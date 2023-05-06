Having come to America from Derbyshire, England, "with five kids and five dollars," Charles and Elizabeth Booth Bradley first stepped foot in California when the steamer Colorado docked Nov. 9, 1868, in San Francisco.

The Bradley family (including Mary, Annie, Agnes, Louisa and William) had come to California at the urging of Paul Bradley (Charles' uncle), who needed help with his stock.

The Bradleys left San Francisco by boat to Monterey, where Paul Bradley, who'd homestead in the Santa Maria Valley, met them.

Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.

