Santa Maria was on the map.
"Joy prevails," proclaimed the Santa Maria Times on Sept. 16, 1905, under 2-inch-high headlines, "Incorporation Wins by A Big Majority."
"Santa Maria is now its own boss," the Times went on. "A finer little city than we have here cannot be found anywhere on the coast, and incorporation will help it along in the path of prosperity and beauty."
Not that the election was without controversy. At Precinct 2, at the Armory Hall on Main Street, voting was reported to be early and decorous.
Precinct 1, at Fleisher's Hall, also on Main Street, was another matter.
"The strongest opposition was made by the gamblers, who fear incorporation worse than the devil does holy water," the Times reported.
Last-minute "ringers" were rushed in from the oil fields, but election officials were waiting for them.
"Under oath (would-be voters) were compelled to state where they made their home," the Times reported. "In their anxiety to vote down the incorporation, some forgot they had a home and told the judges outright they did not know where they lived."
However, "there were no fights and but few drunks and considering the big vote cast, everything moved along better than was expected."
Alvin Cox, Emmett Bryant, Samuel Fleisher, Reuben Hart and William Mead were elected the new city's first trustees. Madison Thornburg was chosen treasurer. John Walker was named town clerk and Garrett Blosser, city marshal.
"The battle is over and now let friend and foe unite and work toward one common end, and that is to keep Santa Maria in the lead as the best town in California," the Times concluded.
"We have the right kind of people, the liberality, the spirit and the country to back us up. Three cheers for Santa Maria."
That was all well and good, but first they had to deal with Mother Nature.
Floods filled the city in 1906 and 1911, for the Santa Maria River, lying 300 feet above the city just a few miles inland, had a nasty habit of spilling out of its banks and rushing through the city.
L. E. Blochman measured more than 20 inches of rain in each of those years at his gauge at the northwest corner of Broadway and Main, where he took measurements from 1885 to 1912 - beginning a history of 120 years of weather record-keeping in the city.
And after its long push for incorporation, the Minerva Club got its new library.
Philanthropist Andrew Carnegie kept his promise to the determined women of Santa Maria and, with incorporation, his donation was made and a beautiful Carnegie Library opened in 1909.
"The ladies gathered up their books and placed them proudly on the shelves," wrote Vada Carlson in "This is Our Valley." The building on South Broadway, with its graceful columns, served the city for almost 60 years.
Meanwhile, things were stirring elsewhere in the valley.
In 1876, Antonio Tognazzini, a Swiss-Italian by way of Cayucos, purchased 497 acres and started a dairy farm south of Guadalupe, said Shirley Contreras, a historian who has done extensive research on the new arrivals of that era. Others followed, many from the Swiss canton of Ticino, bordering Italy, finding a land similar to their homeland and a year-round growing season.
Names that remain familiar locally, such as Tognazzini, Maretti, Ferrari, Sutti, Ruffoni, Pezzoni, Dolcini, Diani, Minetti and Righetti, all hark to that era.
Most of the Swiss-Italians established farms in the western end of the valley, where the climate was ideal for dairy cattle - but nothing came easy.
"Each person was assigned to milk from 20 to 25 cows by hand twice a day in the open corrals," Contreras said. "The work was hard and the days were long."
Chores began at 4 a.m. and didn't end until 9 p.m.
Ultimately, an outbreak of hoof-and-mouth disease early in the 20th century caused many of the farmers to give up dairying, Contreras said. Some turned to beef cattle. Today De Bernardi's dairy on East Main Street is the only remaining dairy in all of Santa Barbara County.
Cattle wasn't the only local industry that grew in the late 1800s.
The Union Sugar plant in Betteravia brought huge changes and a new prosperity to the valley.
In July 1899, the Southern Pacific finished laying rails to the plant and on Sept. 29, the first carload of sugar was shipped out.
In 1901 the first Japanese contract laborers were brought in to do "stoop" labor. After a few years, homes were built and a community grew up around the plant. Betteravia had its own store, school, post office, church, hotel and a clubhouse. Some workers spent their entire careers with the company, raising families there - before the company closed its doors in 1996.
In the fields, sugar beets, barley and beans remained the chief crops as World War I drew to a close - though some farmers had begun raising produce as early as 1915.
Then there came to Guadalupe a remarkable man named Setsuo Aratani, according to Contreras' book, "The Good Years, Snippets of Santa Maria Valley History."
Born in Hiroshima, Japan, Aratani began experimenting with the growing of lettuce and other vegetables. On July 11, 1920, he shipped the first carload of lettuce from the Santa Maria Valley to Texas, pioneering the vegetable industry. He, along with two friends, started the Guadalupe Produce Company, Guadalupe's first packing plant.
"Once lettuce growing had been introduced to Guadalupe, Setsuo experimented with carrots and cauliflower," according to the book "An American Son," the story of Setsuo's son George, who went from being a Santa Maria High School baseball star to founder of the Mikasa china and Kenwood electronics companies.
"It was Setsuo's idea to handle a variety of vegetables, not only on his land but also in refrigerator cars, a practice that distinguished him from other Santa Maria Valley farmers. Eastern buyers were wild about (his) vegetables which were sold under multiple brand names such as Home Run King and All Star, all chosen because of Setsuo's love for baseball."
Aratani's influence was shown in the number of rail cars filled with produce and shipped from the valley between 1922 and 1932: carrots, 20,849; lettuce, 18,664; cauliflower, 14,777; tomatoes, 2,355; celery, 874; peas, 530; broccoli, 516; onions, 322; cabbage, 277; peppers, 253.
A handful of seeds brought from Chicago around 1930 would make a major impact on the local economy, Contreras related in a 2001 column in the Santa Maria Times.
Although the new product - broccoli - had fans among Italians in the Midwest, nobody in California had heard of it. Toyokichi Tomooka, one of the organizers of the new Santa Maria Produce firm, hadn't a clue how to grow broccoli, but he got instructions from the Chicago growers. Tomooka put in four acres - but what would he do with it?
Setsuo Aratani came over to take a look, nodded and said, "This is going to be a coming thing." Soon, every farmer and shipper in California came to see the new vegetable.
Tomooka found a buyer in Chicago and production zoomed until today broccoli and strawberries regularly trade places over the years as the No.1 farm product in Santa Barbara County, said county Agriculture Commissioner Bill Gillette.
As for strawberries, though they had long been grown in the valley, the industry didn't start to take off until the mid-1940s.
With nightly fog, an afternoon sea breeze, and an equitable climate with few temperature extremes - it has never dipped below 20 degrees, according to the National Weather Service - produce found the perfect home in the Santa Maria Valley.
Originally published on Dec. 26, 2004