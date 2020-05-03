Heart of the Valley: Historic highlights for May include Ethel Pope Auditorium, local landmarks

May 4, 1844: A two-story seminary, dedicated to Our Lady of Refuge, was built at Mission Santa Inez.
May 14, 1870: The Graciosa School District was established.
May 7, 1873: The first formal religious society (The Methodist Episcopal) was organized under the pastoral charge of D. Haskins, at a meeting held at Fleisher’s Hall.
May 28, 1873: The Post Office at Guadalupe was established.
May 26, 1880: Theodore LeRoy, after having bid $638,665 at a foreclosure sale in Alameda County, acquired the 43,682 acre Rancho Guadalupe as well as the Rancho San Leandro and the Rancho Casmalia.
May 1881: The Pine Grove School district was formed.
May 1888: Nipomo School opened with 291 students ranging in ages from 4 to 17 years.
May 1, 1890: The Santa Maria Bank organized with L. M. Kaiser serving as president and Antone Pezzoni as vice president. The bank became a branch of Security First National Bank in 1922.
May 7, 1890: Edmond Criswell shot and killed the 40-year old Constable “Doc” Southard outside the Seventy Six Saloon on Whiskey Row.
May 9, 1890: Santa Maria’s first and only lynching took place when a group of vigilantes stormed Edmund Criswell’s Seventy Six Saloon and hung him from the rafters.
May 1904: The city lit up when the Santa Maria Electric Light and Power Company turned on the electricity. The Times had proposed changing the street lights from oil to electricity.
May 17, 1905: The 2nd election for incorporation of the city of Santa Maria resulted in a tie – 132 for incorporation, and 132 against.
May 1909: The Carnegie Library opened.
May 26, 1911: A special Decoration Day service was held at the Presbyterian Church in an attempt to heal emotional wounds among the veterans of the Civil War.
May 17, 1912: Arthur McLaughlin, Santa Maria’s first fire chief, handed in his resignation.
May 16, 1917: The Santa Maria Inn, built by Frank McCoy, opened for business. With its 25 bedrooms and baths, plus the kitchen and dining room, it was the epitome of elegance.
May 5, 1919: Western Union Oil School Careaga District became Bicknell School/Bicknell District, named after John D. Bicknell who was a promoter of oil production in this area.
May 19, 1922: The new Methodist Church, located on the corner of Cook and Broadway, was dedicated.
May 1923: Cecil B. DeMille began filming the silent movie, ”The Ten Commandments” on the sand dunes of Guadalupe. The major stars, accompanied by a doctor, stayed at the Santa Maria Inn. Camp DeMille, a tent city built on the beach, housed 2500 remaining cast and construction workers. Santa Maria’s Mary Paulding ran the First Aide Camp.
May 1925: Construction began on the Santa Barbara County Hospital on the west boundary of Buena Vista Park. The first patient was admitted in September of 1926.
May 1, 1925: The Pioneer Association held its first Pioneer Picnic.
May 1926: Land was purchased to build the new Japanese School in Santa Maria at 134-138 North Western Avenue.
May 22, 1928: The Community Arts Association was formed when representatives of the Community Orchestra, the Harmony Club and those interested in opera production met in the studio of radio station KSMR
May 23, 1928: Santa Maria Host Lions Club, the first Lions Club in Santa Maria, was founded.
May 31, 1928: The Southern Cross, with Charles Kingford-Smith and Charles Ulm in the cockpit, left on its historic flight to Australia, thus beginning the world’s first trans-Pacific flight, a flight funded by Alan Hancock.
May 1929: The first “talkies” came to Santa Maria Theater when Harry Dorsey brought in “The Innocents of Paris.”
May 1, 1929: The first class of aviation students enrolled at Hancock Field School.
May 9, 1930: Los Rancheros Visitadores, said to be one of the largest group of its kind, organized.
May 24, 1932: John Paulsen set the world record for 50 yard breast stroke at the local Plunge.
May 1933: Santa Maria Union High School baseball team won the CIF Championship.
May 1939: With war clouds gathering, General Henry “Hap” Arnold, Chief of Army Air Force, summoned Captain Hancock and other old friends to Washington and asked them to train pilots.
May 23, 1940: Santa Marians turned out to attend the official opening of the $267,000 Our Lady of Perpetual Help Hospital located at 125 Airport Drive.
May 1, 1942: Santa Maria Army Air Field was activated as a B-25 bomber base on 3600 acres of land. The airfield is now the site of the Santa Maria Public Airport.
May 17, 1942: Les Webber, 1935 Santa Maria Union High School graduate, signed a contract to play with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Webber’s major league career ended in 1948.
May 8, 1945: President Truman announced in a radio address that World War II had ended in Europe.
May 16, 1946: The German POW Camp at Camp Cooke was closed.
May 19, 1945: Guadalupe incorporated as a city.
May 15, 1955: The Japanese Union Church of Santa Maria, located on North Mary Drive, changed its name to “Christ Methodist Church.”
May 25, 1956: A fire, apparently caused by gas leaking from one of the fire trucks, destroyed Santa Maria’s fire station. Only one truck survived the blaze.
May 3, 1961: The nation’s first silo launch of a Titan I took place at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
May 2, 1962: John Rudometkin, a 1958 Santa Maria Union High School graduate, was named USC’s “Athlete of the Year,” the prestigious university’s top athletic award.
May 17, 1962: The name of Airport Avenue was changed to College
May 16, 1964: Simas Park was dedicated and named for Leland “Butch” Simas.
May 19, 1964: The Visiting Nurse Service incorporated as a non-profit organization.
May 24, 1964: The Ethel Pope Auditorium was dedicated.
May 1966: Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens Club incorporated as a non-profit mutual benefit corporation.
May 15, 1977: The Los Alamos School changed its name to the Olga Reed School.
May 16, 1985: The Santa Maria Inn at 801 South Broadway, was designated as a City of Santa Maria Landmark.
May 25, 1987: Santa Maria’s Memorial Monument was dedicated as a tribute to all veterans who have honorably served in the Armed forces of the United States of America.
May 30, 1988: the Veterans Memorial Cultural Center (located at Pine and Tunnell Streets) was designated as a City of Santa Maria Landmark.
May 2001: John Rudometkin, 1958 Santa Maria Union High School graduate, was inducted into USC’s Hall of Fame.
May 29, 2004: 26 athletes who'd distinguished themselves throughout the years were inducted into Guadalupe's new Hall of Fame.
May 27, 2006: Eight local sports figures were inducted into the Guadalupe Hall of Fame.
Shirley Contreras lives in Orcutt and writes for the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society. She can be contacted at 623-8193 or at shirleycontreras2@yahoo.com. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories she’s written for the Santa Maria Times since 1991, is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.
