Heart of the Valley: Westward movement helped settle Santa Maria Valley

Between 1840 and 1870, when a quarter million people crossed the continental United States in one of the greatest migrations of modern times, most came west to strike it rich in the gold fields as well as to claim the free land offered in the Oregon and California territories.
This westward movement meant the transplanting of both young and old families. Families gathered to make this hazardous journey together.
Women became part of the journey because their fathers, husbands and brothers had determined to go, and once the decision was made, there was no way for them to stay behind.
The journey began at jumping-off places in towns located along the Missouri River between St. Joseph and Council Bluff, through territory that was virtually unknown. Although guidebooks available at the time promised that the adventure would take no more than three or four months, the pioneers soon found the books to be wrong.
You have free articles remaining.
For many, it meant six to eight months of exhausting travel in wagons with no springs, under canvas, which heated up to 110 degrees by noon, and through the drenching rains of summer storms.
Both men and women were expected to do whatever was necessary in order to make the trip a success. Women not only did the domestic chores, but were also known to drive the teams of oxen and collect pieces of buffalo chips with which to fuel the fire when there was no wood to be found.
When there were no buffalo chips, they walked through clouds of dust behind the wagons, collecting weeds to serve the same purpose of fueling the fires. The women would roll dough on a wagon set and bake a pie over hot rocks, which somehow broke the monotony of a steady diet of beans and coffee.
When Absalom Stubblefield arrived in California and began looking for good government land to take up, his family camped and stayed varying lengths of time at several places while he looked over whatever land that was available. He also worked on ranches to support his family.
The family camped in tents and in the covered wagons at each place until Stubblefield finally found work using his team of horses in freighting wool from the Santa Maria Valley to Mallagh’s Cave Landing, on San Luis Obispo Bay.
Later the family moved on south to the Guadalupe ranch where they bought a herd of 100 Durham cattle as a start in their new home. They finally settled on government land about eight miles south of Santa Maria in the Pine Grove district, where they lived for many years.
Shirley Contreras lives in Orcutt and writes for the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society. She can be contacted at 623-8193 or at shirleycontreras2@yahoo.com. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories she’s written for the Santa Maria Times since 1991, is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.