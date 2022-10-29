Santa Maria Inn 1923

On Nov. 5, 1923, Los Angeles Illustrated News quoted Cornelius Vanderbilt as saying that the Santa Maria Inn was “by far the best little hotel in the West.” The Santa Maria Inn opened in 1917. This photo was taken in 1923.

Nov. 13, 1849: Henry Teftt was elected as San Luis Obispo’s first assemblyman.

November 1868: John Prell built the first house in what was to become Central City and, later, Santa Maria. 

November 1868: The Battles family arrived at Suey Canyon.

The_Santa_Maria_Daily_Times_Tue__Nov_13__1923_

The American Legion released a statement on the participation of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1923 Armistice Day Parade. The statement can be found in the bottom right corner. 

