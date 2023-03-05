March 16, 1824: Troops from San Luis Obispo rushed to La Purisima to crush the rebellion caused when Indians were fed up with feeding and clothing the idle Spanish soldiers. The flogging of a Chumash boy was the last straw.
March 21, 1840: Rancho Guadalupe was granted to Jose Teodoro de Arellanes and Diego Olivera by Gov. Juan Alvarado.
March 23, 1850: A legislative act was passed designating the second Monday of April, and every two years thereafter, as an election day for county offices.
March 1861: Congress passed a law providing for regular mail service in California.
March 5, 1863: After bailing out Antonio Arellanes, Juana Estudillo acquired the Rancho Guadalupe as well as part of the Casmalia and El Cojo Ranchos.
March 28, 1873: Guadalupe Post Office was established with John Dunbar as its first postmaster.
March 1891: Santa Maria Union High School, one of the first to be inaugurated under the Union High School Act, was passed by the state Legislature.
March 31, 1901: Southern Pacific completed its coast railroad line between San Francisco and Los Angeles via San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara.
March 2, 1906: The Ladies Literary name was changed to the Minerva Library Club of Santa Maria.
March 12, 1906: Santa Maria Realty Company, predecessor of the Santa Maria Gas and Power Company, was organized with Madison Thornburgh serving as president, Thomas B. Adam as vice president and John E. Walker as secretary.
March 1910: The Avila pipeline carried its first oil.
March 9, 1918: The Auto Club of Southern California opened a branch office at the northwest corner of Broadway and Church.
March 1926: Santa Barbara's first radio station was launched by Capt. John Hancock in the studio located at the Santa Maria Valley Railway office building at Jones and McClelland.
March 9, 1929: Organization of the Hancock Foundation College of Aeronautics was announced, and by March 15, 250 young men had applied for admission.
March 1, 1933: C.L. Preisker, chairman of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, stated that bankruptcy was inevitable unless there was an immediate curtailment of salaries and other expenditures.
March 2, 1933: The two banks in Santa Maria -- Bank of America and Security First National Bank of Los Angeles -- were closed under a proclamation of Gov. James Rolph Jr., so state Legislature could enact laws to protect investors and depositors throughout California.
March 3, 1933: California governor ordered a three-day bank holiday, but allowed patrons access to safe deposit boxes.
March 3, 1933: The Rex Cafe, located on the corner of Broadway and East Main, opened for business by owners B. M. Cowden and Jack Perkins. The site was formerly The Manhattan Café.
March 5, 1933: President Roosevelt ordered a four-day bank holiday.
March 7, 1933: A neon sign that changed colors was installed on the U.S. Grill building on North Broadway. The sign was believed to be the only one of its kind on the Pacific Coast between San Francisco and Los Angeles.
March 14, 1933: It was announced that withdrawals of currency would not be limited when both Santa Maria banks opened for regular business hours, but money withdrawals for hoarding purposes would not be paid out.
March 16, 1933: Approximately $400,000 in deposits were made in Santa Maria banks on the first day of business after the bankers’ holiday.
March 1939: Former President Herbert Hoover visited the Santa Maria Club and spent the night across the street at the Santa Maria Inn as a guest of owner Frank McCoy.
March 31, 1939: A kickoff dinner to help raise funds for the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Hospital was held in the social hall of the Methodist Church.
March 1941: The U. S. Army acquired approximately 86,000 acres of land comprised of five Mexican land grants -- Casmalia, Guadalupe, Mission de la Purisima, Ranchos Lompoc and Todos Santos y San Antonio. The sixth grant, Jesus Maria, was transferred virtually intact.
March 1942: The flag erected in August 1918 at the corner of Main and Broadway as a memorial to those who served in World War I was removed to the City Hall grounds. The flag was dedicated as a historical landmark on Nov. 11, 1973.
March 1944: The federal government ordered the construction of prisoner of war camps to house hundreds of German military members captured overseas. Earning about 80 cents per day, prisoners were contracted out to farmers to pick peas, tomatoes, carrots and sugar beets.
March 25, 1949: Parking meters became official in Guadalupe.
March 23, 1954: The first naturalization class for Japanese who wanted to become U. S. citizens was held in the Japanese Community Center building at 134 N. Western Ave.
March 17, 1958: The new city pool on South McClelland Street was named the “Paul Nelson Pool.” The pool was dedicated on the 17th of the following month.
March 15, 1959: The new St. Mary’s Church was dedicated by Cardinal James McIntyre.
March 1963: St. Louis de Montfort Church was built to ease the ever-growing Santa Maria/Orcutt growth.
March 24, 1963: Groundbreaking took place for the Orcutt Presbyterian Church on Patterson Road.
March 16, 1964: KCOY TV, Channel 12, went on the air and began serving the Central Coast.
March 22, 1966: Mayor Vince Pollard was “jubilant” after winning a six-year fight to erase the name of “Whiskey Row” from all city documents. Don Melby, chairman of the Council Advisory Committee, formally requested that the council consider “Central Plaza” as the new official name.
March 4, 1967: The four-story, 125-bed Marian Hospital opened on a 10-acre site donated by Allan Hancock.
March 29, 1968: First services were held at the new St. Joseph’s Church on Thompson Avenue in Nipomo.
March 2, 1971: The 127-foot tall Richfield Tower, located for 44 years at the ARCO service station at 2236 South Broadway, was torn down.
March 29, 1972: Ground was broken for the Stowell Center Plaza.
March 1988: Robin Ventura played with the U.S. Olympic gold medal winning baseball team in Seoul, Korea.
March 31, 1995: Unocal (Union Oil) donated 107 acres of land to establish the Elks Rodeo’s new home.
March 2000: The Vaqueros de Los Rancheros celebrated their 60th anniversary.
March 1, 2001: Community Bank of Santa Maria opened its doors for business at 1493 South Broadway at the corner of Broadway and Enos.
March 30, 2002: The Santa Maria Times announced that Gary Leffew would be inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame on Aug. 10.
March 4, 2004: Quarterback Mark Brunell, a St. Joseph’s High School graduate, signed a contract with the Washington Redskins.
March 2005: Longtime Hancock College men’s basketball coach, Bob White, announced his retirement from coaching but would stay on as a full-time mathematics instructor.
March 25, 2006: Hancock’s Bulldog Field was dedicated as the John Osborn Field. Osborne was a longtime baseball coach and athletic director at the college.
March 26, 2011: St. Joseph’s girls’ basketball team won the CIF Division Championship by defeating the Bishop O’Dowd team with a score of 53-42.