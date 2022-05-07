After Benjamin Wiley arrived in the Santa Maria Valley in 1867, more and more people took advantage of the government's offer of cheap land through the Homestead Act of 1862. By 1869, not only were there 100 settlers in the area but more were either on their way or making plans to come.
The Homestead Act required that a prospective homesteader be over the age of 21, must improve the property by building a house and farm for a living. After living on the property for five years, he could then take the necessary steps to acquire title to the property.
The many hardships that these pioneers endured were made even more difficult as they fought the red spiders, rabbits, wild horses, prairie fires, floods during the rainy season and, of course, the incessant winds. As more than one homesteader said, though, "Of the two evils, give us the rain."
However, through unwavering perseverance, plenty of hard work and, in many cases, sheer luck, the valley grew. In 1874, a town site was platted and the four quarter sections now known as the intersection of Broadway and Main streets became the center of the town.
Rudolph Cook, John Thornburgh, Isaac Fesler and Isaac Miller each donated strips of land from his adjoining quarter section to create the 120-foot-wide streets. Central City's town site map was recorded at the county seat in 1875.
As families continued to take advantage of the free land, the town began to grow. The names of the early pioneers, forever memorialized in the naming of the streets, include Adam, Battles, Blosser, Cook, Fesler, Jones, Miller, Oakley, Stowell, Thornburgh, Miller, Tunnell and a host of others.
As the 19th century was coming to a close, hopes and aspirations for the coming years were freely discussed among the townspeople. In the Dec. 5, 1888, edition of The Times, Reginald Nuttall, whether a prophet or cynic, predicted that, "In a little while, the garden of Central California on the coastline will be thronged with thousands of people hitherto unconscious of its merits and superior productive qualities, and its invigorating climate will be sought after by the dwellers of the east and its praises be sung in the distant territories.
"Here we have land rich in quality, extensive in quantity and a more virgin empire to be subdivided into homes for thousands who desire to escape the severity of a rigorous climate and to partake of those advantages which are so peculiarly our own," he continued.
"Branch railways will extend from the parent line like the arms of an octopus, embracing in their fold every valley of available use. (The Pacific Coast Railroad had arrived in Central City in April 1882).
"Our roads, which are par excellent even in their natural state and in depth of our so-called winter, will ere long be the resort of fashionable life and be alive with dashing turnouts of every description.
"But in a little while our beautiful town, with its wide streets shaded by ornamental trees, will become the center of activity and new business life, causing even the cynic to smile and the grumbler to smoke his pipe in content.
"But in a little while we shall have a civil existence, (with) a mayor and three fat policemen to find victims for newly made judges panting for honor and glory in the service of justice and humanity.
"Our birth would be heralded by increased taxation, but the safety of society, diminution of fire rates and a plentiful supply of water from flowing streams would more than offset our misfortunes.”
These predictions were made during a time when incomes were pathetically low, and the only official law enforcement was supplied through the county seat, located a good 80 miles away, in Santa Barbara. By the time that an "enforcer" arrived to solve a problem, a good day and a half had passed.
This was all destined to change when the town became incorporated in 1905.
During the ongoing bitter struggle between the “wet” and “dry” factions, efforts to incorporate as a city met with one defeat after another. This struggle ended on Sept. 8,1905. when the matter of petitioning the town to become incorporated as a Municipal Corporation of the Sixth Class was once more placed on the ballot. When the ballots were counted, 202 had voted for incorporation against the 139 who preferred that the town remain the same.
When the game of baseball was introduced to the Santa Maria Valley in 1882, it quickly caught on and before long each town had its own team, with the Santa Maria Stars capturing the interest of the locals.