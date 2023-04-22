When the Hancock Foundation College of Aeronautics first opened for registration, almost 400 applications for the school’s initial class came in from all parts of the country. Although the minimum age of 18 was originally set for application, it was later amended to 21. In addition, certain restrictions were set up to admit only those cadets regarded as morally and physically equipped.

When Allan Hancock’s Santa Maria Airport officially opened on Oct. 21, 1928, Army and Navy dignitaries, as well as noted flyers from around the world, participated in the ceremonies at the 80-acre field. From up and down the coast, 20,000 people flocked to the airport to help dedicate Hancock Field and to take a “sky ride.”

The flying school was formed as a memorial to Allan Hancock’s only son, Bertram, a young and aspiring actor who, after agreeing to give up the theater and take over his father’s business interests, accompanied him to Santa Maria on June 29, 1925. While driving north, they stopped and spent the night at the Arlington Hotel in Santa Barbara. When a devastating earthquake rattled the area, Bertram, who was in a room adjoining his father, was killed. Although his father was seriously injured when he was hurled to the ground, he later recovered.

Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.

