According to Andy Anderson, grand marshal of the Elks Rodeo and Race Meet in 1954, Frank Shields was the first to suggest putting on a rodeo, which became one of the greatest annual attractions on the Central Coast.
However, this might not have come about if it had not been for Trelauney, a Tennessee Walking Horse.
The story goes back to 1943, during World War II, when the United States was on the offensive and people on the home front, in trying to help the war effort, conducted bond sale contests.
Sometimes, a more intensive drive brought in a man from the Treasury Department to organize bond auctions. His job would be to induce wealthy people to donate valuable items to be auctioned off for war bonds.
One of these special drives took place in the little park in front of the Memorial Building in August of 1943.
Among the many donations was a “Tennessee Walking” yearling filly donated by Colonel Manning who, at that time, owned Rancho Piocho, east of Santa Ynez.
Mrs. Fred Haslam purchased the horse for $25,000, intending to have a little girl that she was holding in her arms to use it when she grew old enough to ride a horse. I never found out the name of the little girl but, according to Hanson, she was about a year old at the time.
Mrs. Haslam left the horse in the care of a man at the fairgrounds, but after a few months had passed, she realized that it would be a long, long time before the little girl was old enough to ride a horse. Considering the amount of money she would have to expend for the board and care, alone, she changed her mind and offered the horse for sale for $150.00.
When Frank Shields heard about this, he suggested to Hanson that the Elks purchase the colt from Mrs. Haslam, raffle it off and make enough money to hold a rodeo and race meet, and give all profits to youth recreation in the area
The Elks Recreation Foundation, formed on Nov. 18, 1943, organized a dance to be held the following December, and offered Trelauney as the door prize. The dance was a rousing success with the Elks netting about $1,177 from the door prize, with Leo Scaroni winning the coveted prize. Scaroni eventually gave the filly to his son-in-law, Frank Harrington of San Luis Obispo.
The lodge, with the exception of its financial officers, was happy with the profits gained from the dance. Although $1,177 was a tidy sum, it was too big to sit on and too little to do much with.
During a discussion of what to do with the money, the idea of having a rodeo was first suggested. After consulting local rodeo experts and being assured that the cost of putting on such an event would not exceed $3,000, the club voted to underwrite the first annual Elks Recreation Foundation Benefit Wild West Show and Race Meet at a cost "not to exceed $3,000."
Although the show was a success, it did not go without mishap. The little filly had become very sick, and according to her vet, almost died. Miraculously, she recovered and, at the time of the drawing, was in perfect health. she fully recovered and, at the time of the drawing, she was in perfect health.
In addition, according to Russ Griffith, Past Exalted Ruler and first rodeo general chairman, "Two bulls broke out and ran around the fairgrounds. It seemed that people were jammed around that arena 10 feet deep. We were just plain lucky, as we did not have a dime's worth of insurance. We went ahead in pure ignorance.”
In 1949, Carl Engel, one of the rodeo's founders, was thrown over a fence during a mule race, and in 1963, Bobby Clark, the rodeo clown, was knocked unconscious by a bull.
During the 1970s, when Clarence Menotti, owner of the Far West Tavern, herded his longhorn cattle along Broadway from his Los Corallites Ranch near Guadalupe, Santa Maria police chief Richard Long looked a bit skeptical and said, "I sure hope you know what you're doing."
Each day of this two-day event began with a mounted horse parade starting from the Veteran's Memorial Building and ending at the Fairgrounds. Horseracing, at that time, was a part of the rodeo and paid more than bull-riding and other events. However, in 1964, when the state decided to replace the racetrack at the fairgrounds with exhibit buildings, fairground horse racing came to an end.
With the rodeo being such a success, though, the next problem facing the organization was what to do with the money.
In 1948 the group decided to gear the profits towards recreation programs in the area. Since that time, some of the organizations having had their start or encouragement from the Elks Recreation Foundation include: Little League; Santa Maria Indians (a top semi-pro baseball organization); Biddy Basketball; Swim to Live; 4-H; Future Farmers of America; Camp Fire Girls; the annual Christmas Parade plus many other youth-oriented groups.
As the years passed and the Rodeo grew in stature, so did the quality of performances. The names of some of the contestants appeared in the Cowboy Hall of Fame.
The Elks Rodeo is one of the top attractions in the West and the third largest rodeo in the state, at one time it was among the top 25 sanctioned Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events in the country.
Since the first rodeo, when the Elks netted a modest $3,000 profit, the community has looked at this annual event with pride knowing that millions of dollars raised during the years have gone to programs that aid the youth of the area.
However, the fact remains that the annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade might never have come about if it had not been for "Trelauney," a horse that no one wanted.