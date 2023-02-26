The guest registration book from the Hotel Los Olivos (now Mattei's Tavern) contains the signatures from Solvang's founders when they first visited the valley. The book is on display at the Santa Ynez Valley Carriage Museum.
Raising of the Los Olivos Flagpole was an important event in the history of the little town, which boomed during the days of the railroad. The flagpole, which was raised in 1918, gave Los Olivos the distinction of being the first town in the county which had a flagpole, but other towns in the county soon followed suit.
Even though Felix Mattei built the Central Coast Hotel in 1886 in order to cater to the stagecoach passengers between Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo, plans were already underway by the Santa Ynez Improvement Company to create a city called Los Olivos, a city that they felt would, in time, rival any of the growing cities on the Central Coast.
In 1887, the planners succeeded in persuading the Oregon Improvement Company, owners of the Narrow-Gauge Railway, which ran from Port Harford to Los Alamos, to extend the railroad’s tracks another 12 miles to the townsite of Los Olivos.
Crews of over 300 Chinese laborers, farmers and cowboys were put to work, spending the entire summer of 1887 digging and laying ties and rails which would bring the tracks from the summit in the Los Alamos Valley, 836 feet above sea level, to the future city of Los Olivos.
Even though frequent clashes between the Chinese and white workers took place, the last spike was finally driven under a spreading oak tree directly opposite Mattei’s Central Coast Hotel, a place where passengers could rest for the night before taking the six-hour stagecoach ride to Santa Barbara, for a fare of $5.50.
After the tracks were put in, laborers began grading the streets of this budding new city, while the promoters advertised a huge land auction.
On the day of the auction, steamers from the northern and southern ports began to arrive at Port Harford, and excited passengers fought for seats aboard the narrow-gauge railroad’s Los Olivos Excursion Special.
In spite of the cold air and the fact that the rain was coming down in sheets, more than 300 drenched and miserable prospective buyers crowded into the little wooden coaches, anxious to get out and see what the Los Olivos entrepreneurs had to offer. Another 300, though, looked up at the dark skies and opted to remain on the boats.
Although the San Luis Obispo brass was on hand to celebrate the arrival of excursionists to the newly designed city, even the rousing music couldn’t perk up the spirits of the passengers. Rain was coming down in buckets and the newly graded streets were nothing but quagmires of muck and mire.
It couldn’t have been a more disappointing day for the promoters. Although they’d expected to sell over 1,000 town lots, when the day finally came to an end and they added their receipts, only 29 lots had been sold with the merchants pocketing only $6,300.
However, since the merchants were not people to throw in the towel over a minor setback, they refused to give up, and scheduled another land auction in March of the following year.
Once again coastal steamers crowded with land-hungry people traveled to Port Harford, ready to board the little train that would take them out to the newly designed city, but once again, the heavens opened up. Although about $35,000 worth of outlying farmland was sold, town lot sales were a dismal failure, and Los Olivos’ hopes of becoming a major city in Santa Barbara County became a major flop.
The spunky merchants, refusing to give up, built a three-story wooden luxury hotel on a hilltop near Mattei’s little Central Hotel. However, time ran out. The Land Boom of the Eighties came to a stop and California plunged into a deep depression.
The Los Olivos Hotel was deserted most of the time and finally in 1890, a fire of undetermined origin, broke out in the wooden structure and the building burned to the ground.
Felix Mattei, though, was doing a land-office business in serving passengers from both the stage lines and the narrow-gauge railroad, which stopped almost at his front door. However, the grand plans for making a booming city of Los Olivos remained a victim of Mother Nature.
Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.