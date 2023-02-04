Did you know that Guadalupe was once part of San Luis Obispo County? However, when the political code was adopted in 1872, the dividing line separating San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties was set at the Santa Maria River, where it remains. Thus, such Ranchos as Guadalupe, Suey and Punta de la Laguna were divided by the new line and lie in both counties.
John Richard Norris, the first county supervisor of the 5th District, served from 1892 to 1890.
The first (and only) person to be tarred and feathered in Santa Maria was Michael Mullee, also known as Tambo, the owner of the Delmonico bar.
Nancy Kelsey, the first female pioneer to enter California over the uncharted Sierra Madre Mountains, died in 1896 and is buried in Cuyama.
William S. (Davy) Brown, the famed Guadalupe hermit of years gone by, served under Gen. Stonewall Jackson at New Orleans.
The first plane to land in the Santa Maria Valley (circa 1919) touched down on the Enos ranch near the corner of Broadway and Stowell Road. Two years later a plane crashed on the same property.
Samuel Crow served on the Superior Court from 1906 to 1932.
The Rotary logo wheel, currently on display at the Santa Maria Historical Museum, was presented to the Santa Maria Rotary Club in 1923 by Cecil B. DeMille, in appreciation for the club’s kindness when he was filming segments of “The Ten Commandments” on the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes.
Architect Louis N. Crawford served as the first Exalted Ruler of Santa Maria's B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge 1538 from 1927 to 1928.
A gas station once stood in front of the Methodist Church on South Broadway.
The grand opening and dedication of Hancock Field, Santa Maria’s first airport, took place on Oct. 21, 1928.
A.B. Bigler sat on the Santa Barbara County Superior Court bench from 1931 to 1939.
The Minerva Club clubhouse was designed by Julia Morgan and built by Dick Doane at a cost of $12,000.
John Paulsen, a Santa Maria Union High School graduate, was the first Santa Marian to go to the Olympics. Eugene Lenz was the second.
Les Webber, who played with the Brooklyn Dodgers from 1942 to 1946, was the first Santa Marian to play professional baseball.
The Santa Maria Berry Farms, established by the Sheehy brothers in the Santa Maria Valley in 1944, was the first commercial strawberry farm in the valley.
The first airship of strawberries from the Santa Maria Valley took place in 1947.
In April of 2008, the Santa Maria Indians pulled up stake and moved to San Luis Obispo. Founded in 1944, until it disbanded, the Santa Maria Indians was the oldest semiprofessional club in continuous service in California. Charter members of the original board of directors included Dr. A.M Beekler, B.R. Griffith, E.E. Rubel, Jeff Cochran, Ken Trefts, Lawrence Lavagnino, Ken Vertrees, Pat Rojas, Lou Thompson, H.E. Terry, Dick Snow, Butch Simas and Joe Hagerman.
In 1950, The Tribe defeated a core of major league All-Stars, headed by Cleveland Indians Hall of Famer Bob Lemon.
The construction of the Vaquero Dam, now Twitchell Dam, in 1956 put an end to the floods that had been devastating Santa Maria and many of the local farms for nearly a century.
The Palace Hotel, built in 1912, was purchased by Rosalie and Clarence Minetti and Rosalie’s cousin, Richard Maretti, in 1958, who changed the name to The Far Western Tavern.
When the houses were removed from Betteravia in 1969, the company town of Betteravia was wiped out.
In April of 1993, Bryn Smith, a Santa Maria Union High School graduate, pitched the first home game for the Colorado Rockies in Mile High Stadium. He pitched seven shutout innings against the Montreal Expos, resulting in an 11-4 victory for the Rockies. The first ball pitched at this historic game is now in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
Television star Kim Minori is Santa Maria’s Cheryl Utsonomiya.
Terry Hermeling, who played for the Washington Redskins from 1970 to 1980, was the first Santa Marian to play professional football.
Editor's Note: This column was updated to correct the last item.
Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.