In 1860, a mere 16 years after Samuel Morse had invented the telegraph and tapped out the words, "What God Hath Wrought," to inaugurate the first lines, the Pacific and Atlantic Telegraph Company built a telegraph line from San Francisco to Los Angeles. The charge to tap a 10-word message on this one-wire line was $2.50, roughly equal to three day's pay for the average worker.

When the Sunset Telephone and Telegraph Company built the first long-distance line from San Francisco to L.A., completing the project in 1894, it generally followed the route of the earlier telegraph wires.

According to the records of the General Telephone Company, the Sunset company, in its drive to build a long-distance line from San Francisco to L.A., introduced the first telephone service in Santa Maria in 1891. The entire Sunset project was completed in 1894.

