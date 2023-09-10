The hornet’s nest stirred up by the passing of Ordinance #229 (more commonly known as the “Horse Ordinance”) at its initial reading by the Santa Maria City Council in November 1947, resulted in creating a turmoil for horse keepers that seemed to go on forever.
The petition, initiated by a group of residents in the East Mill Street area, complained of the corralling of a number of horses in close quarters in that district.
The 20 persons signing the petition reported that since the stallions were kept in a fragile fence enclosure, they had been running loose on occasion. Since little effort was made to keep the stallions in their quarters, many times they were within a few feet of her dining room windows.
The motion that Councilman M.M. Willits then introduced, requesting City Attorney W.C. Rice and the city’s health department to prepare an ordinance “to abate this nuisance,” passed unanimously. Ordinance #229 was actually a revision of a former ordinance that called for the health officer to issue permits to any party wanting to keep horses or livestock in the city. The hornet’s nest stirred up over this ordinance caused much consternation.
At the council meeting on Nov. 2, 1947, Richard Clare, the attorney representing local horse lovers, received a round of applause when he labeled the ordinance both unconstitutional and unduly restrictive. When he went on to suggest that a conference be called allowing each opposing group to air its differences and to arrive at a proposal to satisfy both parties, City Attorney William Rice called this proposal impractical.
When Councilman Seaman asked why the council was taking so much valuable time with this measure when it affected only about 20 horses in a city of 13,000 people, Clare said, “That’s a very undemocratic viewpoint to take in a country where the majority rules, but with due respect to the minority.”
An unrestrained round of applause from the not-so orderly crowd of horse lovers in the chambers immediately reminded the council members of how strong the sentiments of the spectators were. Clare went on to say, “If you don’t want horses in the city, just say so. There’s no sense in making a massive thing like this ordinance to regulate horses. You’re barring them, not regulating them”
As the ordinance was being discussed amid many verbal barbs by Clare, the council members were becoming more and more agitated. The only council member who was blessed that night was Councilman Leonard Peters, who was absent.
Councilman Willits' motion that City Attorney Rice and the city’s Health Department prepare an ordinance to “abate this nuisance," resulted in the motion being passed unanimously. Although the council noted that it would take 60 days to get this motion into law, immediate steps could be taken against the owners of the stallions, in accordance with the provisions of the Agriculture Code.
Four months later, when the council members approved the final draft of the subject ordinance, L.J. “Doc” Petersen complained that, although he had voluntarily complied with the law by renting a corral two and a half miles from the city’s limits and spent $300 to fix it up before the Dec. 17 deadline, others in his section of the city hadn’t done likewise.
He said, “I feel that I have been made ‘the goat’ in the whole thing and I don’t’ intend to take it without registering protest!” He went on to report that there were still stallions quartered in town “by some of your most prominent citizens.” A Mr. Perrault had been a leader in keeping the horses in Santa Maria, but when the ordinance prohibiting them from being kept in the city was passed, he complied with the law. However, he strongly objected to the “horse laugh” that he was getting from the opposition.
Councilman Willits, who was one of those opposed to keeping horses out of the city’s limits, went on record that he would back Perrault all the way to find out why others had not moved their horses out of the city by the Dec. 17 deadline. He even threatened to repeal the ordinance and allow Perrault to bring his horses back into the city. Councilman Seaman also went on record to say that if the ordinance was not enforced “for all alike,” it should be withdrawn from the books.
The many letters to the editor, echoing the sentiments of the many horse lovers in the area, called for fair treatment for all.
“Oh, those good old horse days and health days when you could put a $100 saddle on a $10 horse and ride through town happy as a clam at high tide,” wrote H.N. Evans. He remembered when Santa Barbara had four large livery stables and was nationally known as a health resort. In those days, everybody seemed healthier and happier and willing to treat his neighbors kindly and all get along together. “Horse laugh or horse sense, what is the matter with our citizens? Are we getting too technical or too sanitary?”
Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.