Historic Photos: Take a look at Santa Maria, 'Central City', through the years

A picture of the Joel Miller family, taken in 1888.

 Contributed Photo, Santa Maria Valley Historical Society

The history of Santa Maria’s city government is a history of pioneers who settled in the valley, and laid out the streets of a little town that was destined to become the largest trading center in the northern part of Santa Barbara County.

When time came to incorporate and to elect a group of city officials, pioneers were voted into office. Throughout the early years of incorporation, it was the early settlers, or their children, who guided the city’s government.

During the latter part of the 19th century and up until Incorporation, Santa Maria city and valley were under the jurisdiction of the Seventh Judicial District. A justice of the peace and constable were in Guadalupe with a similar pair serving in Santa Maria. The sheriff and his deputies aided in enforcing the law.

Santa Maria downtown circa 1972 plus or minus. Main, Church and Cypress streets. Looking east on Main Street, partial view of East Cook Street. Broadway is at the bottom of the photo. Curved roof at center bottom is Santa Maria Theater; empty lot on corner of Main/Broadway was site of Hart House; at center rear, isolated, is Marian Hospital.

Shirley Contreras lives in Orcutt and writes for the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society. She can be contacted at 623-8193 or at shirleycontreras2@yahoo.com. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories she’s written for the Santa Maria Times since 1991, is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.

