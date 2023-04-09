How the Elwin E. Mussell Senior Center came to be

In 1961, Marilyn Stanley, Altrusa Club president-elect, voiced a recognized need of seniors for an activity center “where they can meet to participate in hobbies, and gain new interests and friends.” Thus, the Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens' Club was born. It was financed in part by a generous donation from the Altrusa Club and co-sponsored by the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department with Gordon Gill serving as director.
The club, located for a short time at the Carnegie Library, soon moved to the McClelland Park Recreation Building where Arlie Fesler was elected its first president.
Early events sponsored by the club included fashion shows, club trips, sing-alongs, parties and dances. In those early days, Senior Club dances were held at the Atkinson Building and the DES Hall.
As the membership grew the need for larger quarters became apparent. In 1972, the city gave the club the use of the Cypress Building at 705 W. Cypress St.
The Senior Club, a nonprofit C3 organization operating with a Memorandum of Understanding with the Recreation and Park Department, hired a janitor, purchased all building supplies and provided a volunteer receptionist to work for four hours a day. Club members contributed many thousands of hours in remodeling the building as well as operating the club programs, while the city, in turn, paid for the 30-hour-per-week facility manager, as well as providing the funding for building repairs and utilities. Marion Woods, the first senior recreation leader, was appointed facility manager Nov. 1, 1972. She retired in December 1984.
This 4,000-square-foot building included a multipurpose room, a small kitchen, a one-table poolroom and an office. A lapidary room, where members of the Orcutt Mineral Society gave classes in lapidary work, was located in an adjoining shed.
As the membership continued to grow and more senior programs were added, the city recognized the need for an even larger facility. In December 1970, negotiations began between the Alan Hancock Junior College District and the city of Santa Maria for the purchase of property, which was destined to become the new Senior Center and Alice Trefts Park.
An Agreement of Sale was approved by the two entities on Jan. 18, 1971, to become effective Feb. 16. The agreement stated that the property was to be used for “municipal public purposes, to wit, a municipal center and public park.” The purchase price was $42,916.50.
A major problem arose when the preliminary budget that had been drawn up was rejected by the city, stating that unless the operating budget of the center was reduced, the facility could not be built. The City Council relented when the Senior Club stepped up to the plate and offered to provide financial support for the center in the amount of $12,000 annually, to provide an additional four hours per day for receptionist time and to cover all “club” activities that would occur after normal business hours with volunteer attendants.
Although the building had been open a few months prior, the official opening of the Elwin E. Mussell Senior Center took place on April 13, 1984. The total cost of the project was $1.2 million.
The center is a popular facility in Santa Maria, and the Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens' Club is an important part of the center. With its variety of activities and programs (many of them free), as well as its popular Travel Club, membership continues to grow.
Membership is open to anyone 50 years of age or older. Spouses of members under 50 are also eligible.
In 2013, the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department prepared a 2013 Leisure Assessment identifying the growing baby boomers population that might be interested in health and wellness programs, multigenerational opportunities and volunteer activities. The baby boomers consider themselves as the young-old and make up a new market for recreation activities at the Senior Center and in our parks.
These activities are referred to as the Recreation and Parks Active Living Programs and include community walks, health seminars and strength training, Senior Games, Qi Gong classes for meditation and in motion, and many other special interest activities. Additional programs include Laughter Yoga, Knit, Chat & Crochet and more.
For more information about Recreation and Parks Department programs, call 925-0951, ext. 260.
Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.