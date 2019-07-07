As the Civil War ended, the lack of morality, absolute truthfulness, honor and integrity seemed to be absent in the minds of the country’s citizens. It was a time of brother against brother, father against son, with each side of a family believing that it was right. Neighbor against neighbor was so prevalent that even the church couldn’t bridge that gulf.
The time was right when Justus H. Rathbone, a young schoolteacher living in the state of Wisconsin, who had long before felt that strength of brotherly love was needed to overcome the passions unleashed during the war between the states, conceived the idea of forming a Fraternal Order for the benefit and protection of its members.
Taking this idea from the story of Damon and Pythias as its foundation, this would be an Order based upon the love and fraternity that existed between these knights of long ago and would bond the members so closely that nothing but death would sever the bonds.
That night, at a meeting in Temperance Hall in Washington, D. C., Rathbone presented his ideas and strongly urged the few men present that they should form a mutual protection association. He then produced his ritual.
Thus, on September 19, 1864, the Knights of Pythias was formed with a membership of five.
At first, the growth was slow, for although several lodges were formed, they were short-lived.
At the close of the year 1865, there remained but one lodge, having membership of 52. The following year closed with four lodges and a membership of 379. The year 1867 ended with 41 lodges and 6,847 members.
The history of the Knights of Pythias showed continual growth until there was a lodge in every state and territory, and a membership of over 1 million.
President Abraham Lincoln, who demonstrated his great interest in encouraging the growth of the Knights of Pythias said:
“The purposes of your organization are most wonderful. If we could but bring its spirit to all our citizenry, what a wonderful thing it would be. It breathes the spirit of Friendship, Charity and Benevolence. It is one of the best agencies conceived for the upholding of government, honoring the flag, for the reunited of our brethren of the North and of the south, for teaching the people to love one another, and portraying the sanctity of the home and loved ones. I would suggest that these great principles be perpetuated and that you go to the Congress of the United States and ask for a charter and so organize on a great scale throughout this nation, and disseminate this wonderful work that you have so nobly started. I will do all in my power to assist you in this application and with your work.”
Thus, the Knights of Pythias became the first fraternal organization to receive a charter from an act of Congress.
Following the principals of friendship, charity and benevolence, this fraternal organization still exists in many cities and towns across the United States, Canada and Europe.
In On November 17, 1883, 17 prominent men in Santa Maria came together to form the town’s first lodge. I am not sure where the group first met, but in the late 1920s, they were holding their meetings in the Haslam building in downtown Santa Maria, and many of the prominent men of the city were members. In time, the lodge showed such steady growth that the time had come for a building of its own.
On February 20, 1930, forty-seven laborers employed by contractors C. D. Reiner & Sons and Doane Construction spent 19.5 hours of continuous pouring of 1310 100-pound sacks of concrete, and 650 tons of rock and gravel, obtained from local material suppliers. Thus, the job of building the Knights of Pythias Castle on the corner of Lincoln and Church streets had begun. Krelle Plumbing & Electric installed the work of which they were professionals, for a total cost of $45,000.
Not only were the electrical, plumbing and heating devices state-of-the-art for that time, but the ornamental ironwork and cornices were among the most beautiful in town.
Over 1,000 local residents gathered at the site on July 16 to attend the dedication ceremony and the cornerstone laying of the new Knights of Pythias building by Fred H. Jones, former Chairman of the California Domain. Grand Lodge officials from San Francisco assisted Jones.
The building’s rooms were destined to be the home of the Constable, Justice Court, County Health Department, Welfare Office, and to the local Boy Scout Council. The Knights rented its first floor offices to other organizations, including the Chamber of Commerce.
In its day, the Knights of Pythias had the same prestige as the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks has today in Santa Maria.
The lodge held its meetings in its quarters on the second floor of the building for many years, but then came the time of television and people needing to work two jobs in order to “make ends meet.” Membership decreased and in time, the days of the Knights of Pythias, plus other organizations, ended.
Heritage Square opened when the Knights sold the once-known Knights of Pythias Castle at 110 South Lincoln Street in [SC1] 1969.
The Landmark Advisory Committee of the City of Santa Maria dedicated the building as a “Place of Historical Merit” in 2011.
Many thanks to Jim Zemaitis, who serves on the Landmark Advisory Committee, was kind enough to offer historical information about the Knights of Pythias.