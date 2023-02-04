Did you know that Guadalupe was once part of San Luis Obispo County? However, when the political code was adopted in 1872, the dividing line separating San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties was set at the Santa Maria River, where it remains. Thus, such Ranchos as Guadalupe, Suey and Punta de la Laguna were divided by the new line and lie in both counties.

John Richard Norris, the first county supervisor of the 5th District, served from 1892 to 1890.

The first (and only) person to be tarred and feathered in Santa Maria was Michael Mullee, also known as Tambo, the owner of the Delmonico bar.

Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.

