A mayor's crusade to 'dry up' Whiskey Row | Heart of the Valley

A mayor's crusade to 'dry up' Whiskey Row
Curtis Tunnell was

the mayor of Santa Maria from 1956 to

1960.

 Photos courtesy of the Santa Maria Valley Historical Museum

Serving as mayor of Santa Maria from 1956 to 1960, Curtis Tunnell had worked unceasingly toward improving the downtown area, most specifically, Whiskey Row.

As it seemed to be impossible to negotiate with the Row’s property owners who had shown no indication of forming a voluntary effort to rehabilitate the strip of card rooms, pool halls and bars in the area, the mayor had run out of patience.

In addition, his recommendation that the City Council discuss the prohibition of gambling in the block never got beyond the discussion stage.

The Palomino Saloon on Whiskey Row in Santa Maria.
A saloon on Whiskey Row — the 100 block of East Main Street — in Santa Maria.

Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.

