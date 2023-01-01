 Skip to main content
Elegant Santa Maria Theatre opens with gala in 1928

The gala opening of the Santa Maria Theatre was held April 5, 1928. With flags flying, klieg lights glaring and visiting celebrities and local throngs crowding the streets, it was destined to be a never-to-be-forgotten event.

The motion picture industry was still in its infant stages in early 1926 when a group of moguls decided that Santa Maria could use another theater. But before taking steps to proceed with their plans to build the Santa Maria Theatre, they contacted Harry Dorsey, owner of the Gaiety Theater, informed him of their intentions and offered him a partnership in their company.

While thinking it over, Dorsey recognized the possibility of major competition problems if he didn’t take up their offer. Thus, the Santa Maria Amusement Company was born, with Dorsey holding 51 percent of the stock and serving as the company’s secretary-treasurer and manager.

Dorsey was no stranger to the entertainment world. During the seven years that he’d operated the Gaiety Theater, he’d brought many special stage attractions to town, including animal acts, comedians, dancers, jazz singers, classical singers, and more.

