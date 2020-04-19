Heart of the Valley: Depositor rejected after 'good faith' effort fails

Just as the bankers were drawing a sigh of relief, one of the wealthiest men in the valley, buckskin bag in hand, stormed in the door, insisting on withdrawing his money, all $10,000 of it. The bankers pleaded with him, explaining that they were also heavy depositors and if the bank failed, they would all fail. However, if they'd all stick together, they'd have an even chance. Their pleas did no good. The man insisted that he wanted his money and he wanted it now!

Adam, as a last resort, offered to give the man a mortgage on every acre of land he owned as a guarantee and added, "I'm sure Mr. Shuman and some of the other members, will do the same."

"Nope! I've got too many mortgages now. Give me my money!"

Somehow, they managed to pay him. After raking the gold pieces into his buckskin bag, the man stalked out.

The bank eventually pulled through the crisis. A few months later, when business returned to normal, the same man walked in with his buckskin bag, ready to deposit his money again.

"Take your money and go somewhere else with it," the bankers said. "You embarrassed us and endangered the bank at a time when we most needed your support; we don't need it now!"

