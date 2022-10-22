 Skip to main content
HEART OF THE VALLEY

Celebrating Santa Maria's rich local Filipino history | Heart of the Valley

Shirley Contreras: Celebrating a rich local Filipino history
The F.C.B.A. Market in Guadalupe in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

 Photo courtesy of Rosalie Marquez

Though some Luzon Indians were among those who were part of invading troops that were aboard the Spanish galleon Nuestra Senora de Esperanza and took possession of Morro Bay in 1587 in the name of Spain, two days later the men returned to their ship and sailed away.

The more recent history of the Filipinos in California goes back to the early 1920s when farmers in Hawaii and California recruited 50,000 Filipino laborers (then considered to be United States nationals) to replace the Japanese, who had formerly worked in the fields. Although offered free education, most of the Filipinos couldn't take advantage of this benefit until those who had sponsored them released them from their contracts.

The Philippine Islands was a territory of the U.S., but Filipinos in California couldn't vote or own real estate or businesses. Although they were forbidden to marry white women, some intermarried with other nationalities. Those who did marry white women left the state in order to do so.

Filipinos working in the tomato fields in Santa Maria in the 1930s.

