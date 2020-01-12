Heart of the Valley: John Fuhring to tell stories of history, local geology

After John Fuhring was discharged from the Navy in 1969, he enrolled in the University of Nevada, in Reno. A short time after graduating, he was awarded a graduate teaching fellowship in geology at the Mackay School of Mines in Reno.
Upon completion of graduate school, and needing to find a good paying job, he found it necessary to fall back on electronics, another deep interest of his.
He left northern Nevada and came to Santa Maria to make electrical engineering his career at Lompoc and Vandenberg because the market for electronic workers was booming here and he had family and engineering colleagues here that could help him get started.
Even after changing careers and during all the years of working in aerospace on the Delta and Atlas space booster programs, he kept his interest in geology fresh because it enriched his understanding and appreciation of nature and his need to understand his world.
After taking an early retirement, he had the time to get back into the study of geology, go on field trips to distant places and learn about the many wonderful things that had transpired in geology since he had left school.
John's father (Doctor S. A. Fuhring) was an ophthalmologist who came to Santa Maria in 1958 after retirement from the U.S. Navy and practiced here until his death in 1972. He had served in the Navy as a young doctor at the Naval Hospital on Samoa and, after Pearl Harbor, as a Flight Surgeon on the Princeton aircraft carrier. After his ship was sunk in the Leyte Gulf, he was assigned to the Naval hospital in Philadelphia where John was born.
After moving from Naval Hospital to Naval Hospital, the family finally settled in Santa Maria and John began attending the 8th grade here. After high school, John left the area and then served in the Navy as a Radioman during the Vietnam conflict and attended electronics service schools in San Diego.
You have free articles remaining.
As a young man in the early 1900s, John's grandfather (his mother's father) left the family farm to drill the early wells near the very first oil well, the Drake Well, in Pennsylvania, so geology has always been in the blood thanks to his mother's marvelous storytelling. When he first saw the Santa Maria Valley (in 1958), steel oil derricks (now long gone) were everywhere and seeing this marvel sparked an interest in our local geology, and interest that he has retained.
John has always had a great desire to understand how things come to be and to know something about the local geology beneath his feet. He feels that every place on earth has its own fascinating geology story. Even though our area is not as famous as places like the Grand Canyon, it has its own interesting story to tell, too.
He likes to tell people what he knows of our area’s geology in the hope that knowing something about where they live will add to their enjoyment of living here.
John’s opportunity has come once again and he will be the guest speaker at the next Heart of the Valley presentation at the Santa Maria public library on behalf of the Natural History Museum of Santa Maria.
He has created an outline that includes several topics of local geologic interest and hopes that he will have the time to cover the important ones in the one hour allotted. He will start with a very brief discussion of basic concepts regarding how our section of California was built in its geologic past. Then he will go into our geologic history by describing our area’s more famous geologic formations and what they mean, and have meant, to our area’s people in terms of our living standards, agriculture and energy resources.
He will conclude with a discussion of some of the hazards related to our geologic and geographic setting and how those hazards are mitigated by local construction practices, regional infrastructure and laws.
Yes, many wonderful things have transpired in geology since John has left school and he is anxious to tell us about them.
The public is invited to attend the free January “Heart of the Valley” event scheduled to take place on Jan. 18 at 10:15 a.m. in the public library. Since the seats are limited, we suggest that you get there early. The doors to the library open at 10:00 a.m.
Shirley Contreras lives in Orcutt and writes for the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society. She can be contacted at 623-8193 or at shirleycontreras2@yahoo.com. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories she’s written for the Santa Maria Times since 1991, is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.