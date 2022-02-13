Firefighting in the Santa Maria Valley: Crews, stations, sirens added over years to keep city safe

Editor's Note: This is the second in a two-part series about the history of firefighting in the Santa Maria Valley. The first part ran Feb. 5.
In October 1957, Santa Maria’s new station No. 1 at Cook and McClelland streets was completed and occupied. Two additional firefighters were hired, making a total of five full-time firefighters, including the chief.
There were three engine bays, an open eight-bed dormitory with locker, a combination kitchen/lounge/classroom, a watch office for the lieutenant and a chief’s office.
That year started the minimum “crew of two,” with two men on duty each 24-hour shift.
The watch office held the radio equipment, phone, Fire Department library and typewriter. Any firefighter who could type did any typing needed. A secretary or office staff were unnecessary.
On the wall was a board with names of all full-time and reserve firefighters. Next to each name, a poker chip hung on a hook. A white poker chip meant you were in town and available for structure fire, while a red chip signified that you were ill or out of town. When all the red chips were used up, no one else could leave town to ensure that a minimum firefighting force was available.
Citizens calling the fire emergency number were answered by members of the Police Department who would then pick up a hotline phone which rang large bells at the fire station. Firefighters picked up their phone and were told what and where the emergency was.
To alert all firefighters of a structure fire, the two sirens in town were activated for three cycles.
Upon hearing the sirens, firefighters would drive to the fire station to read the address of the fire that was written on a wall slate next to Engine No. 1. Each firefighter also had a radio plugged in at home, which alerted and announced the location of the fire.
Significant fires in this era were the W. B. Johnson building at Main and Chapel streets, and the Santa Maria Theatre at Broadway and Church Street.
In 1958, C. Wright Crakes was promoted to captain.
In 1959, the Fire Department bought its first two portable handi talkie radios. New Plectron electric radios were bought to replace the old brown receivers that all firefighters had at home and at work to notify them of a structure fire.
In 1960, the population of Santa Maria was 20,000. Sometime in this era, the color of the fire engines was changed to white.
During Christmas 1961, many hours of planning, construction and assembly went into a Christmas display on the roof of Fire Station No. 1. The animated display showed a life-size chimney with Santa‘s red legs sticking out of it and firemen using a pry bar to release Santa. All this was watched by the reindeer attached to the sleigh.
When the judges’ three cars pulled in front of the station’s engine room doors to judge the display, one of the firefighters ran out to tell them that they couldn’t park there as they were blocking emergency vehicles. They didn’t win any award that year. Thanks, firefighter Charlie Wheeler!
A Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary was formed by Ellie Wheeler and other wives.
In 1961, 4-year-old Sparky joined the department as its mascot. The dog was owned and cared for by Reserve Lt. Don. T. Fesler, and both lived in Station No. 1.
Sparky loved to ride in the cab and on the tailboard. His other passion was making the rounds of the motel swimming pools and going for a swim. He especially liked his role in public education programs at schools and during tours of the station. He was invaluable at locating fire hydrants, and could even find them in the dark. Sparky was rewarded with his own recliner, a BarcaLounger. Sparky died in 1970 at the age of 13 after a short illness.
In 1962, a new engine was purchased for $42,000 for the new station No. 2 being planned on Carmen Lane.
A major fire destroyed a wing of classrooms at El Camino Junior High School, with an estimated damaged at $300,000.
In 1963, six new firefighters were hired for the planned opening of station No. 2. These six trainees were the last to be trained at the Bakersfield Fire Department's drill tower and facilities. After that group, the Santa Maria Fire Department started its own in-house training for new hires.
1963: A late-night kitchen exhaust duct fire at Rick’s Rancho at Broadway and Donovan Road was routine until Wheeler stepped off the roof onto where he thought the ladder was and fell to the ground. With steel pins in his ankle, Wheeler eventually returned to duty.
November 1964: Fire Station No. 2 was dedicated at 416 W. Carmen Lane. Both Lt. Glenn Stroming and firefighter Joe Johnson were on duty the first shift. Johnson was earning $460 per month.
A lieutenant and fireman/engineer were on duty each 24-hour shift, from 8 a.m. to 8 a.m. the next morning. This average of 63 hours per week was standard for California. Santa Maria had two chief officers, one inspector, 15 full-time and 30 reserve/part-time firefighters, and no office staff. All were required to live within the city limits. Today’s firefighters can live anywhere in the state.
1965: Toys for Tots was a Fire Department program started around 1955 to provide Christmas toys for needy children. The department got donations of old toys, bikes, etc., and repaired and painted them. They were distributed by the Salvation Army.
Allan Hancock College began offering fire science classes.
Crakes designed a new squad truck — a cross between a fire engine and a brush truck, with a price tag of $19,000. The vehicle was half as long as an engine, took half the water and equipment, and was a four-wheel drive for off-road fires.
The Fire Department responded to 352 calls that year.
1967: The Fire Department sponsored Boy Scout Troop 100, with eight boys on the initial charter. Meetings were held at station No. 2 and campouts were held where Pioneer Park is now located.
Construction of the Oil Fire School training grounds began on West Fairway Drive as a joint effort between the Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County fire departments, in cooperation with Hancock College.
Seven props with live fires involving gasoline, oil and propane provided realistic training for firefighters across the Central Coast. Prior to the live-fire training, students spent hours in classroom sessions at Fire Station No. 2.
1970: A new fire station was built at the Santa Maria Public Airport. The station was staffed by a county engine and crew, with an airport-owned crash truck on-site.
The Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County fire departments jointly developed and staffed a new dispatch center at the station.
1970: A late-night fire broke out at the vacant Bradley Hotel on Main Street and Broadway. An investigation revealed that three separate fires had been ignited on the second floor. All Santa Maria Fire Department equipment and personnel fought the raging fire, aided by Orcutt, Guadalupe, Santa Barbara County and Lompoc fire departments.
At the height of the fire, the second floor collapsed, pulling the roof with it, on which two firefighters were shooting a hose stream into a skylight. One firefighter, Alvin Newton, was unable to make it to the adjacent building roof, and fell into the building, covered by tons of brick and debris.
Rescue efforts included an access hole being bored from the adjacent business, Ron’s Western Wear. When Newton was finally located, it was found that he died as soon as he was buried under the rubble.
The 35-year-old Newton worked for the city's water division and had been a reserve firefighter for 10 years.
A plaque commemorates his tragic death at the site, now a park located at Main Street and Broadway.
About this same time, another reserve firefighter died in the line of duty, at the scene of a house fire on the east side of town. As he arrived at the scene in his truck, reserve firefighter Joe Alexander died as a result of a heart attack. He worked for the city's Recreation and Parks Department.
The department acquired its first diesel-powered engine with an automatic transmission from Van Pelt Co. in Oakdale at a cost of $85,000.
June 1972: After having served 17 years with the department, Crakes was appointed chief.
1975: Union Plaza senior apartments were built at Broadway and Main Street. The city’s tallest building spurred interest in the need for an aerial or ladder truck. The department still uses the seven-story stairwells for training.
The total Fire Department calls for 1977 numbered 1,894, an average of five per shift of which 20% were medical calls.
1977: A major fire broke out at the Pentachem Chemical Co. at 715 W. Century St., a block south of West Betteravia. Explosions propelled drums of chemicals and flammables into the night sky, with pieces of concrete block and debris landing on the Santa Maria Country Club golf course. The cause was believed to be a chemical reaction in a steel pressure vessel, although arson could have also been involved. The building and its contents were destroyed with an estimated loss of more than $250,000.
1978: Beverly Vaughn became the first female reserve/volunteer firefighter in the history of the Santa Maria Fire Department.
1980: Station No. 3 at College and Donovan was added. The old Rubel house, located at South McClelland Street, was moved and converted to living quarters for the new crew. A large garage structure was built next to the house for the dngine and brush truck. Pager radios were used to alert reserve firefighters, as well as off-duty and full-time firefighters of a structure fire. That station was designed to visually fit the neighborhood, so it had the appearance of a residence with a large garage instead of the typical fire station look.
The temporary station was replaced by a new one at Preisker Park in 2010. Six reserve firefighters were promoted to full-time status to cover Station No. 3. One was Linda Glines, Santa Maria Fire Department’s first full-time female firefighter. Linda began as a volunteer firefighter in 1978.
The population of Santa Maria grew to 40,000.
1982: The department responded to 2,741 calls, averaging seven to eight per day.
1986: The department started requiring a Fire Department key box for new buildings or major renovations, enabling the engine company to access the buildings, thus saving time and damage from forcing open doors and windows. There are now more than 1,000 key boxes in the city of Santa Maria.
1988: After serving the department for 27 years, Wheeler retired. His retirement created a vacant battalion chief position, which was filled by Jack Owen Jr., a member of the department since 1973. After Owen retired, he became interim fire chief for the Guadalupe Fire Department.
1988: A fire at the old Knudsen Creamery on West Boone Street was extinguished by a fire sprinkler prior to the arrival of the fire truck. The fire sprinkler system was installed when the creamery was built in 1936 and, according to Johnson, it waited patiently for 52 years to put out a fire.
1988: Hoser joined the Santa Maria Fire Department after Jeff Van Nest took clown classes and created his own personalized firefighter clown. Hoser, wearing clothes and makeup unique to him, visited schools to teach children fire safety and prevention lessons. As he presented more programs, other firefighters joined the act. Hoser retired in 1998 when he could no longer fit into his “clown bunkers," according to Johnson.
Dec. 30, 1993: After serving 39 years, 31 as fire chief, Crakes retired.
1993: Due to budget cuts, Police Chief Dan Shiner was appointed interim fire chief.
1994: Total fire responses for the year were 3,500, averaging almost 10 per day.
1995: Santa Maria Fire Department firefighter Tracie Yanagabashi-Gallagher took her dog to join with the Los Angeles Fire Department Urban Search and Rescue task force to search for victims of the Oklahoma City bombing. She had trained with her search dog at her own time and expense.
1997: With the budget greatly improved, Frank Ortiz was hired as fire chief. Ortiz came from the Lodi Fire Department, where he served as division chief and interim fire chief.
1999: The original ladder truck was replaced by a new 100-foot “straight stick” (no platform at the end) at a price of $550,000.
2000: Total Fire Department calls were 4,500, of which 70% were medical emergencies.
2001: The largest structure fire in Santa Maria’s history took place when Cal Giant Strawberry/Casiano Berry fire at Blosser and Stowell roads occurred in June. Wax-coated trays for harvesting strawberries, ignited by a lightbulb, spread throughout the large agricultural complex during the night. Nine fire departments for a total of 20 engines, two ladder trucks and 60 firefighters were called to the six-alarm fire. The total loss was several million dollars.
2002: Station No. 1 was relocated to a new location at 300 W. Cook St. The old station was remodeled for Police Department use.