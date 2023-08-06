A mayor's crusade to 'dry up' Whiskey Row | Heart of the Valley

Serving as mayor of Santa Maria from 1956 to 1960, Curtis Tunnell had worked unceasingly toward improving the downtown area, most specifically, Whiskey Row.
As it seemed to be impossible to negotiate with the Row’s property owners who had shown no indication of forming a voluntary effort to rehabilitate the strip of card rooms, pool halls and bars in the area, the mayor had run out of patience.
In addition, his recommendation that the City Council discuss the prohibition of gambling in the block never got beyond the discussion stage.
At a council meeting in 1959, Tunnell waited until all other city business had been discussed before tapping his gavel on the table and announcing, “I would like to discuss the 100 block of East Main Street -- called by some, ‘Whiskey Row.’”
Describing the place as "an eyesore," he went on to say, that the city couldn’t afford to tolerate the area.
“Every property owner in the downtown area suffers," Tunnel said. "As the city grows, I think that the present downtown business district must do everything it can to sharpen up -- to clean up.”
For some months, he had encouraged voluntary action.
“There are 11 or 12 property owners, all with individual ideas,” he said.
“We have been trying to encourage the First Western Bank to take one of those corners. The bank is still looking for property, but the price enters the picture.
“The people on Whiskey Row have ideas on a price different than those of the bank.”
There were several courses the mayor thought the council could discuss, one of which was to prohibit gambling in Santa Maria. The only place it existed was on that block.
“I am not proposing, at this time, that we prohibit gambling," Tunnel said. "I am proposing that we talk about it -- have it on the agenda in the near future.”
Bringing up the fact that the city building code limited the amount of repairs or improvement that could be done, the mayor felt that this part of the building code should be rigidly enforced.
“The city should prohibit remodeling, improvement or alternation in that area. If we permit it we would have the same thing for 20 years,” he said.
“I had two meetings with the property owners and tried to encourage them to get together and form a committee to start some action. There was some talk, but nothing even approaching any uniformity of thought,” Tunnell continued.
With nowhere else to turn, the time had come to grab the bull by its horns. It was time to call for the total destruction of Santa Maria’s eyesore. In no uncertain terms, he announced “Whiskey Row must go!”
In the following years, the Row was declared a redevelopment area, the property was purchased and after much litigation, the buildings began to be torn down and Santa Maria's "eyesore" eventually became known as the Central Plaza, Santa Maria’s centerpiece of beauty.