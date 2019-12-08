Although the newspapers were filled with stories of atrocities committed during the European conflict, which began with the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand on June 18, 1914, President Wilson declared a U. S. policy of absolute neutrality.
However, when Germany’s policy of unrestricted submarine warfare resulted in the May 7, 1917 sinking of the Lusitania by a U-Boat off the southern coast of Ireland, the world was shocked. The resulting loss of life included 1,195 passengers, of which 123 were Americans.
This incident led to the United States declaring war on Germany on April 6, 1917.
The Selective Service Act, authorized by President Wilson to raise a volunteer infantry force, quickly passed through Congress.
On June 5th of the same year, every male residing in the United States, of an age between 21 and 30 inclusive, was required to register in his home precinct, under the selective draft law. If was away from home, he was required to apply to the county clerk of the county within which he was temporarily located, and make registration to be forwarded to his home precinct so as to be received there on June 5.
The “Seven Points about Registration,” which appeared in the June 2, 1917 edition of the Santa Maria Times read:
“Registration is distinct from the draft. No matter what, just claim that you have an exemption. However, you must register.
“Registration is a public DUTY. For those not responsive to this sense of duty, the penalty of imprisonment, not a fine, is provided in the Draft Act.
“Registration booths will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Registration Day June 5, 1917.
It was estimated that no less than 10 million men would be counted in this military census. Included in this list would be able-bodied, the lame, the blind and the sick.
Of course, not all of these men were expected to reach the battlefields.
The term, “selective draft” implied a process of elimination applied to those who were not citizens, or those who were not physically able to bear arms.
You have free articles remaining.
After the registration was completed and compiled, each registration district would be allotted a certain number of men to be supplied for the new army, based on population. Then at a time, to be announced later, the drawing would begin, and the jury wheel system would be followed so that no favoritism could be shown. Those who were exempt from service would then be weeded out.
Fred May, one of the draftees, was born on his father's ranch in September of 1894. His father, Frank May, was born in Kings Landing and his family moved to the Santa Maria valley in 1881. He went through Santa Maria Schools and graduated from Santa Maria Union High School in 1914.
Three years after graduating from high school, he became one of the local young men who signed up for the draft. He eventually earned the rank of first sergeant.
He married Elizabeth Oakley of Santa Maria in 1917 while stationed In Tacoma, Washington. He and Elizabeth had graduated from Santa Maria Union High School together in 1914.
When the war ended, May eventually came back to Santa Maria where he operated an insurance business at 108 North Broadway. He eventually opened a service station located at 700 North Broadway. The service station evolved into a place where people could not only purchase petroleum products, but home appliances, Crosley radios and refrigerators, washers and ironers, as well.
In addition to taking care of his family (Rebecca, John and Jim), May a true public servant, not only served on the city council, but served 11 years as a high school trustee. He served as chairman of the Red Cross membership roll call, was past commander of the local American Legion group and was past president of the Rotary Club.
His hobby was collecting vintage automobiles and he not only owned a 1905 Maxwell, but was a member of the Horseless Carriage Club.
May was elected president for the 1951-52 term for the Pioneer Association, succeeding Marion Rice.
Fred L. May died on Aug. 21, 1960 and his wife, Elizabeth, died on April 17, 1981. Both are buried in the Santa Maria Cemetery.
NOTE: The annual Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial Ceremony and Fellowship Luncheon will be held on Dec. 13, 2019 outside the Abel Maldonado Youth Center on South McClelland. A plaque honoring Cold War Veterans who served between 1946 and 1991 will be dedicated. In addition, a wreath ceremony will honor all veterans who have served.
The ceremony will be followed by a fellowship luncheon. The event is free to attend but an RSVP is required. A request can be obtained by calling (805) 925-2403 or by email at register@santamaria.com