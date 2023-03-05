Important March dates in local history
Groundbreaking took place in March 1963 for the Orcutt Presbyterian Church on Patterson Road.

 Shirley Contreras, Contributed photo

March 16, 1824: Troops from San Luis Obispo rushed to La Purisima to crush the rebellion caused when Indians were fed up with feeding and clothing the idle Spanish soldiers. The flogging of a Chumash boy was the last straw.

March 21, 1840: Rancho Guadalupe was granted to Jose Teodoro de Arellanes and Diego Olivera by Gov. Juan Alvarado.

March 23, 1850: A legislative act was passed designating the second Monday of April, and every two years thereafter, as an election day for county offices.

Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.

