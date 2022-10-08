James “Joe” Murray Hagerman was born in Colorado on the June 28, 1916, to Margaret and Homer Hagerman. In 1925, the family moved to Inglewood. With his family moving from place to place, by 1931 Joe had attended a total of 22 schools before the family finally settled in Santa Maria. James was enrolled in Santa Maria High School where he acquired the nickname of “Joe,” a name that he used for the rest of his life. Joe had found a home. home.
Joe graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1933, and two years later from Santa Maria Junior College. After graduating from UCLA in 1938, he was hired as a reporter for Elwin Mussell’s Santa Maria Free Advertiser. On April 26, 1942, Joe and Jean Goble were married at the Goble cabin in Colsen Canyon in the Tepusquet area.
He served in the Pacific with the U.S. Army during World War II during which time he graduated from the Army's Primary Flight School.
After the war ended when jobs were hard to get, his father-in-law Judge Fred Goble got him a job at Sinton & Brown’s cattle feed lot in Betteravia.
In 1947, Joe became managing editor of the Santa Maria Times as wrote a column, Take it from Joe.
In 1948, he began announcing Santa Maria sporting events on radio both at home as well as on the road.
In 1951, Joe and John Groom purchased KSMA and KSMA-FM, a pair of Santa Maria’s early radio stations. The two operated the popular stations, broadcasting Hancock College games both at home and away until 1980, when they sold the stations to Bayliss Broadcasting Company.
During the time the two operated the stations, Joe was appointed to the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission, where he served for 38 years, including 31 years as chairman.
“Joe worked tirelessly to educate local businesses and government officials about the value of recreation programs and community parks,” said Alex Posada, Recreation and Parks director.
In 1981, Joe was elected president of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. Four years later, he was named the Chamber’s citizen of the year.
In 1993, three years after the Hagerman Sports Complex was dedicated, Joe was named the Elks Lodge citizen of the year.
In 2001, Joe, who loved to travel, was a founding member of the People for Leisure and Youth Inc. (PLAY) and established the Jean Hagerman Scholarship fund as a tribute to his wife, who had died in April of that year.
In 2003, he was named the grand marshal of the Elks Rodeo Parade and the following year he was presented with the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Park Commission Meritorious Community Service Award.
In 2007, he was inducted into the Guadalupe Sports Hall of Fame.
It seemed as though everyone has a story to tell about Joe Hagerman. One was that “he knew the first name of everyone who’d ever swung a bat it the city.”
Joe died July 16, 2008, and is buried in the Santa Maria Cemetery alongside Jean.
Shirley Contreras lives in Orcutt and writes for the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society. She can be contacted at 623-8193 or at shirleycontreras2@yahoo.com. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories she’s written for the Santa Maria Times since 1991, is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.