Meat and Potatoes: Football safety, according to a football mom
Lisa Smith Molinari

“Military children are resilient!”

If I’ve heard it once, I’ve heard it a thousand times. But as a Navy wife and mother of three, I’ve often wondered, were our kids truly resilient or was this just wishful thinking? Is there any proof of this alleged resilience? Is it possible that the frequent moves, deployments and unpredictability they experienced as adolescents negatively affected their mental well-being? Were they able to build personal foundations during their teen years that are strong enough to handle life’s stresses as adults?

When I had parenting questions over the years, I often turned to experts for advice. Before Google, I’d order books about best parenting practices, and in later years, I’d hit the internet to find studies, surveys, research papers and other information, especially during the teen years.

