Once a desolate, windswept area of sand dunes where sage brush and wild flowers dominated the land, the Waller Park of today is a vision of beauty.
The history of the park goes back to Nov. 16, 1912, when the Santa Maria Golf and Country Club organized. Soon many other Santa Marians joined the club. With the building of a nine-hole golf course as their goal, they borrowed money from the Santa Maria branch office of the First National Bank of Los Angeles.
With assessments running higher than expected and the unpaid bank note continuing to increase, the group's debt was getting out of control, so much so that by 1927, the directors were about to lose their club.
When the bank’s main office in Los Angeles sent up a new manager to its Santa Maria branch office, he was directed to liquidate all outstanding loans in the community, and the Golf Club was high on the list.
Leo Preisker, chairman of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors came to the rescue when he suggested selling half of their property to the county for use as a park. “We should have another county park around here,” he said.
Although some of the stockholders felt that it was a lost cause, they were also aware of the fact that Preisker, a notoriously powerful man, knew how to get things done. Much to the relief of the stockholders, Preisker's proposition to the Board of Supervisors was passed.
A special meeting of Golf Club directors and stockholders was called by president Frank Gates on June 24, 1927, and the 15 men in attendance gave unanimous approval for the sale of 77.29 acres of Golf Club property to the county for $6,500. The distressed golf club was rescued, and a new county park was on the horizon.
Preisker then appointed L.D. Waller, chairman of the County Forestry Board and partner of the Waller-Franklin Seed Company, to take charge of the landscaping and planting of the new park.
The next step was to select a suitable name. Brett Deveney, principal of El Camino School, invited his students to participate in a contest to suggest an appropriate name. The winning essay, offering the name, Washington Grove, was written by Edward Myers.
When Waller procured, at no cost, thousands of seedlings from the Forestry Service, Frank Dunn, county fire warden and park superintendent, cared for the young trees. In addition, Dunn planted pine seeds in a nursery that he had started within the park. When these grew into seedlings, the park’s nursery became the source of the supply of trees for the new Washington Grove.
L.D. Waller died in 1940, and the Board of Supervisors on the following Aug. 12, unanimously adopted a resolution to rename the park Waller Grove in memory of the late Waller "who was instrumental in the development and improvement of Santa Barbara County parks, and because of his deep interest and constructive community spirit.”
An additional 77 acres were added to the south boundary line of the park in 1964 as a result of an agreement between Santa Barbara County, the city of Santa Maria and the Airport District.
The non-profit Friends of Waller Park became a domestic California corporation on October 8, 1982. Dedicated to the continual development and beautification of Waller Park, its board members have seen to it that the park is able to feature three new playgrounds for children, a golf course, ballparks, picnic tables, barbeque pits, an area for unleashed dogs, plus many other amenities for the benefit of the public. In addition, they have a tree-planting program whereby a person can have a tree planted to preserve the memory of a person or an event. As of today, more than 60 trees have[SC1] been thus planted.
Johnston, who has been on the board since 2008, is the current chairperson of the board of directors.
Remembering his childhood, he recalls seeing the buffalo, monkeys, and peacocks in the park. He is a retired Human Resources Administrator, soccer referee, and private pilot, and was a Peace Corps volunteer in Costa Rica for two years. George and his wife, Barbara, enjoy taking walks in the Park, and live only a short distance away.