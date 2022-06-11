The All-America City Award, the oldest community recognition program in the country, is given by the National Civic League annually to 10 communities in the United States.
Each year, interested communities submit a comprehensive package based on written criteria that is evaluated in the award selection process. Deserving communities are named as finalists, and the year’s 10 award winners are named from that list. Since the program’s inception in 1949, more than 600 communities have been named All-America cities.
Santa Maria was designated an All-America City on June 20, 1998.
Thirty finalist communities were named the previous April in Denver, Colorado, and each finalist community sent teams of local officials, neighborhood activists, business leaders and community volunteers to the Mobile Convention Center to compete in hearings before the All-America City jury. Santa Maria sent 51 delegates.
Each finalist city presented its community’s successes and answered questions posed by the jury. The 10 winning communities were announced at the awards ceremony.
The National Civic League is a national nonprofit organization that vigorously promotes the active involvement of citizens in the governing of their communities. Headquartered in Denver, the league’s mission is to transform democratic institutions by strengthening citizen democracy.
The All-America City Award, created by the National Civic League in 1949, is the oldest and most respected civic recognition program in the country. The award was originally established to recognize local government reform and efforts to support public education. Later, it shifted to encourage broader community initiatives such as economic development, health and social service projects and efforts to improve race relations. In 1997, applicants were asked to include at least one communitywide youth initiative.
In 1998, applicants for the All-America City Award were chosen based upon their ability to demonstrate collaboration, grassroots involvement and consensus-base decision making among the public, private and nonprofit sectors to achieve communitywide goals.
Santa Maria's application for this award focused on the diversity of our community, the many needs of our children and the positive effects local program such as the Santa Maria Bonita School District’s Healthy Start Program, Los Adobes de Maria housing complex and Peace Week 1997 had on the community.
On the morning of Dec. 15, 1998, a delegation of Santa Marians traveled to Washington, D.C., to be present at the White House executive offices as Vice President Al Gore honored each of the 10 All-America City Award-winning communities.
Abel Maldonado, former Santa Maria mayor and later state assemblyman, led the local group, which included Robert Hatch, Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce president/CEO; Teresa Reyburn, of the Recreation & Parks Department and Phyllis Rodenberger. Congresswoman Lois Capps was also in attendance.
* * *
On Saturday, former City Councilman Bob Orach will be the guest speaker at The Valley Speaks, a monthly event that takes place in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St. Orach's talk will focus on Santa Maria’s All-America City award, its history, and its future. The doors to the library will open at 10 a.m. and the talk at 11. There is a limit on the number of people who can fill the room, so it’s suggested that people will get there early.