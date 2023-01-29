Buena Vista Park barbecue
Men barbecue on the Fourth of July in Buena Vista Park in Santa Maria, near the park's dedication in 1904.

 Contributed photo, Santa Maria Valley Historical Society

February 1870: The Pleasant Valley School held its first class with 15 students in attendance.

Feb. 8, 1906: Buena Vista Park was dedicated.

Feb. 11, 1906: Cornerstone was placed for Santa Maria's first Catholic Church (St. Mary of the Assumption) at Cypress and Miller streets.


Construction began Feb. 11, 1906, on Santa Maria's first Catholic Church (St. Mary of the Assumption) at Cypress and Miller streets.

The front page of the Santa Maria Times noted the beginning of construction on the Veterans Memorial Cultural building on Feb. 20, 1935.

Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.

