In and out of the pool with Paul Nelson

According to most local seniors, there was never a time in their memories that the Kiwanis Club, a service organization in which all proceeds are given back to the community, didn’t take an active part in making the community a better place in which to live.
One of its first activities was being directly responsible for building the Santa Maria Plunge in 1926. The 20-yard-long pool, with seating for about 100 people, was located where the Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Maria Valley Historical Museum are now located.
Paul Lancourt Nelson, who was born in January 1898 in Columbus, Ohio, came to Santa Maria in 1926 to become manager of the city’s new Plunge. He had been a swimming star at the Los Angeles Athletic Club in his youth and still held many records for the breaststroke at the time of his death. In 1944, he became the city’s recreation director and served in that capacity until his sudden death.
Although lacking the proper credentials to coach in the high school, Nelson was directly responsible for the training of the school’s swimmers, who had been sent over from the high school by Charles “Doak” Taylor for Nelson to work with. And, work he did!
With exceptional motivational teaching, Nelson was always on the lookout for natural talent, but he didn’t have to look far as Santa Maria Union High School students had more talent than many of the larger schools.
With Nelson’s expertise, encouragement and training, the boys were able to compete with world class swimmers in schools located between San Francisco and L.A.
The high school sent busloads of swimmers to such cities as Palo Alto and Fullerton, and to the California Interscholastic Federation competition, “The Big One.”
Nelson was so well-known and admired that famous swim clubs from the San Francisco and L.A. sent their agents to Santa Maria to talk with him.
He was a tall, thin and conservatively dressed man who carried himself with dignity, and was best remembered by those who knew him as being strict, but fair.
Although he was strict, he had a dry sense of humor, and had a sincere affection for his students.
Jim May remembered him setting up a Ping-Pong table in the front office for kids to use while they were waiting for their turns to swim.
Many local young men, both swimmers and divers, became champions in their fields because Paul Nelson took the time to personally coach them.
In his periodic columns for the Santa Maria Daily Times, Nelson wrote of Winston Johnson, when he was only 8 years of age, swimming against some adult men swimmers, “paddling a great race across to win two cups.”
Norman Johnson “shocked the San Diego Athletic Club” when he won the 50-yard back stroke, competing against the club’s former Pacific Coast backstroke champ.
Nelson also remembered watching over the balcony of the San Francisco Olympics as Cassius Purkiss was pacing John Weissmuller. With humorous affection, Nelson dubbed John Hatch as the “free style expert” and Allen Stewart as the “Diving Adonis.”
Although his swimming competition began after graduating from high school, Parnell Tilley, a free-style swimmer in open water, could beat anyone up and down the coast. He was on his way to being a world-class swimmer when World War II broke out.
Dorwin Coy, Buddy Spears, Roger Hatch, Bert Gill, Allan Stewart and Rollo Crew were just a few of the great swimmers and divers from the Santa Maria area.
Nelson coached both boys and girls.
Betty (Haslam) Carr learned lifeguard swimming from Nelson while attending grammar school. She later attended private high school in Hollywood. Both Blanche Goodchild and Dorothy (Wood) Benford also took lessons at “the plunge.”
However, John Paulsen, captain of the high school swimming team for four years, was Nelson’s most famous protégé and became the first Santa Marian ever to participate in the Olympics. During the 1930 nationals at Long Beach, Paulsen wound up in second place, ahead of some of the state’s more famous swimmers.
On April 28, 1932, three swimmers were sent to L.A. to participate in the dedication of the new Olympic Games Swimming Stadium (still being used today as the public pool at Exposition Park). Paulsen took first place in the 200 meter breast event.
Paul Nelson died March 8, 1952. His wife, Dorothea, librarian for the city of Santa Maria from 1934 to 1967, died in 1994.
The new city pool, named The Paul Nelson Pool on St. Patrick’s Day in 1958, was dedicated April 17, 1959.