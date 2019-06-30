July 10, 1864: When Charles Clark married Elizabeth Jane Clayton, Joel Clayton, Elizabeth's father, gave Point Sal to the couple as a wedding present.
July 12, 1874: Masons of good standing met at the Odd Fellows Hall to establish a lodge for Free and Accepted Masons in Guadalupe.
July 13, 1877: The body of Catherine Lind was the first internment in the Catholic Cemetery on Point Sal Road in Guadalupe. Antonio Bonetti who died April 19, 1908, was the last.
July 9, 1883: The Santa Maria Cemetery opened.
July 3, 1901: Thirteen-year-old Harry Blochman, adopted son of Ida and L. E. Blochman, was murdered in a bean field opposite the high school.
July 31, 1902: The "grandaddy of all earthquakes" hit Los Alamos.
July 2, 1903: Pinal Oil Company, Pinal #3 came in with about 2500 barrels a day.
July 10, 1904: William Warren Orcutt surveyed and platted the town of Orcutt.
July 1906: The Ladies Literary Society became the Minerva Library Club.
July 1915: The spelling of Guadaloupe was changed to Guadalupe.
July 24, 1917: About 150 men were included on the first draft pick for World War I.
July 1, 1920: The Guadalupe Masons and Odd Fellows turned the cemetery in Guadalupe over to Santa Barbara County.
July 23, 1923: The Old Timers of the Santa Maria Valley, now the Santa Maria Valley Pioneer Association, organized at a dinner held at the Bradley Hotel.
July 8, 1930: The Southern Cross came home to Santa Maria two years after its historic flight to Australia, the world's first trans-Pacific flight.
July 23, 1932: John Paulsen received word that he was eligible to compete in the 1932 Olympics in Los Angeles.
July 1, 1939: Initial contract for aviation cadet primary training took place between the Hancock College of Aeronautics and the United States Government. Within 5 years, Hancock College of Aviation trained 8,414 aviation cadets for the U. S. Army Air Corps, later to become the U. S. Air Force. The nine schools saved the taxpayers over $1 billion in that phase of the war effort.
July 15, 1941: Dedication services were held for Santa Maria's new library, designed by Architects Crawford and Davis. It was one of the last libraries built on the West Coast until World War II ended.
July 27, 1946: Guadalupe became the fourth incorporated city in Santa Barbara County.
July 20, 1954: Trustees of the Junior College voted to purchase 4 acres of airport property and name the new school Allan Hancock College. They leased all needed facilities for $1 per year.
July 1956: Construction of the Vaquero Dam began. The name change, from Vaquero to Twitchell Dam, took place on September 20, 1957. Final cost was $12.04 million
July 1958: Elwin E. Mussell sold the Santa Maria Free Advertiser to the Santa Maria Times Publishing Company.
July 13, 1959: Mayor Curtis Tunnell and the City Council voted to declare Whiskey Row a redevelopment area.
July 5, 1966: The San Ramon Chapel became the first official historic landmark in Santa Barbara County.
July 16, 1966: The City Council voted $25,000 to develop the unwanted property once known as Whiskey Row into a city park, naming the proposed park, “Central Plaza.”
July 7, 1975: The members of Hesperian Lodge #264 held their first meeting at their new temple on Lakeview Road.
July 1976: Santa Maria Town Center opened. The expansion was finished in 1990.
July 21, 1990: The grand opening of the Museum of Flight took place with 5 vintage planes on display.
July 13, 1996: The Pioneer Association held its 72nd annual picnic at the newly opened Pioneer Park, located at the corner of Foster and Blosser streets.
July 1998: Santa Maria became an “All-America City.”
July 18, 1998: Grand opening ceremonies were held to commemorate the new Amtrak station in Guadalupe.
July 2003: Righetti High School student Taylor Salazar earned Rookie of the Year honors at the High School National Finals Rodeo in Farmington, New Mexico.
July 30, 2003: The New York Yankees traded Robin Ventura, Righetti High School graduate, to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
July 31, 2014: Santa Maria’s Joseph Domingues Jr. finished in 3rd place in the boys 14-year-old 1500-meter race in Des Moines, Iowa, finishing in 4 minutes, 19.74 seconds.
July 2018: Orcutt’s Josh Prenot won the men’s 200-meter breaststroke final at the U. S. National Championship in Irvine at 2:07.28, the fastest 2018 time in the world.