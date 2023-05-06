Having come to America from Derbyshire, England, "with five kids and five dollars," Charles and Elizabeth Booth Bradley first stepped foot in California when the steamer Colorado docked Nov. 9, 1868, in San Francisco.
The Bradley family (including Mary, Annie, Agnes, Louisa and William) had come to California at the urging of Paul Bradley (Charles' uncle), who needed help with his stock.
The Bradleys left San Francisco by boat to Monterey, where Paul Bradley, who'd homestead in the Santa Maria Valley, met them.
After outfitting themselves with wagons, horses and other necessary equipment, the Bradleys headed south to the place where they were destined to spend the rest of their lives.
Mary, who was 10 years old at the time, walked the entire 160 miles, helping to herd the band of sheep that followed the wagons.
While the group was en route to Santa Maria, a sixth child, Ellen, was born.
The Bradley caravan, consisting of covered wagons and a spring wagon loaded with household equipment, presented a picturesque sight as it headed toward Santa Maria. Behind the spring wagon was a wheelbarrow carrying an iron cookstove.
The journey ended at the Paul Bradley homestead, where the family stayed for three years before moving to a more permanent site on property purchased from T.A. Jones.
During the years that followed, five more children - Rachel, Elizabeth, Sadie, Alyce and James Fredrick - came along.
In 1877, Bradley built a big white house on property located on what is now the west side of Highway 101, about a half mile south of Betteravia Road. It was here that the couple raised its 11 children.
With both the crops and flocks prospering, Charles Bradley acquired more land until he owned 2,720 acres, and was on his way to becoming one of the most prominent and prosperous landowners in the valley, and his front yard was filled with orange and lemon trees.
However, his older children knew the hardships of frontier life.
Mary was expected to take her place with the men on the ranch by helping care for the sheep. In 1870 she became the bride of Thomas J. Tunnell and went to live with him in the Sisquoc-Garey area.
Charles Bradley became prominent in business affairs of the town.
After purchasing the Hart House, the most elegant showplace on the Central Coast, from Reuben and Harriet Hart, he changed the name to "The Bradley Hotel."
Bradley served as president of the Bank of Santa Maria from 1904 to 1913, was instrumental in the founding of the Santa Maria Union High School in 1891 and, together with William Hickman Rice, furnished the bonds necessary to ensure the success of the institution. He was a member of the Board of Trustees from 1891 to 1912.
Additional land holdings consisted of property along Bradley Canyon, southeast of Santa Maria.
Even though the Charles and Elizabeth Bradley didn/t live long enough to see oil discovered on their property, they were sufficiently affluent without the Black Gold.
Elizabeth Bradley passed away of nephritis in 1903, at the age of 62, and Charles died in 1913 at the age of 73. Both are buried in the Santa Maria Cemetery.
