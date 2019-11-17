Dec. 8, 1787: The original Mission La Purisima was founded at the site of the present town of Lompoc.
Dec. 21, 1812: Most of Mission Santa Ines was destroyed by an earthquake.
Dec. 25, 1846: Lt Col John C. Fremont camped at Benjamin Foxen's Rancho Tinaquaic before being led by Foxen's son, Guillermo, over the San Marcos Pass.
Dec. 22, 1870: The first marriage in the Santa Maria Valley took place when Rebecca Miller married John James Holloway.
Dec. 6, 1872: Thomas Hart, a blacksmith from England, became the first resident owner in the new town of Guadalupe when he purchased eight lots from Theodore LeRoy.
Dec. 25, 1876: On its maiden voyage from San Francisco, the schooner, Anna Lyle was destroyed in a shipwreck off Pt Sal during a severe storm.
December 1883: Santa Maria's first brick building was put up by T.A. Jones to replace a two-story wooden structure that was lost in flames Sept. 3 of that same year. The second story of the new building became a lodge room for the Santa Maria Masons, the office of Judge Thornburgh and a reading room for WCTU. The Santa Maria Times moved in the following January.
December 1884: The Campodonico Store, located at the corner of Guadalupe and 9th streets, in Guadalupe, opened for business, offering commodities ranging from groceries to clothing, plus grain and hay.
Dec. 19, 1889: The Santa Maria Graphics was published by John F. Krider.
Dec.11, 1892: The second Methodist Episcopal Church was built on the Northwest corner of Lincoln and Church Streets under the leadership of the Reverend George Weaver.
Dec. 2, 1904: With a mighty roar, a column of oil and gas shot up through the rig floor to a height of 150 feet, and oil began to pour down the gullies and creek beds. Thus, Hartnell No. 1, forever to be known as "Old Maud," and the biggest producer of oil the world had ever seen, was born.
Dec.15, 1917: Two hundred and fifty men from this area were serving in Uncle Sam's Service, including some who were already in France.
Dec. 5, 1922: The Santa Maria Chapter of Rotary International, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Rotary Club, was chartered, and met for the first time at the Santa Maria Inn.
Dec. 22, 1925: KFXC, operated by Captain Hancock's La Brea Securities, went on the air for the first time.
December 1926: Radio Station KSMR, operated by the Santa Maria Valley Railroad company, began broadcasting.
Dec. 14, 1927: Santa Maria’s Community Orchestra presented the opera, Hansel and Gretel, starring Margaret Konarky as Hansel and Olive Smith as Gretel.
Dec. 11, 1928: Frank Shields reported for work at Santa Maria’s Bank of Italy. Served as Vice President and manager until he retired in December of 1964. By 1930 the Bank of Italy’s name was changed to the Bank of America.
Dec.14, 1932: Melbourne “Rocky” Dana was appointed Justice of the Peace in Nipomo.
Dec.1, 1933: Santa Maria received news from the federal government that it would receive money to build a new city hall.
Dec. 5, 1933: Prohibition ended.
Dec. 28, 1934: J. G. Battles was elected president of the Santa Barbara county Corn-Hog Control Association, succeeding the late James B. Main who had headed the association since its organization in 1933.
Dec. 29, 1934: The Santa Maria Daily Times announced that 1934 was an eventful year in many ways with the main event being the resumption of operations of the Union Sugar company’s Betteravia plant after several years of idleness.
Dec. 10, 1938: Santa Maria Police Captain Ben Stowell was kidnapped while on duty. He was finally dumped from the kidnappers' car near the junction of the Cuyama and Maricopa highways, some 70 miles from here.
Dec. 9, 1939: Santa Maria Elks Lodge #1538 held dedication services at its new lodge on Vine Street (now the site of Sears parking lot).
Dec. 31, 1939: With about 2,400 lines in service, the Associated Telephone Company Ltd. acquired the Santa Barbara Telephone Company. In January of 1953, Associated Telephone became General Telephone Company.
Dec. 7, 1941: The newly restored Mission La Purisima Concepcion de Maria Santisima was dedicated after 200 young men from the government Civilian Conservation Corps had spent seven years restoring the site. The mission is now a unit of the California State Park system.
Dec. 7, 1941: Clarence and Kenneth Cooper, both of Casmalia, and serving aboard the U.S.S. Arizona, were killed in the early hours of the morning when Japan bombed Pearl Harbor.
Dec. 1, 1942: President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered nationwide gas rationing.
Dec. 24, 1943: A dance held at the Veterans' Memorial Building marked the first activity of the Elks Recreation Foundation with a horse named "Trelawney" offered as the door prize.
Dec. 29, 1944: The POWs at Camp Cooke went on a 24-hour labor strike in protest of some of the POWs working in quarries owned by the John Manville Corp as the company was processing raw materials for military use.
Dec. 6, 1955: Shooting began on "Spirit of St. Louis" in Santa Maria, with the aging Hancock Field used to represent Roosevelt Air Field in Long Island.
Dec. 7, 1957: The Secretary of Defense directed the transfer of South Camp Cooke (almost 20,000 acres) from the Army to the Navy for use as a projected national missile range.
Dec. 1, 1955: Dick Maretti and Clarence Minetti purchased the Palace Hotel from Elvezia and Angelo Ferrari. The partners changed the name to the Far Western Tavern.
Dec. 16, 1958: The Space Age was launched when Vandenberg Air Force Base sent its first missile up into the sky.
Dec. 2, 1962, Adam school was dedicated to William Laird Adam.
Dec. 11, 1962: Ground was broken for the 2 million dollars Columbia Records plant.
Dec. 1, 1965: Guadalupe voters approved a $135 thousand bond issue to purchase the privately owned Campodonico Water Works.
December,1969: Mrs. Lillian Burrow, the last postmaster in the town of Betteravia, retired.
Dec. 15, 1969: Announcement was made that, for the first time in history, the Santa Maria High School girls could compete in interscholastic sports.
Dec. 18, 1974: Santa Maria Union High School graduate, Bryn Smith, signed his first professional baseball contract with the Baltimore Orioles.
Dec. 11, 1997: Santa Maria Athletic Club's Redskins (Santa Maria's only semi-pro football team) held its 50th reunion at the Rancho Bowl with Jim Gamble (the club's manager) acting as Master of Ceremonies.
Dec. 1, 1998: Robin Ventura, 1985 Righetti High School graduate, signed as a free agent with the New York Mets.
Dec. 7, 2001: The Freedom Monument, honoring those Santa Maria Valley veterans who gave lives during time of war, and also to honor all veterans and military members still serving on active duty, was dedicated.
Dec. 7, 2001: Robin Ventura was traded by the New York Mets to the New York Yankees.
Dec. 16, 2003: Alice Patino, who was appointed by her fellow City Council members to serve as Mayor Pro Tem in 2004, became Santa Maria's first woman to serve as mayor.
December 2004: Luke Branquinho, son of Brandy and Johnnie Branquinho, was crowned the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association’s Steer Wrestling Championship of 2004 at the National Finals in Los Angeles.
Dec. 15, 2004: The Pioneer Valley High School Panthers Junior Varsity soccer team won its first game ever on the new soccer field by beating the Cabrillo Conquistadors 2-1.
Dec. 9, 2006: The Santa Maria Times announced that Nancy Stewart was selling Stewart’s Honda. The dealership was the 38th Honda dealership in the U. S. when Nancy and Jack Stewart took on the Honda brand in 1970.
Dec. 19, 2006: Hilda Zacharias was sworn in as Santa Maria's third female City Council member in the city's history.
Dec. 13, 2014: Los Alamos Cowboy Luke Branquinho of Los Alamos, won his 5th World Championship at the 2014 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.