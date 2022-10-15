In an uncommonly warm December day in 1941, the Reverend A. C. Bussingham was delivering a Sunday morning sermon to his congregation at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. One of his deacons, who was outside doing some mechanical work on Bussingham’s car, had the radio turned on when the program was suddenly interrupted by a news bulletin. The man could scarcely believe his ears.
After recovering from the shock the deacon dashed into the church, approached the startled Rev. Bussingham and whispered into his ear that the Japanese were bombing Pearl Harbor. The reverend, after passing the information on to his parishioners, hurried to conclude the services in order to get home and tune into the news reports.
As often happens in emergencies such as this, bulletins flying over the wires weren’t always factual. Unconfirmed reports said that the U. S. forces in Hawaii and Manila had dealt successfully with some of the planes, but in reality, the actual extent of the damage, as well as the numbers of casualties, was not immediately known.
Local officials, being both outraged and worried, quickly mobilized their efforts to help.
In addition to Santa Maria policemen driving around the city’s streets, ordering all Camp San Luis Obispo soldiers to return to their posts immediately, Legionnaires, under the command of Commander Ralph Tuthil, along with Bill Ellis (from the Automobile Club of Southern California), picked up the soldiers and drove them back to their bases.
The next day, on Dec. 8, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt addressed Congress and asked for a Declaration of War against Japan. He signed the document that afternoon.
Four days after the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hitler — who had been storming through Europe for at least two years — declared war on the United States, and the militarily ill-prepared United States found itself at war on two continents.
Within a week, air raid observers on the Central Coast went on 24-hour duty with L.L. Linman assuring that the post would be manned continuously until further notice. In addition to his calling for volunteers, he appealed for at least five sets of binoculars to aid the watchers in spotting planes.
All amateur radio stations were ordered off the air by the government and all planes were grounded, except for those used for national defense and regular airway transport companies.
However, the situation at the Hancock College of Aviation remained unchanged. In June the college announced plans for a major expansion, and for the past several days all officers had been in uniform while guards were equipped with side arms. Admission to the facility continued to be by “special pass” only.
After Mayor Marion Rice described blackout plans for the city, the Retail Division of the Chamber of Commerce announced that all stores would close every evening at 5 p.m., and in keeping with the mayor’s orders, they would be darkened, window lights would be turned off, and all neon signs would be shut down. The Santa Maria Times, in cooperation with the other businesses in town, followed suit.
Just a month before, on Nov. 6, The Times had reported that England’s Prime Minister Winston Churchill, in a speech given in Sheffield, England, said, “This war was forced upon us by human wickedness. Before we get to the end of the road we shall all be (in this) together.” England had been at war with Germany since September 1939.
History had been made on Sept. 6, 1940, when Congress passed the Selective Training and Service Act, the first peace-time draft in the country’s history. Under the Burke-Wadsworth Act, all American males between 21 and 35 years old were required to register for the draft, and their time in service would be limited to 12 months.
However, the following August, when the president asked Congress to extend the draftees’ term of duty beyond 12 months, and the request was approved, the soldiers were furious. Many of them splattered the walls in their barracks with the letters, “OHIO” (an acronym for “Over the Hills in October”) in protest. Although there were a few desertions, the problem wasn’t widespread.
On Dec. 11, an order for a blackout came at 8 pm., but since most of the people didn’t hear it, it didn’t become completely effective until an hour later, after a few policemen had done some knocking on doors.
Blackouts were serious. Every form of light, including lit cigarettes, and using a match for any purpose, was prohibited.
Those who needed to use a flashlight were advised to place a piece of black cardboard over the bulb and prick a small hole the center of the cardboard. This would afford enough light in moving about in dark rooms. No lights could be turned on in a building, and people were asked to stay off the streets.
If driving a car and the alarm was given, a person was ordered to turn off the lights, park the car at the curb and walk to his destination. If he was not close to home he was directed to sit and wait until the all-clear signal was given.
Any violation of the blackout regulations resulted in a minimum sentence of 10 days in jail, regardless of the status of the violator.
The air-raid alarm in Santa Maria consisted of sharp siren blasts. The all-clear signal consisted of alternated long and short blasts.
There was much confusion during these blackouts as many people stopped their cars in the middle of the streets, while others parked near fire plugs.
How did Santa Marians fare during their first blackout? Well, counting the bumped heads and shins from running into things in the dark, according to newspaper reports, they didn’t really do too badly.
However, they all knew that they were in for a long haul.
Starting in 1942, rationing became a way of life as special stamps were needed to purchase almost everything. Meat stamps, tire stamps, gas stamps and butter stamps had people coveting their little ration books, one for each family member. Even though these items required stamps, they weren’t always available.
Automobile production ceased, as did almost everything else that required metal parts. The narrow gauge railway’s tracks were donated to “the cause.” High school sports were halted so that precious gas could be saved.
The normally quiet town of 4,000 was soon buzzing with many thousands of military personnel stationed at the Santa Maria Air Base and Camp Cooke, as well as those attending the Hancock College of Aeronautics.
It was a time of scrimping and saving, anxiety and tragedy. The much dreaded “we regret to inform you” telegrams found their way to many valley homes, bringing with them heartache that would never end.
