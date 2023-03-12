Santa Maria was on the map.

"Joy prevails," proclaimed the Santa Maria Times on Sept. 16, 1905, under 2-inch-high headlines, "Incorporation Wins by A Big Majority."

"Santa Maria is now its own boss," the Times went on. "A finer little city than we have here cannot be found anywhere on the coast, and incorporation will help it along in the path of prosperity and beauty."

The_Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Sep_16__1905_.jpg
Buy Now
October 1908

A cornerstone was laid for what would soon be the Carnegie Library. Building was completed the following year.
The_Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Sep_16__1905_ (2).jpg
Buy Now
The_Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Sep_16__1905_ (3).jpg
Buy Now
The_Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Sep_16__1905_ (4).jpg
Buy Now
The_Santa_Maria_Times_Sat__Sep_16__1905_ (5).jpg
Buy Now

Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.

0
0
0
0
0