Aug. 21, 1874: The Guadalupe Masonic Lodge voted to purchase land (together with the Odd Fellows) to be used as a cemetery.
Aug. 1, 1888: The Hart House (later the Bradley Hotel) officially opened with a grand ball held at McMillan’s Hall.
Aug. 13, 1888: Lompoc, founded in 1874, incorporated with a population of 1015.
Aug.1891: Santa Maria Union High School District, the oldest Union High School district in the state, was formed.
Aug. 10, 1896: Nancy Kelsey, the first white woman to enter California over the perilous and uncharted Sierra Madre Mountains, died in Cottonwood Canyon.
Aug. 25, 1898: The Los Angeles Herald reported that the Union Sugar Beet Company had purchased from the Goldtree brothers 380 acres of land, for $135,000.
Aug. 1901: After digging 2 dry holes, Western Union Oil Company struck oil at Careaga’s well #3. This first oil discovery in the hills brought in about 50 barrels a day.
Aug. 20, 1905: The Reverend Mathias Tiernes, celebrated the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass for the first time in Santa Maria in McMillan’s Hall.
Aug. 1908: With Frank Darby as contractor, construction began on the Carnegie Library. The building opened in May of the following year.
Aug. 1913: The Buddhist Church, located at 209 Main Street in Guadalupe, incorporated as the Guadalupe Buddhist Mission.
Aug. 1919: The Guadalupe Japanese School, serving the Santa Maria Valley & vicinity, opened. With Shinobu Matsuura as principal, the school functioned through 1928.
Aug. 26, 1920: The Santa Maria Times announced that the 19th amendment to the Constitution, guaranteeing American women the right to vote, was in effect.
Aug. 1928: Setsuo Aratani’s baseball team, the Aratanis, sailed from San Francisco to Japan on the Korea Maru on a goodwill tour. The 4-month tour ended with the team returning to the United States soil, having racked up 25 wins, 1 tie, and 4 losses.
Aug. 7 – 11, 1928: Over 17,000 people attended the first official Santa Barbara County Fair. Originating in 1891 when it was called the “Santa Maria Valley Fair.”
Aug. 12, 1932: John Paulsen, rated as among the best breaststroke swimmers on the West coast, came in fourth place on the third heat of the breaststroke swimming competitions at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
Aug. 18, 1940: Jan “Darwin Froom, son of Darrell and Lillian Froom was the first baby born at Sister’s Hospital
Aug. 4, 1943: Bond sales at the Veterans Memorial Building resulted in Leona Haslam being the proud owner of Colonel Mann’s Tennessee Walking filly, Trelauney. Mrs. Haslam later donated the horse to the Elks who, in turn sold it. The Elks used the money to create the Elks Rodeo.
Aug. 9, 1943: The Bureau of Naval Personnel posthumously issued a Purple Heart to Kenneth Cooper, U. S. Navy FC 3rd Class. Cooper, and his brother, Clarence, died aboard the U. S. S. Arizona at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.
Aug. 1944: FBI special agent William B. Nolan came to Santa Maria as the only agent in the only agency bounded on the south by Gaviota, on the north by Monterey County, on the east by Kern County and on the west by the Pacific Ocean.
Aug. 12, 1944: The first Women’s Military Unit, the Women’s Army Corps, arrived at the Santa Maria Airfield.
Aug. 30, 1945: When the war in Europe ended, the Black Cat squadron was among the first to return to Camp Cook for retraining for deployment on the Asian Front.
Aug. 3, 1946: Guadalupe incorporated as a city with a population of about 4 thousand.
Aug. 1, 1947: The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce incorporated.
Aug. 7, 1950: Camp Cooke reopened and, during the Korean War, became an armored and infantry-training site.
Aug. 16, 1953: Santa Maria Dragons, Inc. had its first drag race where Foster Road is today.
Aug. 17, 1955: A meeting, held at the home of Ethel May Dorsey, resulted in the organization of the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society.
Aug. 1956: The Santa Maria Valley Historical Society received keys for its new headquarters located above the South Counties Gas Company, on Main and Lincoln Streets.
Aug. 1959: Prisoners in the disciplinary barracks of Camp Cooke moved to the U. S. Bureau of Prisons. The complex later changed its name to the U. S. Penitentiary at Lompoc.
Aug. 25, 1960: Eugene Lenz became the second man from Santa Maria to compete in the Olympic Games. John Paulsen was the first.
Aug. 1961: The Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens Club organized with 20 charter members and annual dues of $1.
Aug. 19, 1961: Construction began on the $3.8 million shopping center at Stowell and Broadway. Thriftimart Market, Thrifty Drug Stores, W. T. Grant Company, Karl's Shoe Store, Crocker Bank, Sally Shops, Cornet Stores plus several service shops had signed leases to become tenants in the project.
Aug. 3, 1965: The Santa Maria Elementary School District, after deciding that the 52-year-old Main Street School’s condition was “dangerous and unsafe,” ordered it to be torn down. Demolition took place the following September.
Aug. 9, 1966: The demolition of the 58-year-old Carnegie Library, begun the day before, was completed. Opened in 1909, it had served as Santa Maria Library until the new library was built in 1941.
Aug. 19, 1966: Santa Maria Contractor, J. A. Roberts, whose bid of $11,500 had been the lowest, began tearing down Santa Maria's 137 feet tall water tower. The tank had been abandoned 3 years before when a 6 million gallon, $200,000 reservoir was built on top of a hill south of town.
Aug. 20, 1966: The cornerstone of the old Carnegie Library was opened. Among those in attendance at this historic event included Hattie Hart Scott, Louella Williams, Gaylord Jones and Walter Stokes, all of whom had witnessed the cornerstone-laying on October 3, 1908
Aug. 10, 1968: The 40-acres Preisker Park, site of the former city dump was dedicated and opened to the public.
Aug. 26, 1968: Groundbreaking took place for the new Elks Lodge building.
Aug. 1975: Sears became the first store to open in the new Santa Maria Town Center.
Aug. 31, 1975: The San Ramon Chapel was dedicated as California State Landmark #877. Mass was celebrated by the Rev. Bertin Foxen, great-grandson of Benjamin and Eduarda Foxen.
Aug. 1984: An announcement appeared in the Santa Maria Times that plans had been made to build a museum of flight in Santa Maria. The grand opening of the museum took place July 21, 1990 with 5 vintage planes on display.
Aug. 1993: Holly Sugar closed its Betteravia plant.
Aug. 31, 1996: Thirty-four-year-old Blaine Johnson, a leading figure in Drag Racing, was killed while qualifying at the 1996 U. S. Nationals in Indianapolis.
Aug. 12, 1997: Clarence “Scoop” Nunes, Santa Maria’s “Mr. Baseball,” was inducted into the National Semi-Professional Baseball Congress in Wichita, Kansas. Nunes, a local sports legend, and longtime manager of the Santa Maria Indians, died in November of 2003.
Aug. 7, 1998: Joni Gray was appointed to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors by then-Governor Pete Wilson and was elected to complete the unfinished two years term of Pete Staffal the following November 3
Aug. 10, 2002: Gary Leffew, 1962 Santa Maria Union High School graduate, was inducted into the Professional Rodeo Hall of Fame. Leffew grew up on the Suey Ranch.
Aug. 24, 2002: Over 200 supporters turned out to support the Allan Hancock College Boosters in its first Joe White dinner and auction to raise $150,000 to help replace the gym’s bleachers and floor.
Aug. 25, 2003: Larry Kunz, Santa Maria’s “King of Aces” hit his 2000th hole in one.
Aug. 17, 2004: The opening of Pioneer Valley High School marked the first time in 42 years that a new high school opened in Santa Maria.
Aug.29, 2005: After 80 years of family ownership, the descendants of Capt. G. Allan Hancock decided to sell the Santa Maria Valley Railroad.
Aug. 16, 2018: The 5 Cities Babe Ruth baseball team won the World Series Championship title by beating the Eagle Pass team in Mountain Home, Arkansas.