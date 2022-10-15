Rusconi's Cafe

On June 30, 1945, a P-38 crashed into Rusconi's Cafe, located in the 100 block of South Broadway.

 Santa Maria Valley Historical Society

In an uncommonly warm December day in 1941, the Reverend A. C. Bussingham was delivering a Sunday morning sermon to his congregation at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. One of his deacons, who was outside doing some mechanical work on Bussingham’s car, had the radio turned on when the program was suddenly interrupted by a news bulletin. The man could scarcely believe his ears.

After recovering from the shock the deacon dashed into the church, approached the startled Rev. Bussingham and whispered into his ear that the Japanese were bombing Pearl Harbor. The reverend, after passing the information on to his parishioners, hurried to conclude the services in order to get home and tune into the news reports.

As often happens in emergencies such as this, bulletins flying over the wires weren’t always factual. Unconfirmed reports said that the U. S. forces in Hawaii and Manila had dealt successfully with some of the planes, but in reality, the actual extent of the damage, as well as the numbers of casualties, was not immediately known.

