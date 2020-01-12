Heart of the Valley: John Fuhring to tell stories of history, local geology

After John Fuhring was discharged from the Navy in 1969, he enrolled in the University of Nevada, in Reno. A short time after graduating, he was awarded a graduate teaching fellowship in geology at the Mackay School of Mines in Reno.

Upon completion of graduate school, and needing to find a good paying job, he found it necessary to fall back on electronics, another deep interest of his.

He left northern Nevada and came to Santa Maria to make electrical engineering his career at Lompoc and Vandenberg because the market for electronic workers was booming here and he had family and engineering colleagues here that could help him get started.

Even after changing careers and during all the years of working in aerospace on the Delta and Atlas space booster programs, he kept his interest in geology fresh because it enriched his understanding and appreciation of nature and his need to understand his world.

After taking an early retirement, he had the time to get back into the study of geology, go on field trips to distant places and learn about the many wonderful things that had transpired in geology since he had left school.