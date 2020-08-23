Shirley Contreras: September history highlights over the years

Sept. 21, 1874: Guadalupe Lodge #237 F & AM first met as a chartered lodge.
September 1888: The "Golden Fleece" was the 1st vessel to put in at Chute Landing
September 1894: Students moved into the new high school building built on 10 acres of property purchased from Ezra Morrison for $1500. The building cost the district $12,000.
September 1897: Union Sugar Company acquired land on which to build a refinery and incorporated on September 27.
Sept. 20, 1899: Union Sugar Company began sugar production in Betteravia.
Sept. 12, 1905:: The city of Santa Maria Incorporated with 202 voting for incorporation and 139 voting against. Santa Maria became a "Municipal Corporation of the Sixth Class
Sept. 18, 1905: Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors confirmed the incorporation of the city of Santa Maria
Sept. 21, 1905: First meeting of the new City of Santa Maria's Board of Trustees was held and Alvin Cox was elected president.
Sept. 23, 1905: A cornerstone was set down at the new Hesperian Lodge #264 F & AM home at the corner of Church and Broadway
Sept. 25, 1909: Orby post office was established near the Harris water station, owned by Union Oil. The post office closed Oct. 25, 1924.
Sept. 3, 1910: Entire townsite of Sisquoc autioned off to the highest bidders.
Sept. 8, 1923: One of the worst disasters in the U S. Navy's history, took place when 7 U. S. Navy destroyers ran aground at Honda Point (off what is now Vandenberg AFB) killing 23 sailors
September 1926: 30-member Community Orchestra, under the direction of William Strowbridge, organized in Santa Maria.
Sept. 16, 1929: The Reverend Yasuo-Oshita, from Japan, was appointed first permanent pastor of the newly organized Japanese Union Church of Santa Maria, a position that he held until 1957.
Sept. 9, 1931: War Memorial dedicated in Guadalupe
September 1934: Santa Maria's new city hall (designed by N. Crawford and Francis Parsons at a cost of $63,000) was dedicated.
Sept. 24,1934: Santa Maria's new city hall was dedicated
Sept. 17, 1939: Hancock College of Aeronautics was re-dedicated to the "future security of the USA"
Sept. 9, 1942: First civilian employee transferred from Camp Cooke to Hancock College of Aeronautics.
Sept. 16, 1943: After bombers were determined to be too heavy for the runways, the Army Air Field became the final training site for P38 lightnings fighter groups.
Sept. 2, 1945: Hancock leased school facilities to USC for $1 a year with a 4-year degree course offered by the University through the Allan Hancock Foundation.
Sept. 5, 1945: Reverend Yasuo-Oshita, former minister of the Japanese Union Church, became the first Japanese resident to return home to Japan.
Sept. 22,1945: The local war price & rationing board closed, but the rationing of tires, shoes and food, including sugar remained in force
Sept. 7, 1955: The Santa Maria Valley Historical Society organized and incorporated as a non-profit organization with Ethel May Dorsey serving as its first president. Over 200 people signed up as charter members.
Sept. 10, 1956: The first location of the Santa Maria Valley Historical Museum opened in the basement of the Carnegie Library. The museum was to know two other location before moving into its current location at 616 So. Broadway
Sept. 1, 1956: Frank Crakes, after serving with the fire department for 44 years (36 years as Fire Chief) retired from City service.
Sept. 7, 1961: Flames swept through the kitchen of the El Camino School, causing an estimated $5,000 in damages. The cause has never been determined.
Sept. 28, 1962: Ribbon cutting opened the new Santa Maria Freeway
Sept. 29, 1962: Cornerstone set down for the Righetti High School.
September 1963: Santa Maria Beautiful chose the geranium as Santa Maria's flower
September 1965: Glenn Montague accepted the position of Director of Choral activities at Allan Hancock College while continuing to direct the Righetti Choir. He was also the founding musical director of PCPA, serving in that position for 12 years. He also served as musical director of the Santa Maria Symphony for 4 years.
Sept. 13, 1967: John Linder's Chevron station opened at Broadway and Battles. The same building is now known as "Spirit."
Sept. 1, 1968: Dorothea Nelson, widow of Paul Nelson, and long-time Santa Maria Librarian, retired.
Sept. 12,1974: The new Masonic Temple, on Lakeview Drive, was dedicated
September 1978: Rancho Tinaquaic received a 100 years certificate from the State of California. However, the corporation was actually eligible in 1937 since the Benjamin Foxen acquired the property in 1837.
Sept. 19, 1982: The site of the Pacific Coast Railway Depot, at West Main and Depot, was designated as a City of Santa Maria Landmark.
Sept. 12, 1985: Santa Maria City Hall, located at 110 East Cook Street, was designated as a city landmark.
Sept. 12, 1989: Robin Ventura, 1985 Righetti High School graduate, played his first game with the Chicago White Sox. Robin was drafted in the first found on June 1, 1988.
Sept. 20, 1999: The museum bell, located on Guadalupe Street ("Camino Real") was dedicated in Guadalupe. This was made possible by the California Federation of Women's clubs.
Sept. 21, 2000: New Von's store opened in Nipomo - the first supermarket in Nipomo
Sept. 29, 2009: The state of California filed a resolution designating the month of October, and every October thereafter, as Filipino American History Month. Congress followed suit the following year
Shirley Contreras lives in Orcutt and writes for the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society. She can be contacted at 623-8193 or at shirleycontreras2@yahoo.com. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories she’s written for the Santa Maria Times since 1991, is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!