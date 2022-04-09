Blochman tragedy: The 1901 murder of their teenage son

In July 1901, while the town was in the midst of celebrating the Fourth of July holiday, word was spread around town that Harry Blochman was missing.
Last seen on Tuesday, July 3, in the company of one of the men working on a threshing crew, the 13 year-old son of Ida and Lazar Blochman, was never seen alive again.
Being unable to have children of their own, Ida and Lazar Blochman adopted a boy, whom they named Harry Ecklind, Ecklind being the name of his birth parents.
Harry was an easy-going boy, and made friends easily. Sadly, his never knowing a stranger might well have done the boy in.
Devastated, his folks combed the area, looking for their son, and asked the townspeople to also be on the lookout for him.
Their search came to an end on Saturday, July 7, at about 6:45 pm, when the two Langlois brothers found his body in a sandy field close to his home, and ran home to tell their father.
By the time Deputy Sheriff Garret Blosser and Constable Bunce arrived on the scene, a crowd of townspeople were already at the scene.
It appeared that there had been a struggle after the first blow, but the tracks in the sand made by bystanders made it impossible to determine how many people were involved or which way they went after leaving the scene. All possible evidence had been destroyed.
The victim had been stabbed nine times with a knife -- four times in his head, and five times in his body. It appeared that he had tried to crawl about 30 feet toward his home, but died in a pool of his blood. His hat was lying at the presumed scene of the assault.
There was a lot of speculation regarding the case, with some townspeople saying that they had last seen Harry with a man who worked on an itinerant threshing crew and that the man appeared to be slightly intoxicated. As in many instances where there’s a tragedy of this nature, several stories made the rounds.
On the night of the alleged assault, the Strong boys reported that a horse and buggy was missing that they had tied to a rail in front of Haslam’s store at about 9:30. It was found the next morning in Guadalupe and appeared to have been driven hard.
After the boy’s funeral was held at Jones & Son Mortuary, his body was taken to the Masons and Odd Fellows cemetery on East Stowell Road for burial.
The man who was identified as allegedly having been seen with Harry was identified as William Kelso. Kelso had almost no teeth, and carried an unusual knife, one that could make the kinds of wounds found on the boy’s body. A description of the man was distributed far and wide.
A man by the name of Kinkaid, a friend of Kelso, was arrested as an alleged accomplice, mainly because he had allegedly said that he knew that Kelso had stolen the carriage, but he was soon released from custody.
When Deputy Blosser received word from the Sheriff's office in San Luis Obispo that a man fitting the description of Kelso was working under the name of Jackson on a ranch in Templeton, he and Sheriff Ivans went up there and made an arrest.
Intending to return Kelso to Santa Maria by train, Blosser changed his plans when he heard that a crowd of people were waiting at the train station to meet them. Fearing that he would be facing a lynch mob, Blosser hid Kelso behind several large trunks in the baggage compartment. The story, however, turned out to be an unfounded rumor.
Given the gravity of the charges against Kelso, he was held in jail pending trial the following September. The trial began after a pool of over 120 prospective jurors had been interviewed.
Detective McDonald worked with Norman Lunbeck, a former night watchman and a Harry Blochman's friend. In investigating the crime, he took Lunbeck into his confidence, not realizing that the man was working as a detective for the defense.
The jury was deadlocked, with nine for acquittal and three for conviction. Forty-five minutes later, the jury returned with a unanimous decision, finding Kelso innocent as charged, and he was released from custody.
No other suspects were ever identified in the killing of Harry Ecklind Blochman.
Although the jury found the man innocent as charged, the actions of the man after the boy was killed were not those of an innocent man. He admitted stealing a horse and buggy, driving to Guadalupe where he was said to have walked to San Luis Obispo. Once there, he continued toward Templeton, where he signed on at a ranch under an assumed name. Why would an innocent man leave his job, steal a buggy and hightail it to Guadalupe, leave that area in haste and then change his name if he was an innocent man? However, since there was reasonable doubt, the jurors couldn’t convict the man.
Where Kelso went from there is a mystery.
Not long after the tragic murder, the Blochmans adopted another boy, Leo. A few years later, oil was discovered on some of their property, giving them the financial means to move to Berkeley, leaving their house on South Broadway unattended.
In 1917, that house became the site of the Santa Maria Inn.