Even though Felix Mattei built the Central Coast Hotel in 1886 in order to cater to the stagecoach passengers between Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo, plans were already underway by the Santa Ynez Improvement Company to create a city called Los Olivos, a city that they felt would, in time, rival any of the growing cities on the Central Coast.

In 1887, the planners succeeded in persuading the Oregon Improvement Company, owners of the Narrow-Gauge Railway, which ran from Port Harford to Los Alamos, to extend the railroad’s tracks another 12 miles to the townsite of Los Olivos.

Crews of over 300 Chinese laborers, farmers and cowboys were put to work, spending the entire summer of 1887 digging and laying ties and rails which would bring the tracks from the summit in the Los Alamos Valley, 836 feet above sea level, to the future city of Los Olivos.

Raising of the Los Olivos Flagpole was an important event in the history of the little town, which boomed during the days of the railroad. The flagpole, which was raised in 1918, gave Los Olivos the distinction of being the first town in the county which had a flagpole, but other towns in the county soon followed suit.
 
The guest registration book from the Hotel Los Olivos (now Mattei's Tavern) contains the signatures from Solvang's founders when they first visited the valley. The book is on display at the Santa Ynez Valley Carriage Museum.

Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.

