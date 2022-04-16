When the game of baseball was introduced to the Santa Maria Valley in 1882, it quickly caught on and before long each town had its own team, with the Santa Maria Stars capturing the interest of the locals.
It seemed as though every man, young and old, wanted to get in there and play the game. However, when some of those men showed less agility than others and went home with mashed fingers and dislocated thumbs, they soon decided that being loud spectators was a much safer occupation. This game of baseball was serious business and best left to the younger chaps.
A playing field was created when level land was cleared off, a makeshift backstop was built and four bags to be used as bases were set down. The team was then ready to play ball.
In addition to the local towns sponsoring teams, so did the oil leases, thus making the competition fierce.
In 1907, the young men of Santa Maria formed the Golden Bears Club, a single men's club. With Fred Haslam as manager, and uniforms supplied to every player, the team members encouraged anyone who could swing a bat to compete with them on the fields.
Even the high schools became part of this sports revolution. From 1930 to 1939, through the superb coaching of "Kit" Carson, Santa Maria High School won nine championships in a row, beating the Herbert Hoover High School to win the CIF Championship in 1932.
In 1944, the Santa Maria Elks Lodge #1538 formed the semi-professional Santa Maria Indians baseball team, with Mutt Anderson coming aboard as the new team's first manager, Manuel Bello as business manager and Frank Shields as board chairman.
Some 2,000 Santa Maria baseball fans were treated to a double-header on April 19, 1948, when they gathered together to witness the dedication of the Elks Field, the city's new baseball park, and to watch the season's opening game between the Bank of America of Los Angeles and the hometown Indians.
From a rostrum set up in the infield, the dedication program began with E.D. (Jeff) Cochran, chairman of the dedication ceremony committee, introducing J.S. McDonell, exalted ruler of the Elks lodge.
Serving as master of ceremonies, McDonell presented the city with a huge American flag and an equally large California state flag for the park's 60-foot center field flagpole.
Four officers of the Elks lodge, Councilmen Glenn Seaman, Pat Patton, Jerry Madsen and Paul Sanchez, led the flag-raising ceremonies. The men had been accompanied to the flagpole by a combined color guard representing the local post of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Ethel Mae Dorsey gave a stirring rendition of the national anthem as the flag was being raised. Music was provided by the Elks Boys' Band, directed by Lester Hayes, and the Santa Maria Municipal Band, directed by John Amaral Jr.
Manuel Bello, of the Indians, and Al Shureen, of Bank of America, introduced the members of the two teams.
Mayor Alfred Roemer, in concluding the stirring ceremonies, issued the proclamation designating the field as Elks Field. After a few practice throws, the mayor then tossed the first pitch to Councilman L.S. Petersen, past exalted ruler of the Elks, who was the first batter, with Supervisor T.A. Twitchell serving as catcher. Holding a huge bat painted with black and white stripes, Petersen gave a mighty swing, but missed. With that, the two waiting teams proceeded to play ball.
The Indians' second baseman, Carl Barbettini, in slashing a single, made the first hit for the Indians in the new field. When Hank Bonetti, the Indians' right fielder, hit the game's first homer, with center fielder Ray Anderson on base, the fans went wild as the Indians went ahead, 3 to 1. Bonetti's ball had sailed over the right field fence, clearing it by at least 6 feet, directly over a marker labeling the distance from home plate as 352 feet. The one run scored in the first inning by the L.A. team proved to be the only run that the bankers scored in the entire game.
Este Signorelli, the Indian's first baseman, smashed a homer over the same fence during the sixth inning, bringing home Bonetti and left fielder Mutt Anderson.
A series of errors plagued the L.A. team and they seemed to fall apart in the eighth inning, committing four errors and allowing four Indian runs to score.
In the ninth inning, Indian pitcher Troy Rider, who had thrown a great game throughout the day, stopped a near threat by the L.A. team, which had two men on base and two outs. He struck out the L.A. team's last man up, thus ending the game with the Indians winning by a score of 11 to 1.
On Oct. 12, 1950, more than 1,200 die-hard Indian fans filled the stands, hoping that Bob Lemon’s team of professionals wouldn’t slaughter the home boys. However, as it turned out, the Indians turned the tables and applied the big squeeze to the pros.
Indians manager Butch Simas couldn’t have asked for anything better as “The Big Red Machine” boys made it clear that they weren’t a bunch of stumblebums.
On the mound for the All Stars was Lemon, top pitcher in the American League, with 23 wins and 11 losses to his credit during the previous season. At center field was Irv Noren, rookie sensation of the Washington Senators, while Bill Wilson of the Chicago White Sox played left field. Ray Boone’s claim to fame was to be the guy who caused the great Lou Boudreau of the Cleveland Indians to bench himself. Del Crandall, who was behind the plate, was good enough to have started catching for the Boston Braves at the tender age of 19.
Despite of their heavy credentials, the All Stars failed to impress the local semi-pros with their record.
Les Webber, himself a former pitcher with the Brooklyn Dodgers, set the pace. Like clockwork, he fanned three of the Star in the first inning.
Lemon, though, was demonstrating his stuff on the mound as he whiffed Anderson, Bonetti, Brock and Rabourn successively in the first and second innings.
And then the man began to lose control.
With Simas on first base, Webber singled into left field for the first hit off Lemon, and before long the bases were loaded. When Will Brown came up to bat, the fans were on their feet. After fouling off a fast ball, he swung from the heels at lemon’s next offering. An electrified audience watched the ball sail up, up and away clear over the left field wall. Four runs dented the dish and the Indians had a 4-0 lead.
At the top of the sixth, the All Stars began to fight back, but a spectacular one-handed catch off the right field wall by big Hank Bonetti stifled their threat. Once again Bonetti showed his stuff when he headed for the fence and plucked a ball hit by Ray Boone of the All Stars off the wall with a high-reaching gloved hand.
Going into the top of the ninth, the fans were whooping and hollering as the Indians were ahead 4-1. It was then that things began to get hot. With two men on base, 2nd baseman Cole hit the 2nd double of the night, thus bringing two men home and closing the Indians 4-3.
When first baseman Stevens smashed one high and far into center field, the crowd groaned. The Indians’ center fielder Rabourn hustled clear over to the light pole 400 feet from home plate, leaped into the air, and when he came down to earth he was holding the ball in his glove.
Through the years Santa Maria has given unending support to the Indians, and townspeople have not only seen the team compete in the semi-professional World Series in Wichita, Kansas, but have also seen a number of players go on to the big leagues, beginning with Les Webber, who signed with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1941. Since that time, the major league teams, such as the Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, California Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners have all drawn from the ranks of “The Big Red Machine.”
Today, almost 66 years after the fact, fans are still talking about the night that the Big Red Machine defeated the professional All Stars baseball team, 4-3.
However, time has brought with it many changes and the Santa Maria Indians team is no more.