Elegant Santa Maria Theatre opens with gala in 1928

The motion picture industry was still in its infant stages in early 1926 when a group of moguls decided that Santa Maria could use another theater. But before taking steps to proceed with their plans to build the Santa Maria Theatre, they contacted Harry Dorsey, owner of the Gaiety Theater, informed him of their intentions and offered him a partnership in their company.
While thinking it over, Dorsey recognized the possibility of major competition problems if he didn’t take up their offer. Thus, the Santa Maria Amusement Company was born, with Dorsey holding 51 percent of the stock and serving as the company’s secretary-treasurer and manager.
Dorsey was no stranger to the entertainment world. During the seven years that he’d operated the Gaiety Theater, he’d brought many special stage attractions to town, including animal acts, comedians, dancers, jazz singers, classical singers, and more.
Some of the movie stars who appeared in person on the Gaiety stage were Eddie Cantor, Pola Negri, Rex Bell (husband of Clara Bow), Hoot Gibson, Gary Cooper, Tom Mix, William S. Hart, Will Rogers and the popular western singing group, Sons of the Pioneers. And they always played to a packed house. It was clear that when Harry Dorsey came to town, Santa Maria never again suffered from the lack of first-class entertainment.
Those entertainers who didn’t arrive by private auto, came on the Southern Pacific Railway to Guadalupe, before taking the streetcar to Santa Maria.
When Dorsey’s friends learned of this new venture, they thought that he’d lost his mind, and tried convince that he was throwing his money down the drain. Much to their surprise, the theater prospered and by 1944 he’d purchased the Studio Theater at 221 E. Main St.
Born on a farm in Benton County, Iowa, in May 1878, Dorsey spent his childhood in misery and vowed to get away one day. There had to be something better out there.
At the age of 14, he sold his bicycle and bought a train ticket for Columbus, Ohio, where he intended to join his uncle and aunt in show business. However, he never told them that he was coming. Once he reached Columbus and headed for the theater district, by some miracle, he ran into his uncle on street.
Although Aunt Adeline and Uncle Frank welcomed him into their home, they insisted that he go back to school. However, when they saw that school didn’t appeal to the boy anymore than it had when he lived on the farm, they finally threw up their hands in despair and found him a job backstage, making the grand total of $12 a month.
Yes, Harry Dorsey truly started at the bottom of the heap of the theatrical world.
After working and traveling three years with shows out of Columbus, and loving every minute of it, Dorsey decided that show business would be his life’s work.
He took the $90 that he’d saved and headed for San Francisco, where he found work with some of the traveling shows, filling in for the entertainers when necessary.
As the result of a chance encounter with a friend in 1907, Dorsey became a partner in the business of showing one-reel motion pictures, a business that had become popular at that time.
With “The Great Train Robbery” as their first film, the partners, operating as The Montgomery Amusement Company, set up a tent as a base of operation, rented chairs and projected pictures on a bed sheet, which they carried around in a grip. Since their projection camera was an old Edison type, with no take-up reel, the film was run off into a basket. When it was time for the film to be rewound, intermission was called. Each film ran for about 15 minutes.
As motion pictures became more popular, and their business became successful, these budding entrepreneurs took on the appearance of big-time showmen by wearing swallow-tailed coats (with gold coins serving as buttons) and tall, black silk hats.
The new motion picture industry grew by leaps and bounds, resulting in the partners opening theaters of their own in Memphis, Jacksonville and other cities in the Southeastern states, with admission charges of 10 cents for adults and 5 cents for children. Admission increased to 25 cents for special attractions. By 1913, the flourishing Montgomery Amusement Company had opened at least 20 theaters.
Before opening the company’s Atlanta theater, Dorsey announced that there would be no more vaudeville shows or character singers, and that management would “now cater to the discriminating public in all Montgomery theaters.”
The amazing success of Montgomery Amusement Company came tumbling down in 1917 when, because of too much uncontrolled spending, it met with financial collapse.
With the breakup of the partnership, Dorsey headed for New York, where his theatrical genius was well known. However, life in the big city had lost a lot of its allure, and he and his new wife, Evelyn, moved to Holyoke, Mass., where he’d purchased a theater. Still, he continued poring over the trade magazines, looking for possibilities.
One day he found an ad announcing the sale of a motion picture theater, The Gaiety, in Santa Maria. After a bit of investigation and discovering that Santa Maria was a bustling town of about 5,000, he became interested. Being impressed with the prospects, he and Evelyn packed up their belongings in 1920 and headed for the West Coast town where he was destined to spend the rest of his life.
No Hollywood opening night could have been more spectacular than the gala opening of the new Santa Maria Theatre on April 5, 1928. With flags flying, klieg lights glaring and visiting celebrities and local throngs crowding the streets, it was destined to be a never-to-be-forgotten event.
For its opening program, Dorsey had booked a world premiere of “Steamboat Bill,” a movie produced by United Artists, and starring Buster Keaton. Preceded by organ selections with Frank Barron at the console, the film was followed by a newsreel, a comedy and a musical spectacular called, “The Marimba Maids.”
Costing almost $300,000, the Santa Maria Theatre was known throughout the Central Coast for its breathtaking design and elegance, and was said to have been the first all-electrical theater ever built.
Designed and constructed by the Beller Construction Company of Hollywood, and with a seating capacity of 1200, the iron balconies on each side of the entrance marquis gave an appearance of old Spain and new Hollywood.
The ticket booth (with its marble counter), standing directly in the middle of the outer lobby, was built of concrete and ornamental iron and had such ultra-modern conveniences as a house telephone, automatic money changer and an automatic ticket dispenser. The exquisite Filipino mahogany framing the woodwork in the lobby was illuminated by 100 concealed indirect lights.
The ceiling of the outer lobby was made up of a combination of blue, red and gold coloring with beams creating a carved wood effect.
One of the theater’s most breathtaking features was the huge gold and silver centerpiece in the ceiling of the auditorium that gave the illusion of a highly conventionalized sunburst with rays of the two-colored metals radiating in all directions.
The 1,500-pound chandelier, hanging in the center of the ceiling, carried banks of red, amber and blue lights that reflected on the gold and silver on the ceiling.
Always the showman, Dorsey obtained a remarkable effect throughout the theater with his use of pure gold and silver leaf applied in such a way that allowed ragged edges of the leaf to shimmer with the movement of the air currents, thus giving a picture of indescribable beauty. Over $2,000 worth of gold and silver were used on the centerpiece alone.
In addition, lights shone everywhere on the ceiling, down the walls and on the floor. Small bulbs placed every few rows illuminated the aisles of both the downstairs and the balcony. Using well over 5,000 lights, Dorsey’s three principal colors were red, amber and blue.
In addition to the carpeting being as soft as velvet, the tall lamps were glazed in amber and rich with gold, while antique chairs were placed here and there.
The large, airy and well-lit dressing rooms were located on the left side of the stage, while downstairs one spacious room, known as the “chorus room,” was used for quick changes. Upstairs, the separate “star” rooms were all heated electrically and provided toilet facilities. Hot and cold water was available in every room.
Yes, the new Santa Maria Theatre was the epitome of modern design.
In addition to the exquisiteness of the building and its furnishings, the designers also had the safety of its patrons in mind when it provided for 12 exits located in various parts of the theater. In the downstairs portion there were seven exits alone, not counting the dressing room and backstage doors. Iron stairways on each side of the balcony exits assured a strong and safe means of reaching the outside.
According to Fred Knight, superintendent of construction, as much money was spent in Santa Maria as possible.
“All materials that could be were purchased here, and local tradesmen, as far as possible, were employed. The local payroll in building the theater amounted to about $30,000, while the amount spent for materials locally was between $75,000 and $150,000.”
Without a doubt, Harry Dorsey was a theatrical genius, and throughout his lifetime, he devised many ways in which to attract patrons. With the opening of the new Santa Maria Theatre, he offered passes to anyone who could name the most actors and actresses pictured in the April 4 Santa Maria Times advertisement about the grand opening. On the first, second and third anniversaries, he invited the community to participate in the entertainment.
To encourage community participation, he ran contests, and various “giveaways.” Community concerts and high school events were held at the theater, and during the Christmas season in 1931, he presented a “Kiddie Orchestra” composed of 75 youngsters selected from the third and fourth grades to perform on stage.
In 1929, when talking pictures were introduced in Santa Maria, the Santa Maria Times heralded the event.
Dorsey announced that the same equipment that entertained President Hoover was provided for the pleasure of those who frequented the Santa Maria Theatre.
The first talking picture presented in Santa Maria was “The Innocents of Paris,” shown May 22 and 23, 1929. Talking pictures eventually brought to an end the vaudeville shows that had been popular entertainment throughout the country.
Dorsey had no hesitation about practicing nepotism when it came to his family. While he was connected with the Montgomery Amusement Company in the South, he asked his brother Charles to assist him in the Jacksonville theater, and it was there that Charles met and married Miss Elsie Jensen. Their first child, Emmarilla, was born in that city. Later they came to Santa Maria to work for Harry.
After the Santa Maria Theatre was opened, Harry’s brother Garfield and his wife, Aimee, came out from their Iowa farm to help him in his show business. When Charles Dorsey died Dec. 31, 1939, Harry employed his son, Charlie Junior, to fill the vacant position.
Harry Dorsey and Ethel-Mae Palmer were married in the Los Angeles Wilshire Presbyterian Church on Nov. 7, 1927.
In 1955, Dorsey turned the use of the theater over to Ethel-May, as chairman of the Santa Maria Golden Anniversary, and she planned an old-fashioned vaudeville show, with the admission prices being rolled back to the 1905 rate of 10 cents. For the event, Rosalind Perlman, staged an impressive local talent show. A “sold out” matinee was the result.
Dorsey was not only was an officer in his own Santa Maria Amusement Company but also was on the board of the Santa Maria Savings and Loan Association,, and also served on the Advisory Board of the local Bank of America.
In 1959, weary after his many intense years as a showman, Dorsey sold his interests to Principal Theaters Inc. of Los Angeles and retired. He enjoyed a short span of travel and relaxation before he died Feb. 22, 1961.
The final curtain came down for the Santa Maria Theatre when it closed its doors for the last time Jan. 31, 1988. On the following Wednesday, a crane smashed a heavy steel ball into the concrete walls of the 60 year-old building and the Santa Maria Theatre thus became history.