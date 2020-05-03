Heart of the Valley: Historic highlights for May include Ethel Pope Auditorium, local landmarks

May 1904: The city lit up when the Santa Maria Electric Light and Power Company turned on the electricity. The Times had proposed changing the street lights from oil to electricity.

May 17, 1905: The 2nd election for incorporation of the city of Santa Maria resulted in a tie – 132 for incorporation, and 132 against.

May 1909: The Carnegie Library opened.

May 26, 1911: A special Decoration Day service was held at the Presbyterian Church in an attempt to heal emotional wounds among the veterans of the Civil War.

May 17, 1912: Arthur McLaughlin, Santa Maria’s first fire chief, handed in his resignation.

May 16, 1917: The Santa Maria Inn, built by Frank McCoy, opened for business. With its 25 bedrooms and baths, plus the kitchen and dining room, it was the epitome of elegance.

May 5, 1919: Western Union Oil School Careaga District became Bicknell School/Bicknell District, named after John D. Bicknell who was a promoter of oil production in this area.

May 19, 1922: The new Methodist Church, located on the corner of Cook and Broadway, was dedicated.