

Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.

0
0
0
0
0