Central City’s first burial grounds, the Thornburg Cemetery, was located about six blocks from town and located somewhere between Broadway, Lincoln, Boone and Jones) on property homesteaded by Walt Rodenberg in 1869.
Shortly after settling on the property, Rodenberg was killed in a hunting accident and was buried on his property.
Since Rodenberg’s son wasn’t interested in taking over his father’s interest in the property and left the area, Larken Cook (a brother of R. D. Cook) took over the property, but the following year he sold it to John Thornburg.
When Cook died in 1871, he was buried near the body of Walt Rodenberg, and the property evolved into the Thornburgh Cemetery, a burial grounds which lasted until the mid 1880s, when the Santa Maria Cemetery was established.
In creating the new cemetery in July of 1882, the local Odd Fellows and Masonic lodges chose property located far enough away from the downtown area so as not to be in the way of any planned growth.
Gertie Buel Hopper, who died during that same month, became the first person buried in the new cemetery grounds.
As the town began to grow and the little cemetery was in the way, the city fathers decided to move the bodies from the Thornburgh site to the new cemetery on East Stowell Road.
The massive project began in January of 1884 and ended in 1887 when the remains of Elizabeth Oakley, Leonard Lee Johnson and Sarah E. McGuire were moved to the new cemetery.
In reading the old tombstones, it seems that a bit of spiritualism was practiced during the town’s early days. The remains of Margaret Turman Winn, removed from Thornburgh in 1884 and interred in the old section of the Santa Maria Cemetery, are marked with a broken headstone reading “Spiritualism is no delusion, but a demonstrated fact.” The 90 year-old woman had passed away on January 4, 1875.
As is true in many cemeteries, not everyone’s burial site is marked with a headstone, and some of the headstones don’t include all of the names of those buried within the site.
In April of 1884, Rudolph D. Cook purchased the entire Block 252 in the new cemetery and moved the bodies of Larken Cook and Walt Rodenberg into his new plot. Rodenberg's gravesite has no marker.
The Santa Maria Cemetery District was established on August 6, 1917 as a special district in and for the County of Santa Barbara.
In 1926, when Mark Holgate Whitney became the cemetery’s superintendent, the burial grounds were nothing but dirt mounds with uneven markers. However, Whitney soon began the transformation, and the grounds soon became the vision of beauty and peace that remains today. Mr. Whitney passed away in March of 1949, and is buried in the cemetery.
According to the Santa Maria Cemetery District, although there’s little actual documentation, the mausoleum was built around 1919 and was reportedly sold out by the time it was built. Many of the bodies were removed from the cemetery and placed into the new mausoleum.
Some of those interred in the mausoleum include Harriet and Reuben Hart, Major and Nelle (Blosser) Baker, Emmet and Laura Bryant, Ethel May (Dorsey) Conrad, Harry Dorsey, the Donovans, John and Annie Long, Lewis and Carrie Schwabacher, George and Hattie (Hart) Scott, Madison Thornburgh and Fremont Twitchell.
While researching the mausoleum information, I finally solved the mystery of Battista and Jennie Pezzoni, whose names are engraved on a headstone in the Guadalupe Cemetery. At some unknown time their remains were taken to the mausoleum in the Santa Maria Cemetery. However, their names remain on the headstone in Guadalupe.