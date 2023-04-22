When the Hancock Foundation College of Aeronautics first opened for registration, almost 400 applications for the school’s initial class came in from all parts of the country. Although the minimum age of 18 was originally set for application, it was later amended to 21. In addition, certain restrictions were set up to admit only those cadets regarded as morally and physically equipped.
When Allan Hancock’s Santa Maria Airport officially opened on Oct. 21, 1928, Army and Navy dignitaries, as well as noted flyers from around the world, participated in the ceremonies at the 80-acre field. From up and down the coast, 20,000 people flocked to the airport to help dedicate Hancock Field and to take a “sky ride.”
The flying school was formed as a memorial to Allan Hancock’s only son, Bertram, a young and aspiring actor who, after agreeing to give up the theater and take over his father’s business interests, accompanied him to Santa Maria on June 29, 1925. While driving north, they stopped and spent the night at the Arlington Hotel in Santa Barbara. When a devastating earthquake rattled the area, Bertram, who was in a room adjoining his father, was killed. Although his father was seriously injured when he was hurled to the ground, he later recovered.
In trying to determine a fair tuition fee per student, the 52-year old Hancock learned that it cost the federal government at least $25,000 (including destroyed planes) to train a pilot. To make a real contribution to the advancement of aviation and to keep the tuition fees within the means of the average flying school candidate, Hancock realized that he had to keep costs low. The average cost to train and graduate a student pilot was $4,500.
The dormitory was built with a capacity for 24 students and before the end of the first year, four times as many cadets were enrolled, with the additional 64 students assigned to army tents.
To meet government requirements as to size and runways, 63 more acres were added to the original 80. Additional hangars were built, making a total of eight, three of which were for shop classes.
To give cadets a complete course in every branch of aviation, each room had a special purpose. The modeling room was used to teach the cadets to design and build an entire airplane. Wind tunnels were installed in another room, where a model plane and pilot would be subject to the most severe conditions that a plane might encounter. A third room was used solely for mechanics.
The 6 a.m. rising bell had the cadets quickly dressing into olive drab uniforms to get ready for a day devoted to flying instructions and ground school work, plus exercise, meals, study and recreation. When taps sounded at 10 each night, the cadets were more than ready to call it a day.
When the initial class ended on May 1, 1929, some graduated with flying licenses, while many took the full transport course. Others, though, were dropped before the end of the year.
The next three years brought more rigid requirements, resulting in fewer graduates and more eliminations. At the close of the third year of operation, a junior college department was added to meet the demand of young high school graduates for a course that would allow them to take up flight training without further academic work in a college or university.
However, since there were more graduate flyers than there were jobs available, Hancock was pressed to discontinue the training course until cadets could be assured of a way to make a living when they did graduate.
The Hancock College of Aeronautics had a date with destiny and Allan Hancock was well aware of the school’s importance during aviation’s “growing years.”
Some years later, during commencement exercises, Hancock gave a speech directed to the graduating students:
“You men of Class 44-H have established an enviable record here at Hancock Field. In your ground school work and flying proficiency, you have proven to be one of the best classes we have graduated. We are proud of you and wish you the best of luck in your future training.
“What you have learned here of the fundamentals of good flying will always remain with you. Don’t forget any part of it. And remember that every flight you make from here on out will be another training flight. Each new flight is a new experience and you’ll never cease learning.
”We’ll be watching your exploits as you go along and pulling for you all the way.
“Thousands of our primary graduates are in there pitching. You’ll find them all over the world. We hope you, too, will remember us, and come back to visit us when you can.
“Write a letter now and then to your alma mater and your instructors. What you have to say may help some other fellow who is coming along to back you up. And may all our landings be happy ones.”
Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.