Mission Rowing club has had great success for the second successive competition in a month despite being the youngest team competing at the Long Beach Association race over the last two years.
Mission Rowing is a rowing club where youths and adults from Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley can come to Cachuma Lake to discover a new sport and develop their skills.
In the spring, rowing clubs all over California have the chance to compete at regattas against other rowers of their skill and age. The last two regattas that Mission Rowing attended have been hosted by the Long Beach Junior Crew rowing club. At both, Mission Rowing has won several medals and had the youngest rowers of all the teams.
Director Carol Nagy made the bold decision to move Mission Rowing, a long-established rowing club, from Seattle to Cachuma Lake just before the coronavirus pandemic began. It is the only club of its kind in the area, and through Learn to Row programs, locals have found a new sport with challenges, opportunity, and great teammates.
I joined Mission Rowing a few months after COVID-19 started.
In rowing, I have found a sport that I enjoy, teammates that have become my friends, and a competitive spirit that is flourishing at regattas. On a normal day, we row single sculls or doubles, and we go out around Cachuma Lake and work on our technique and speed. Our coach, Steve Full, gives us tips on how we can improve, and after every session I feel tired and yet energized by what I have learned.
We work hard to practice for regattas, which are held roughly every month in the spring and last all day. I love that when my teammates and I started rowing, we were mostly all complete strangers, and now we are good friends and doubles partners.
My father saw how much I appreciated rowing and decided to follow my footsteps and learn to row. Now he is a thriving member of the Master’s program and hopes to compete at a future regatta.
The Master’s program is for adults that row or are learning to row. Adults join for different reasons — to take up a new hobby, join their children, or rediscover a sport they did in college — and all of them love it.
The Masters can choose whether they would like to compete at regattas, although not all the regattas offer adult competitions, or just row recreationally.
Regattas are hosted monthly in the spring by rowing clubs around California, and clubs and youth have the opportunity to come, race, and win. Men’s and women’s races are separate, in addition to categories like Novice, Junior Varsity, Varsity, U15, U16, and U17.
After hardly a year of great coaching from Carol and Coach Full, the club has gelled as a team and shown their worth taking medals in the classes they entered alongside more mature competitors and clubs.
For other clubs, the average age of rowers is about 15 or 16, but for Mission Rowing, it is 15-1/2. They also only have 10 youth rowers on the race team, while most clubs have 50 plus athletes.
Mission Rowing hopes to keep developing their skills, helping new members discover their potential, and having more success in the coming years.
If you are interested in learning more about Mission Rowing or learning to row, email Carol at carol@missionrowing.org