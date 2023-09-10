The hornet’s nest stirred up by the passing of Ordinance #229 (more commonly known as the “Horse Ordinance”) at its initial reading by the Santa Maria City Council in November 1947, resulted in creating a turmoil for horse keepers that seemed to go on forever.

The petition, initiated by a group of residents in the East Mill Street area, complained of the corralling of a number of horses in close quarters in that district.

The 20 persons signing the petition reported that since the stallions were kept in a fragile fence enclosure, they had been running loose on occasion. Since little effort was made to keep the stallions in their quarters, many times they were within a few feet of her dining room windows.

Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.

