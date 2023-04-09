How the Elwin E. Mussell Senior Center came to be
Dancers hit the floor during the "Afternoon in Paris" event at the Elwin E. Mussell Senior Center in May 2012. The event paired active seniors and students from local high schools for dance instruction.

In 1961, Marilyn Stanley, Altrusa Club president-elect, voiced a recognized need of seniors for an activity center “where they can meet to participate in hobbies, and gain new interests and friends.” Thus, the Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens' Club was born. It was financed in part by a generous donation from the Altrusa Club and co-sponsored by the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department with Gordon Gill serving as director.

The club, located for a short time at the Carnegie Library, soon moved to the McClelland Park Recreation Building where Arlie Fesler was elected its first president.

Early events sponsored by the club included fashion shows, club trips, sing-alongs, parties and dances. In those early days, Senior Club dances were held at the Atkinson Building and the DES Hall.

