Heart of the Valley: Westward movement helped settle Santa Maria Valley

Between 1840 and 1870, when a quarter million people crossed the continental United States in one of the greatest migrations of modern times, most came west to strike it rich in the gold fields as well as to claim the free land offered in the Oregon and California territories.

This westward movement meant the transplanting of both young and old families. Families gathered to make this hazardous journey together.

Women became part of the journey because their fathers, husbands and brothers had determined to go, and once the decision was made, there was no way for them to stay behind.

The journey began at jumping-off places in towns located along the Missouri River between St. Joseph and Council Bluff, through territory that was virtually unknown. Although guidebooks available at the time promised that the adventure would take no more than three or four months, the pioneers soon found the books to be wrong.

For many, it meant six to eight months of exhausting travel in wagons with no springs, under canvas, which heated up to 110 degrees by noon, and through the drenching rains of summer storms.